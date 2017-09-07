大学等におけるAzure AD B2Cを使用したSNS認証の活用

大学等における Azure AD B2Cを使用した SNS認証の活用 2017/09/06 伊藤忠テクノソリューションズ株式会社 MVP for Enterprise Mobility 富士榮 尚寛 / Naohiro Fujie(@phr_e...
自己紹介 • Blog • IdM実験室：http://idmlab.eidentity.jp • Modules（github） • Generic REST MA for FIM/MIM：https://github.com/fujie/r...
アジェンダ 1. メッセージング手段の変遷とキャズム 2. 組織におけるID、メッセージングの課題 • 学校におけるコミュニケーション手段、利用デバイスの変化 • 就学人口の減少の影響、働き方の変化による影響 • 企業では？ 3. Azure ...
メッセージング手段の変遷とキャズム • 電話 • 大事なことは電話 • 共有固定電話⇒ダイアルイン⇒携帯・スマホの配備 • メール • メールを送ったら電話で確認すること？ • グループウェア • メールを減らそう？ • 添付ファイルはグループ...
組織における ID、メッセージングの課題 ソーシャルネットワークID利用の拡大と従来のID、メッセージング基盤の対応上の課題 5
6 31.9% 学校からのメールを見ている人 四年制私立大学、2017年度アンケート結果
学校の課題①～在学生とのコミュニケーション • 学生への連絡が届かない • メールは見ない • 結局ゼミ毎でLINEグループを勝手に立ち上げる • 災害時の連絡などはどうすれば・・・ • 学生はパスワードを忘れる • 夏休み明け・・・ • パス...
10代のコミュニケーション手段の変化 8 平成28年度 情報通信白書 コミュニケーション手段としての インターネット利用時間、行為者率 2012年～2015年で逆転、2017年現在はSNSシフトが更に進んでいる想定 ・メール： 65.8% ⇒ ...
大学生のSNS利用状況 SNS 利用率 LINE 100% Twitter 82.8% Instagram 54.5% Facebook 34.3% Mixi 4.0% その他 9.1% 9 調査対象 ：四年制私立大学生 有効回答者数：99 回...
大学生のSNS利用状況 SNS 利用方法 LINE 近しい人とのコミュニケーションに利用 10回/1日以上は利用 Twitter 有名人などのフォロー用。自分から情報発信はあまりせず、鍵付きで利用 Instagram Twitter同様基本的に...
• 利用用途 • 買い物の請求書や領収書の受領 • アルバイトの応募 • 日常的なコミュニケーション手段ではない • コミュニケーション手段として利用しない理由 • リアルタイムで気が付かない • たくさん届く • 自分に関係のないものが届く ...
デバイス 12 平成28年度 情報通信白書 インターネットの利用動向 「スマートフォン」は、72.0％（前年比7.8ポイント増）と普及が進み、「パソコン」との差が前年 の13.7ポイントから4.8ポイントに縮小している
考えられる対策 • 従来の手段に頼らない（もしくは＋α）のメッセージング手段 • メールに加え、SNSの効果的な利用 • パスワードを使わない認証 • SNSアプリケーションを使った認証 （登録時にSMSで認証済み、多要素認証、ログインアラート...
変化に対応したID/メッセージング基盤の必要性 14 コミュニケーショ ン手段 利用デバイス 大学側が用意したもの ⇒メール 自身が用意したもの（BYOID） ⇒ソーシャルメディア （仕方なく）購入したもの ⇒PC 自身が用意したもの（BYOD...
学校の課題②～入学生の確保 • 就学人口の減少 • 1990年前後をピークに減少の一途 • 1990年：1,000万人ほど • 2015年：600万人を切る • 一方で大学数はほぼ変わらない（微増） • 学生を集めるための施策の効果？ • オー...
参考） 就学人口、 大学数の推移 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1988 1989 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 20...
考えられる対策 • 登録段階での離脱を回避 • オープンキャンパスへの登録をSNSで簡素化 • フォローアップ • SNSを使った、こまめな情報通知 • 入学前後のID紐づけによる施策自体の効果測定 • SNS IDで入学前後のIDを紐づけ、各...
入学生の確保に向けたICT活用の必要性 18 就学人口 リテラシ それなりの人数 人口の減少 紙と鉛筆の世界 スマートフォンの所有、SNS利用が当たり前 大学側の 対応 学生を集める 手段 ID基盤 メッセージング 基盤 あまりパワーを使う必要...
学校の課題③～卒業生のフォロー • 生涯ID？ • ac.jpドメインのメールアドレスは本当に役に立つのか？ • ステータスとして使えるかどうか微妙 • 結局は寄付のお願いしか届かない • 大学としても維持し続けるのが大変 • 卒業生の身元保証...
考えられる対策 • SNS IDを使ったカジュアルな繋がり • メールよりも手軽 • イベント案内、出欠確認などSNSの得意な機能が利用可能 • 行方不明者がSNS上で発見されるケースも • 卒業前後のID紐づけによる連続性の確保 • SNS ...
卒業生との関係性の変化への対応 21 転職市場 帰属意識 雇用はそれほど流動的ではない 更なる雇用の流動化 ステータス、身元保証、 人とのつながりの場としての大学 つながりの希薄化、大学/同窓生との 繋がりは事務的に 大学側の 対応 卒業生向け...
Azure AD B2C+SNS ID連携 による課題解決 26
Azure AD B2Cとは？ • Microsoftが提供するIDaaSである、「Azure Active Directory」シリー ズのコンシューマ向けオプション *IDaaS: Identity as a Service • Azure...
Azure AD B2Cの主要機能 • セルフサインアップ（ユーザ自身によるID登録） • メール、パスワードを使った登録 • SNS IDなど外部IDを使った登録 • Microsoft Account • Azure Active Dire...
Azure AD B2Cの主要機能 • 管理者によるID管理（ローカルアカウント） • Graph APIを利用した管理者によるID登録～更新～削除 • 外部DB上のID情報の管理（参照、更新） • RESTful APIで外部DB（顧客DBな...
大学向けの課題解決に向けた必要条件 • SNS IDを活用したID基盤 • 国内で利用率の高いSNSとの連携 • LINE（MAU* 7,000万）、Yahoo! JAPAN（MAU 3,970万） • 大学向けメジャーSaaS、既存アプリケー...
Azure AD B2Cの主要機能 • セルフサインアップ（ユーザ自身によるID登録） • メール、パスワードを使った登録 • SNS IDなど外部IDを使った登録 • LINE • Yahoo! JAPAN • Microsoft Accou...
Azure AD B2Cの主要機能 • 管理者によるID管理（ローカルアカウント） • Graph APIを利用した管理者によるID登録～更新～削除 • 既存ID基盤との連携 • ユーザ自身によるSNS IDとの紐づけ • 外部DB上のID情報...
33 学生 ﾓﾊﾞｲﾙ、PC 学内アプリ オープンキャンパス申込 サイト、情報発信サイト Office365、G Suite等 のクラウドアプリケーション Azure Active Directory B2C ソーシャルネットワークID B2C...
学校での活用シナリオの例 利用機能 対象者 入学前 在校生 卒業生 ID登録 セルフサインアップ オープンキャンパス登録 - 在校生向けサービス登録 アカウント・リンク - 学内システムへのログイン 簡素化 - 外部DBの参照 - 入学前の情報...
企業での活用シナリオの例 利用機能 対象者 入社希望者・内定者 従業員 退職者 顧客・取引先 ID登録 セルフサインアップ エントリサイト登録 - 退職者向けサービス登 録 ECサイト、B2Bサイト登 録 アカウント・リンク 内定者向けシステム...
自治体・公益企業での活用シナリオの例 利用機能 対象者 住民 観光客 サービス加入者 ID登録 セルフサインアップ 住民サービスサイト登録 観光サービスサイト登録 - アカウント・リンク - - サービスへのログインの簡 素化 外部DBの参照 ...
活用例①：Office365+LINE連携 • ID管理 • 学校側でIDを発行し、学生自身でLINE IDと紐づけ • LINE IDでシングルサインオン • ブラウザからはID/PWDでログイン • LINEアプリからはID/PWD入力は不...
活用例①：Office365+LINE連携 38 Office365へのアクセス （Exchange、SharePoint） LINE IDを紐づけ、 SSOするための設定 Office365へ重要なメールが届い た場合、LINEへ通知する設定...
デモ 学校が払い出したOffice365アカウントの利用 • LINE IDを紐づけ • LINE IDでシングルサインオン • 重要度の高いメールをLINEへ通知 39
• 動画を以下で公開しています。 • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5fgLGRhRHI 40
41 裏では更に細かく作りこんでいます。
活用例②：公衆無線Wifiサービス利用 42 2017/09/06 読売新聞朝刊より
活用例②：公衆無線Wifiサービス登録 43 Open Wifiに接続すると自動で 初期ページへ誘導 友達追加 （LINEのケース） 利用登録 メッセージ LINEのトークで ユーザ登録画面へ誘導
活用例②：公衆無線Wifiサービス利用 44 LINEより取得したユーザ情報 で登録 登録が完了するとアクセスが許可さ れ、インターネットへ接続 利用開始
活用例②：公衆無線Wifiサービス 45 Aruba +Clearpass SAML- OIDC ゲートウェイ Azure AD B2C ID管理 システム ID管理 SAML OpenID Connect LINE, Yahoo 等のSNS ...
まとめ • コミュニケーション手段、利用デバイスは時代とともに変化してきている • メールの限界 • パスワードの限界 • 変化に対応したID基盤、メッセージング基盤が学校・企業を問わず求め られている • SNSと連携し、メールやパスワードか...
お知らせ） JAPAN IDENTITY & CLOUD SUMMIT 2017 • 日時：2017年9月15日（金） 9:30～17:45 • 場所：ANAインターコンチネンタルホテル東京 • 主催：国立情報学研究所（NII）、OpenIDフ...
  1. 1. 大学等における Azure AD B2Cを使用した SNS認証の活用 2017/09/06 伊藤忠テクノソリューションズ株式会社 MVP for Enterprise Mobility 富士榮 尚寛 / Naohiro Fujie(@phr_eidentity)
  2. 2. 自己紹介 • Blog • IdM実験室：http://idmlab.eidentity.jp • Modules（github） • Generic REST MA for FIM/MIM：https://github.com/fujie/restmafim • 記事 / 書籍 • 記事 : @IT/企業のID管理／シングルサインオンの新しい選択肢「IDaaS」の活用 他 • 監訳 : クラウド時代の認証基盤 Azure Active Directory 完全解説 • 共著 : クラウド環境におけるアイデンティティ管理ガイドライン • その他 • JNSA アイデンティティ管理WG • OpenID Foundation Japan 教育・翻訳WG、エンタープライズ・アイデンティティWG • Microsoft MVP for Enterprise Mobility（Jan 2010 -） 2
  3. 3. アジェンダ 1. メッセージング手段の変遷とキャズム 2. 組織におけるID、メッセージングの課題 • 学校におけるコミュニケーション手段、利用デバイスの変化 • 就学人口の減少の影響、働き方の変化による影響 • 企業では？ 3. Azure AD B2C+SNS ID連携による課題解決 • Azure AD B2C概要 • Azure AD B2C拡張によるソリューション・シナリオ • デモ 4. まとめ 3
  4. 4. メッセージング手段の変遷とキャズム • 電話 • 大事なことは電話 • 共有固定電話⇒ダイアルイン⇒携帯・スマホの配備 • メール • メールを送ったら電話で確認すること？ • グループウェア • メールを減らそう？ • 添付ファイルはグループウェアを活用 • 組織内チャット • メールを減らそう？ • 証跡を残す必要があるものはメールで？ 4 よく考えると、 ところどころおかしい・・・ 効果的な手段は時代・場面 により変わるので、柔軟に対 応する必要がある
  5. 5. 組織における ID、メッセージングの課題 ソーシャルネットワークID利用の拡大と従来のID、メッセージング基盤の対応上の課題 5
  6. 6. 6 31.9% 学校からのメールを見ている人 四年制私立大学、2017年度アンケート結果
  7. 7. 学校の課題①～在学生とのコミュニケーション • 学生への連絡が届かない • メールは見ない • 結局ゼミ毎でLINEグループを勝手に立ち上げる • 災害時の連絡などはどうすれば・・・ • 学生はパスワードを忘れる • 夏休み明け・・・ • パスワードを忘れると学生は • ×：問い合わせてリセットする • ○：システムを使わなくなる。 （コンシューマのアプリは便利なのに学校のシステムはなんて不便なんだろう・・・） 7
  8. 8. 10代のコミュニケーション手段の変化 8 平成28年度 情報通信白書 コミュニケーション手段としての インターネット利用時間、行為者率 2012年～2015年で逆転、2017年現在はSNSシフトが更に進んでいる想定 ・メール： 65.8% ⇒ 25.2% ・SNS ： 23.0% ⇒ 53.6%
  9. 9. 大学生のSNS利用状況 SNS 利用率 LINE 100% Twitter 82.8% Instagram 54.5% Facebook 34.3% Mixi 4.0% その他 9.1% 9 調査対象 ：四年制私立大学生 有効回答者数：99 回答者内訳 ：男性 63（63.6%）、女性 36（36.4%） 出典）折田明子：本名だけど見られたくない？～大学生のSNS 利用と名乗り, 情報処理学会研究報告, 2015
  10. 10. 大学生のSNS利用状況 SNS 利用方法 LINE 近しい人とのコミュニケーションに利用 10回/1日以上は利用 Twitter 有名人などのフォロー用。自分から情報発信はあまりせず、鍵付きで利用 Instagram Twitter同様基本的に閲覧用 Facebook 実名の利用や公開範囲のコントロールが難しく利用しにくい 10 弊社ヒアリングより 対象：四年制私立大学生
  11. 11. • 利用用途 • 買い物の請求書や領収書の受領 • アルバイトの応募 • 日常的なコミュニケーション手段ではない • コミュニケーション手段として利用しない理由 • リアルタイムで気が付かない • たくさん届く • 自分に関係のないものが届く • ログインが面倒くさい（スマホで使う場合は特に） • スマホで使えない（使い方を知らない） 大学生のメール利用状況 11 弊社ヒアリングより 対象：四年制私立大学生
  12. 12. デバイス 12 平成28年度 情報通信白書 インターネットの利用動向 「スマートフォン」は、72.0％（前年比7.8ポイント増）と普及が進み、「パソコン」との差が前年 の13.7ポイントから4.8ポイントに縮小している
  13. 13. 考えられる対策 • 従来の手段に頼らない（もしくは＋α）のメッセージング手段 • メールに加え、SNSの効果的な利用 • パスワードを使わない認証 • SNSアプリケーションを使った認証 （登録時にSMSで認証済み、多要素認証、ログインアラート機能などがあり、意外 とセキュア） 13
  14. 14. 変化に対応したID/メッセージング基盤の必要性 14 コミュニケーショ ン手段 利用デバイス 大学側が用意したもの ⇒メール 自身が用意したもの（BYOID） ⇒ソーシャルメディア （仕方なく）購入したもの ⇒PC 自身が用意したもの（BYOD） ⇒スマートフォン・タブレット 大学側の 対応 教育 ID基盤 メッセージング 基盤 PCを前提としたリテラシ教育 （キーボード操作方法など） ポータル、ブラウザ利用を 前提としたSSO基盤 Office365、G SuiteなどのSaaS BYOID、BYODに対応し たリテラシ教育 スマートフォン、SNSへの 対応したID基盤 SNSを活用したメッセージ ング基盤 これまで 現在？ これから ギャップ・混乱 学部やゼミ毎 のバラバラな 対応 学生の状況 BYOID: Bring Your Own Identity BYOD: Bring Your Device
  15. 15. 学校の課題②～入学生の確保 • 就学人口の減少 • 1990年前後をピークに減少の一途 • 1990年：1,000万人ほど • 2015年：600万人を切る • 一方で大学数はほぼ変わらない（微増） • 学生を集めるための施策の効果？ • オープンキャンパスの開催、中高生向けの出張授業 • Eラーニングなどのコンテンツ提供 15
  16. 16. 参考） 就学人口、 大学数の推移 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1988 1989 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 0 2000000 4000000 6000000 8000000 10000000 12000000 Younger age population(15-19) National/Public Private Summary 出典： • 就学人口 • https://www.population pyramid.net/japan/2015/ • 大学数 • http://www.daigaku360. net/data/university- shifting
  17. 17. 考えられる対策 • 登録段階での離脱を回避 • オープンキャンパスへの登録をSNSで簡素化 • フォローアップ • SNSを使った、こまめな情報通知 • 入学前後のID紐づけによる施策自体の効果測定 • SNS IDで入学前後のIDを紐づけ、各種施策利用者が本当に入学したかどうか を確認 17
  18. 18. 入学生の確保に向けたICT活用の必要性 18 就学人口 リテラシ それなりの人数 人口の減少 紙と鉛筆の世界 スマートフォンの所有、SNS利用が当たり前 大学側の 対応 学生を集める 手段 ID基盤 メッセージング 基盤 あまりパワーを使う必要なし イベントを開催したとしても紙と鉛筆で 個人情報登録をしてもらえばOK 手紙、電話など オープンキャンパスなど 積極的な活動が必要 スマートフォン、SNSを 使った簡易なID登録 SNSを活用した フォローアップ これまで 現在？ これから ギャップ うまく学生が 集められない 学生の状況 SNS IDを使って入学前後でID紐づけ（名寄せ） を行うことで施策の有効性を確認
  19. 19. 学校の課題③～卒業生のフォロー • 生涯ID？ • ac.jpドメインのメールアドレスは本当に役に立つのか？ • ステータスとして使えるかどうか微妙 • 結局は寄付のお願いしか届かない • 大学としても維持し続けるのが大変 • 卒業生の身元保証？ • 学部～修士～博士～教職への進む都度、IDの再発番。連続性の欠如 • 卒業証明書の発行時の身元保証。10年、15年後の転職の際の証明書発行 のために記録をどう残し、発行対象者の本人性確認をどのように行うか？ 19
  20. 20. 考えられる対策 • SNS IDを使ったカジュアルな繋がり • メールよりも手軽 • イベント案内、出欠確認などSNSの得意な機能が利用可能 • 行方不明者がSNS上で発見されるケースも • 卒業前後のID紐づけによる連続性の確保 • SNS IDで在学中、卒業後のIDを紐づけ、学部～各課程でのID紐づけ • 在学中に紐づけたSNS IDの記録を残し、SNS IDで卒業生の本人確認 20
  21. 21. 卒業生との関係性の変化への対応 21 転職市場 帰属意識 雇用はそれほど流動的ではない 更なる雇用の流動化 ステータス、身元保証、 人とのつながりの場としての大学 つながりの希薄化、大学/同窓生との 繋がりは事務的に 大学側の 対応 卒業生向け サービス ID基盤 メッセージング 基盤 繋がりが密。在学中と卒業後の連続性は 属人的に担保 生涯IDとしてのID払い出し 手紙、電話、メールなど オンライン前提のサービスの提 供（卒業証明書発行等） 卒業生のID管理を省力 化（生涯IDは不要） SNSを活用したメッセージ ング基盤 これまで 現在？ これから ギャップ 大学離れが 止まらない 卒業生 の状況 SNS IDを使って卒業前後でID紐づけ（名寄せ） を行うことで在学中のIDを確認
  22. 22. Azure AD B2C+SNS ID連携 による課題解決 26
  23. 23. Azure AD B2Cとは？ • Microsoftが提供するIDaaSである、「Azure Active Directory」シリー ズのコンシューマ向けオプション *IDaaS: Identity as a Service • Azure ADシリーズ • Azure AD • 一般的な組織内で利用するためのID基盤。Office365のID基盤として幅広く利用されている。 • Azure AD B2B • 組織を跨いでアプリケーションやコンテンツを共有するためのオプション。SharePoint Onlineの組 織外ユーザの招待などで利用されている。 • Azure AD B2C • 組織内ではなく、一般コンシューマのIDを管理するためのID基盤。レアルマドリードのファンサイトな ど会員向けサービスなどに利用されている。SNS IDと連携したセルフサインアップ、シングルサインオ ンが可能。 27
  24. 24. Azure AD B2Cの主要機能 • セルフサインアップ（ユーザ自身によるID登録） • メール、パスワードを使った登録 • SNS IDなど外部IDを使った登録 • Microsoft Account • Azure Active Directory • Google • Facebook • Twitter 28一部Preview機能を含む（2017年9月現在） • LinkedIn • Amazon.com • Weibo • QQ • WeChat
  25. 25. Azure AD B2Cの主要機能 • 管理者によるID管理（ローカルアカウント） • Graph APIを利用した管理者によるID登録～更新～削除 • 外部DB上のID情報の管理（参照、更新） • RESTful APIで外部DB（顧客DBなど）の参照や更新 • シングルサインオン（アプリケーションへのログイン） • OpenID Connectに対応したアプリケーションへのシングルサインオン • API保護 • OAuth2.0によるリソース保護 29一部Preview機能を含む（2017年9月現在）
  26. 26. 大学向けの課題解決に向けた必要条件 • SNS IDを活用したID基盤 • 国内で利用率の高いSNSとの連携 • LINE（MAU* 7,000万）、Yahoo! JAPAN（MAU 3,970万） • 大学向けメジャーSaaS、既存アプリケーションとの連携 • Office365、G SuiteなどSAML対応アプリケーションへのSSO • SNSを利用したメッセージング機能の追加 • 学内のDBと連携し、セグメンテーション（学部、ゼミなど）してSNSへ通知 • 既存メールシステムとの連携（重要度の高いメールのみSNSへも通知） 30 * MAU: Monthly Active User （月間アクティブユーザ数）
  27. 27. Azure AD B2Cの主要機能 • セルフサインアップ（ユーザ自身によるID登録） • メール、パスワードを使った登録 • SNS IDなど外部IDを使った登録 • LINE • Yahoo! JAPAN • Microsoft Account • Azure Active Directory • Google • Facebook • Twitter 31一部Preview機能を含む（2017年9月現在） • LinkedIn • Amazon.com • Weibo • QQ • WeChat
  28. 28. Azure AD B2Cの主要機能 • 管理者によるID管理（ローカルアカウント） • Graph APIを利用した管理者によるID登録～更新～削除 • 既存ID基盤との連携 • ユーザ自身によるSNS IDとの紐づけ • 外部DB上のID情報の管理（参照、更新） • RESTful APIで外部DB（顧客DBなど）の参照や更新 • メッセージング機能の追加（個別/一括通知、FAQ Bot） • シングルサインオン（アプリケーションへのログイン） • OpenID Connect、SAMLに対応したアプリケーションへのシングルサインオン • API保護 • OAuth2.0によるリソース保護 32一部Preview機能を含む（2017年9月現在）
  29. 29. 33 学生 ﾓﾊﾞｲﾙ、PC 学内アプリ オープンキャンパス申込 サイト、情報発信サイト Office365、G Suite等 のクラウドアプリケーション Azure Active Directory B2C ソーシャルネットワークID B2C向けID基盤 ID連携 （SAML/OpenID Connect） 連携 SNSIDを利用したID登録、SSO 情報センター ID管理システム （既存への組み込みも可） メッセージ配信 システム ・配信 ・Botによる自動応答 （FAQ連携） SNS経由でメッセージ通知 管理者 CTC B2C ID基盤 全体像 ID基盤機能 • セルフ・サインアップ • アカウント・リンク • シングルサインオン • API保護 メッセージ基盤機能 • SNS通知 • Office365連携 • FAQ ChatBot 9/6 プレスリリース http://www.ctc-g.co.jp/ news/press/20170906a.html
  30. 30. 学校での活用シナリオの例 利用機能 対象者 入学前 在校生 卒業生 ID登録 セルフサインアップ オープンキャンパス登録 - 在校生向けサービス登録 アカウント・リンク - 学内システムへのログイン 簡素化 - 外部DBの参照 - 入学前の情報との紐づけ 在校中の情報との紐づけ シングルサインオン オープンキャンパス、Web 出願、eラーニングなど 学内システム（メール、 ポータル、無線LAN） 卒業生向けイベントサイト、 卒業証明書申請など API保護 ネイティブアプリ、他アプリへ の登録情報の提供 ネイティブアプリ、他アプリへ の登録情報の提供 ネイティブアプリ、他アプリへ の登録情報の提供 メッセージング プッシュ通知 イベントのお知らせ 休講、提出物、防災訓練 などの通知 イベントのお知らせ、寄付 のお願い Botによる自動応答 FAQ自動応答 FAQ自動応答 FAQ自動応答 34
  31. 31. 企業での活用シナリオの例 利用機能 対象者 入社希望者・内定者 従業員 退職者 顧客・取引先 ID登録 セルフサインアップ エントリサイト登録 - 退職者向けサービス登 録 ECサイト、B2Bサイト登 録 アカウント・リンク 内定者向けシステムへの ログインの簡素化 社内システムへのログイ ン簡素化 - - 外部DBの参照 - 入社前の情報との紐づ け 在職中の情報との紐づ け 顧客DB連携（CRM） シングルサインオン 説明会、面接予約、内 定者向けeラーニングなど 社内システム（メール、 ポータル、無線LAN） 退職者向けサービス （保険、年金など） ECサイト、他連携サイト API保護 ネイティブアプリ、他アプリ への登録情報の提供 ネイティブアプリ、他アプリ への登録情報の提供 ネイティブアプリ、他アプリ への登録情報の提供 ネイティブアプリ、他アプリ への登録情報の提供 メッセー ジング プッシュ通知 イベントのお知らせ 緊急連絡、防災訓練な どの通知 イベントのお知らせ イベント、キャンペーンの お知らせ Botによる自動応答 FAQ自動応答 FAQ自動応答 FAQ自動応答 FAQ自動応答 35
  32. 32. 自治体・公益企業での活用シナリオの例 利用機能 対象者 住民 観光客 サービス加入者 ID登録 セルフサインアップ 住民サービスサイト登録 観光サービスサイト登録 - アカウント・リンク - - サービスへのログインの簡 素化 外部DBの参照 - - 顧客DB（CRM） シングルサインオン 住民サービスサイト 公衆無線LAN、連携先サ イト サービスサイト、連携先サ イト API保護 ネイティブアプリ、他アプリへ の登録情報の提供 ネイティブアプリ、他アプリへ の登録情報の提供 ネイティブアプリ、他アプリへ の登録情報の提供 メッセージング プッシュ通知 イベントのお知らせ、防災 情報などの通知 イベント、キャンペーンのお 知らせ イベント、キャンペーンのお 知らせ Botによる自動応答 FAQ自動応答 FAQ自動応答 FAQ自動応答 36
  33. 33. 活用例①：Office365+LINE連携 • ID管理 • 学校側でIDを発行し、学生自身でLINE IDと紐づけ • LINE IDでシングルサインオン • ブラウザからはID/PWDでログイン • LINEアプリからはID/PWD入力は不要 • メッセージング • 重要なメールはLINEへ通知 37
  34. 34. 活用例①：Office365+LINE連携 38 Office365へのアクセス （Exchange、SharePoint） LINE IDを紐づけ、 SSOするための設定 Office365へ重要なメールが届い た場合、LINEへ通知する設定 重要なメールが届くとタイムラインに 通知される
  35. 35. デモ 学校が払い出したOffice365アカウントの利用 • LINE IDを紐づけ • LINE IDでシングルサインオン • 重要度の高いメールをLINEへ通知 39
  36. 36. • 動画を以下で公開しています。 • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5fgLGRhRHI 40
  37. 37. 41 裏では更に細かく作りこんでいます。
  38. 38. 活用例②：公衆無線Wifiサービス利用 42 2017/09/06 読売新聞朝刊より
  39. 39. 活用例②：公衆無線Wifiサービス登録 43 Open Wifiに接続すると自動で 初期ページへ誘導 友達追加 （LINEのケース） 利用登録 メッセージ LINEのトークで ユーザ登録画面へ誘導
  40. 40. 活用例②：公衆無線Wifiサービス利用 44 LINEより取得したユーザ情報 で登録 登録が完了するとアクセスが許可さ れ、インターネットへ接続 利用開始
  41. 41. 活用例②：公衆無線Wifiサービス 45 Aruba +Clearpass SAML- OIDC ゲートウェイ Azure AD B2C ID管理 システム ID管理 SAML OpenID Connect LINE, Yahoo 等のSNS 管理者I/F OIDC – OAuth ゲートウェイ 利用者 管理者 ①Open Wifiへ接続 ⇒自動的に初期ページ表示 SNS IDで登録/認証 通知 モジュール SNS ID情報 メッセージ API実行お知らせ、クーポンの配信 ②無線コントローラへ ログオン（SSO） メッセージ送信 他のサイト SAML or OpenID Connect ③連携のサイトへSSO
  42. 42. まとめ • コミュニケーション手段、利用デバイスは時代とともに変化してきている • メールの限界 • パスワードの限界 • 変化に対応したID基盤、メッセージング基盤が学校・企業を問わず求め られている • SNSと連携し、メールやパスワードから解放 • Azure AD B2Cを活用（拡張）し、変化に対応したID基盤、メッセー ジング基盤を構成することが可能である • 学校・一般企業・自治体や公益企業など、適用できるシナリオは多数考えられる 46
  43. 43. お知らせ） JAPAN IDENTITY & CLOUD SUMMIT 2017 • 日時：2017年9月15日（金） 9:30～17:45 • 場所：ANAインターコンチネンタルホテル東京 • 主催：国立情報学研究所（NII）、OpenIDファウンデーション・ジャパン • 後援：文部科学省、総務省、経済産業省 • 登録：https://nosurrender.jp/jics2017/ • コンテンツ： • エンタープライズ、学術、金融、コンシューマまで • Identityに関するトレンドや事例、将来像が集結 47

