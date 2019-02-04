Cybernetics: The Macy Conferences 1946-1953. The Complete Transactions by Claus Pias

















Title: Cybernetics: The Macy Conferences 1946-1953. The Complete Transactions

Author: Claus Pias

Pages: 736

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9783037345986

Publisher: Diaphanes









Description



Between 1946 and 1953, the Josiah Macy, Jr. Foundation sponsored a series of conferences aiming to bring together a diverse, interdisciplinary community of scholars and researchers who would join forces to lay the groundwork for the new science of cybernetics. These conferences, known as the Macy conferences, constituted a landmark for the field. They were the first to grapple with new terms such as information and feedback and to develop a cohesive and broadly applicable theory of systems that would become equally applicable to living beings and machines, economic and cognitive processes, and many scholarly disciplines. The concepts that emerged from the conferences come to permeate thinking in many fields, including biology, neurology, sociology, ecology, economics, politics, psychoanalysis, linguistics, and computer science. This book contains the complete transcripts of all ten Macy conferences and the guidelines for the conference proceedings. These transcripts are supplemented with an introduction by Claus Pias that charts the significance of the Macy conferences to the history of science.













