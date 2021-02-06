Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉC...
GENERALIDADES. El análisisyla interpretacióndelarte Contemporáneoysuentorno,permite tomar concienciadel modode hacerarquit...
House in South Korea - 2012. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG Casa en Corea del Sur - 2012 House in South Korea - 2012. Ima...
Fábrica Vitra | Weil am Rhein - 2012. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG Hotel Vidago Palace - 2012 Hotel Vidago Palace – 20...
Pedras Salgadas Thermes – 2012. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG Edifício de Escritórios | Novartis Campus - 2012 Edifício...
. La estrategiacompositivaarquitectónicade Sizale permite llevarlafragmentaciónde la superficie más lejosde loque le permi...
En este movimientode rotaciónaplicalasdistintaslíneasde fuerzadel lugarhaciael “centro” elaborandounordencentrípeto,de fue...
ALUMNO: LUIS PEAÑRANDA
CI: 26.780.921
PROF: GLADYS ARAUJO
FECHA: 05/ 02/2021

  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO SANTIAGO MARIÑO HISTORIA DE LA TECNOLOGÍA APORTE A LA ARQUITECTURA Y A LA TECNOPLOGIA POR ALVARO J. DE MELO SIZA VIEIRA ALUMNO: LUIS PEAÑRANDA CI: 26.780.921 PROF: GLADYS ARAUJO FECHA: 05/ 02/2021
  2. 2. GENERALIDADES. El análisisyla interpretacióndelarte Contemporáneoysuentorno,permite tomar concienciadel modode hacerarquitecturade ÁlvaroSiza.A travésdel estudiode susobrasse desvelalacapacidadque tiene Sizaparamaterializarunaarquitecturaintegradaenla naturaleza.Subúsquedaincesantede unaexpresiónúnicaenel procesode fragmentaciónde la formaarquitectónicaydel espacioenvolvente hayque encuadrarla,sobre todo,enla culturaplásticadel cubismo,fundamentalmente del cubismoanalíticode PicassoyBraque, como síntesisque superalaoposiciónfigura-fondo. IMPORTANCIADE LA ARQUITECTURA DE ALVARO SIZA Un aspectointeresante de latrayectoriade Sizaessuinterésinicial porlaescultura.Estaes una marca que recorrerá todasu obra arquitectónicayque le confiere singularidad. Es realmente posible reconocerensuobra,la influenciade unode losgrandesdel movimiento moderno. Su arquitecturaeraconsideradaunrepresentantede loque KennethFramptonllamó regionalismocrítico. Se reconoce ensusedificios,unasensibilidadenrelaciónalastécnicasde construcción tradicional yel espíritudel lugardonde se insertan. La relación entre la naturaleza y la construcción era decisiva en su arquitectura. La arquitectura de Siza, es simultáneamente moderna y tradicional. Su cualidad escultórica se muestra en casi todas sus obras más comentadas: “sus formas, moldeadas por la luz, presentan una simplicidad engañosa. Por más que intentemos describir y enmarcar su obra, es necesario vivirla, porque es la única y legítima experiencia humana en sus espacios esculpidos en los que puede surgir la comprensión de su arquitectura. continuación, una lista de las más inspiradoras obras de Álvaro Siza bellamente ilustradas por las fotografías de Fernando Guerra.
  3. 3. House in South Korea - 2012. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG Casa en Corea del Sur - 2012 House in South Korea - 2012. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG Fábrica Vitra | Weil am Rhein - 2012
  4. 4. Fábrica Vitra | Weil am Rhein - 2012. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG Hotel Vidago Palace - 2012 Hotel Vidago Palace – 2012. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG Termas Pedras Salgadas – 2012
  5. 5. Pedras Salgadas Thermes – 2012. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG Edifício de Escritórios | Novartis Campus - 2012 Edifício de Escritórios | Novartis Campus - 2012. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG Amore Pacific Campus - Álvaro Siza con Carlos Castanheira y Kim Jong Kyu
  6. 6. . La estrategiacompositivaarquitectónicade Sizale permite llevarlafragmentaciónde la superficie más lejosde loque le permite lacoherenciadel contornodel edificio.El edificioque Sizaproyectase incorporaa una fragmentacióngeneralque ocupatodalasuperficie,yello mediante lageometría. Relaciónentre naturalezayarquitecturaEnel dibujode Salemi (1980),Sizaliberael motivo dibujadode laclausuraque le impone todarepresentaciónasignándolesucondiciónradical de serotro. La interpretaciónde MorenoMansillasobre estarepresentaciónnoshace verel deseode inteligenciaenel dibujo,que pertenece al ordendel aconteceryanticiparel porvenir –el proyecto–y nosdescubre entre laslíneastrazadasen el dibujolainvisiblearmazónde lo visible dondeproyectael ademánque laarquitecturaadoptade lanaturalezayde donde surgenlasformas(MorenoMansilla,2002, p. 187). La reflexiónde Sizasobre losmediosdel cubismole permiteabordarestavistaaéreadesde el interésporuntema que de forma“natural” proporcionaesquemas centrífugos,unaoperación análogaa la que PicassodesarrollaenDesnudoconpañería(1907): convertirunesquema naturalmente centrípeto,porlaposicióncentradadel motivoenlacomposición,encentrífugo. El puntode partidacircunstancial de estaobra esel de fundirel motivocentral –el desnudo– con su fondodiluyendoprogresivamente lafigura,aunque noabsolutamente,hacialaperiferia del cuadro. Picassopropone unanuevaclase de composiciónabiertaenlaque laaperturano se consigue mediante transicionesdirectasentre el motivoysuentorno,sinoa travésde un trazadoque unifica. En estasrepresentacioneslasdistintaspartesaparecenincluidasenel movimientode latierra: esel momentohelicoidal del que hablaSiza,dondese mezclancosasde distintanaturaleza (Siza,1995, p. 79). Sizadibuja-proyectaestafuerzacentrífugaconla que materializaeste tipode dibujos,que implicaque el motivo,lanuevaarquitectura,que protagonizael hechocentral de la representación,huye del centro.
  7. 7. En este movimientode rotaciónaplicalasdistintaslíneasde fuerzadel lugarhaciael “centro” elaborandounordencentrípeto,de fuerahaciaadentro;al mismotiempo,el nuevoedificio,va constituyendoprogresivamente sunaturalezaproyectandosuslíneasde fuerzaparaequilibrar la fuerzadel ordencentrípeto. La relaciónentre naturalezayartificiose establece enunjuegode equilibriosdondeacada acción se produce unareacciónigual y opuesta. La relaciónentre naturalezayarquitecturaesdecisivaenlaobraarquitectónicade ÁlvaroSiza: “Esta relación,fuente permanente de cualquierproyecto,esparamí una especie de obsesión.” (SizaVieira,1993, p. 18). Si hubieraque reducirel modode proyectarde Sizaa su imagenesencial,se descubre un procesoperceptivoenque geometríaydibujo,comocomponente estructuralymedial de toda acción configuradora,estánintegradosenlamismaejecucióndelproyecto. Aunque estaatenciónala naturalezaestansólouna de las variasobsesionesrecurrentesenla práctica artística de Siza,se trata de una de las másdominantes,unode losdesencadenantes de mayor jerarquíaensu modode hacerarquitectura. INTEGRACIÓN DE FIGURA Y FONDO: LA RUPTURA DE LA FORMA HOMOGÉNEA. La vinculaciónentre arquitecturaypinturaenel modode procederde Sizatiene presupuestoscomunesconlapráctica artística de Le Corbusier,yunode ellos,fundamental, esla concepcióndel espacio,noyacomo comoambiente natural constante,sinocomo dimensiónde laexistenciahumana.

