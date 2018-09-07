-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Download now: http://bit.ly/2wTA1Bw
Featuring a review of remote sensing principles with emphasis on environmental applications, this title discusses various topics, ranging from physical principles to data acquisition systems, and visual and digital interpretation techniques. It presents interpretation approaches such as hyperspectral analysis, and high-spatial resolution data.
#ebook #full #read #pdf #online #kindle #epub #mobi #book #free
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment