Synnopsis :
Sexual health is an essential part of maintaining professional relationships in ministry. Focusing on implications for the practice of ministry, this book engages all dimensions of theological education and academic disciplines. Each chapter includes an analysis of common ministry situations, discussion questions, practical guidelines, and resources for further study. The volume is ideal for use in courses on professional ethics for ministry, advanced leadership training, and continuing education for clergy. The book includes generous use of case studies throughout and addresses major issues such as power, pornography, and social media as they relate to sexual ethics in congregations.
Author : Patricia Beattie Jung
Language : English
