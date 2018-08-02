Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Cleopatra Audiobook Free | Cleopatra ( most popular audio books ) : free audiobook streaming online Cleopatra Audiobook Fr...
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Cleopatra Audiobook Free | Cleopatra ( most popular audio books ) : free audiobook streaming online Her palace shimmered w...
Cleopatra Audiobook Free | Cleopatra ( most popular audio books ) : free audiobook streaming online Written By: Stacy Schi...
Cleopatra Audiobook Free | Cleopatra ( most popular audio books ) : free audiobook streaming online Download Full Version ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cleopatra Audiobook Free | Cleopatra ( most popular audio books ) : free audiobook streaming online

6 views

Published on

Cleopatra Audiobook Free | Cleopatra ( most popular audio books ) : free audiobook streaming online

Published in: Travel
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cleopatra Audiobook Free | Cleopatra ( most popular audio books ) : free audiobook streaming online

  1. 1. Cleopatra Audiobook Free | Cleopatra ( most popular audio books ) : free audiobook streaming online Cleopatra Audiobook Free | Cleopatra ( most popular audio books ) : free audiobook streaming online
  2. 2. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  3. 3. Cleopatra Audiobook Free | Cleopatra ( most popular audio books ) : free audiobook streaming online Her palace shimmered with gold but was richer still in political and sexual intrigue. Cleopatra, the wealthiest ruler of her time and one of the most powerful women in history, was a canny political strategist, a brilliant manager, a tough negotiator, and the most manipulative of lovers. Although her life spanned fewer than forty years, it reshaped the contours of the ancient world. ​ At only 18 years old, Cleopatra was already one of history's most remarkable figures: the Queen of Egypt. A lethal political struggle with her brother marked her early adulthood and set the tone for the rest of her life; a relationship with Julius Caesar, forged while under siege in her palace, launched her into a deadly mix of romance and strategy; a pleasure cruise down the Nile followed, a child, and a trip to Rome, which ended in Cleopatra's flight. After Caesar's brutal murder, she began a nine-year affair with Mark Antony, with whom she had three more children. Antony and Cleopatra's alliance and attempt to forge a new empire spelled both their ends. ​ The subject of gossip and legend, veneration and speculation in her lifetime, Cleopatra fascinated the world right up to her death. In the 2000 years since, myths about the last Queen of Egypt have been fueled by Shakespeare, Dryden, and Shaw, who put words in her mouth, and by Michelangelo, Delacroix, and Elizabeth Taylor, who put a face to her name. In Cleopatra, Pulitzer prize-winning biographer Stacy Schiff accomplishes a feat that has eluded artists and writers for centuries: capturing fully the operatic life of an exceptionally seductive and powerful woman, whose death ushered in a new world order.
  4. 4. Cleopatra Audiobook Free | Cleopatra ( most popular audio books ) : free audiobook streaming online Written By: Stacy Schiff. Narrated By: Robin Miles Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA Date: November 2010 Duration: 14 hours 19 minutes
  5. 5. Cleopatra Audiobook Free | Cleopatra ( most popular audio books ) : free audiobook streaming online Download Full Version Cleopatra Audio OR Download now

×