DNA (Deoxyribonucleic acid) Structure and Functions Namrata Chhabra M.D.Biochemistry 1
2
An international team of researchers from UK, Germany, and China discovered the oldest ancestor of man 3
Researchers have deciphered the information of ancient DNA extracted from the thigh bone of an early human who died 400,00...
Oldest Human DNA Reveals Mysterious Branch of Humanity An artist's impression of the early humans that are estimated to ha...
6
DNA passes on genetic information through its chemical structure and molecular behavior. A simple fertilized egg becomes a...
DNA- the molecular basis of inheritance ● DNA is a molecule that contains the information an organism requires to develop,...
Learning objectives ● To conceptualize the key structural features of DNA, and ● apply the learned concepts in illustratin...
DNA ● A Storehouse of genetic information. ● found in chromosomes, mitochondria and chloroplasts 10
The DNA structure is probably the most iconic of all biomolecules. It has inspired the architects to design the staircases...
History of DNA Structure discovery ● Until the 1950s, the structure of DNA remained a mystery. ● The double-helical struct...
13
Double helical structure of DNA By Bdna.gif: Spiffistanderivative work: Jahobr (talk) - Bdna.gif, Public Domain, https://c...
15
DNA structure DNA is composed of subunits called nucleotides A nucleotide is made up of a sugar (deoxyribose), a phosphate...
Ribose and deoxyribose 17
Bases present in DNA 18
Pyrimidines 19
Purines 20
Nucleosides and Nucleotides https://www.creative-proteomics.com/services/nucleoside-nucleotide-analysis-service.htm 21
Vote 22
Vote 23
N-Glycosidic linkage 24
Anti and syn configuration in glycosidic bonds 25
Primary structure of DNA ● A linear sequence of deoxyribonucleotides linked together by 3'-5' phosphodiester linkages ● Th...
Primary structure of DNA ● The polymer possesses a polarity; one end has a 5'-hydroxyl or phosphate terminal while the oth...
What makes DNA an acid ? 28
Watson and Crick's model of DNA The structure of DNA, as represented in Watson and Crick's model, is a double-stranded, an...
Anti-parallel strands of DNA ● The two strands of the double-helical molecule, each of which possesses a polarity, are ant...
Sugar-Phosphate backbone DNA nucleotides are linked by covalent bonds, formed between the deoxyribose sugar of one nucleot...
Bases in DNA ● Bases (A,T, C and G) occupy the core, forming complementary A · T and G · C Watson-Crick base pairs. ● The ...
Hydrogen bonds Sharing of a hydrogen atom covalently attached to an electronegative element (typically O-H and N-H groups)...
Vote 34
Each pair of bases lies flat, forming a "rung" on the ladder of the DNA molecule. The bases in DNA are planar and have a t...
Right handed helix In Watson and Crick's model, the two strands of DNA twist around each other to form a right-handed heli...
Chargaff’s rules Erwin Chargaff was an Austro-Hungarian Biochemist who was a professor of Biochemistry at Columbia Univers...
Chargaff’s rules ● The first rule was that in DNA the number of guanine units is equal to the number of cytosine units, an...
The impact of double stranded structure of DNA Template strand - In the double-stranded DNA molecules, the genetic informa...
Major and Minor grooves ● Major and minor grooves wind along the DNA molecule parallel to the phosphodiester backbones. ● ...
Forms of DNA Property A-DNA B-DNA Z-DNA Helix Handedness Right Right Left Base Pairs per turn 11 10.4 12 Rise per base pai...
Forms of DNA 42
Physiological form of DNA- B DNA ● The horizontal arrow indicates the width of the double helix (20 Å). ● The vertical arr...
How long is our DNA ? ● If you stretched the DNA in one cell all the way out, it would be about 2m long. ● All the DNA in ...
Amazing facts ● There are about 3 billion nucleotides in human DNA. ● The average length of a human nucleotide is 0.6 nano...
Prokaryotic versus Eukaryotic DNA 46
Prokaryotic versus Eukaryotic DNA ● EuKaryotic cells contain a very large quantity of DNA (human cells have at least a tho...
Tertiary structure of DNA In eukaryotic cells, DNA is folded into chromatin. Chromatin consists of very long double-strand...
Levels of organization of DNA ● Nucleosomes are composed of DNA wound around a collection of histone molecules. ● The disk...
Levels of organization of DNA ● The 10-nm fibril is probably further supercoiled with six or seven nucleosomes per turn to...
Chromosomes ● At metaphase, mammalian chromosomes possess a twofold symmetry, with the identical duplicated sister chromat...
Functions of DNA 1. DNA Replication It provides the information inherited by daughter cells or offspring. 52
Functions of DNA 2. Storehouse of genetic code The DNA holds the information for all the proteins to be created for the ce...
Functions of DNA 3. Mutation and Recombination ● During DNA replication, different DNA segments can be spliced through gen...
Human evolution 55
Functions of DNA 4.Gene expression ● Each cell contains a full set of genes. ● Cells from different tissues and organs app...
Summary 57
Summary DNA consists of four bases—A, G, C, and T—that are held in linear array by phosphodiester bonds through the 3' and...
Summary The 3 x 109 base pairs of DNA in humans are organized into the haploid complement of 23 chromosomes. DNA provides ...
Key references 1. Harper’s illustrated Biochemistry 31st edition. 2. Lehninger principles of Biochemistry 7the edition 3. ...
LET US CHECK YOUR UNDERSTANDING 61
Thank you 62
Dna (deoxyribonucleic acid) structure and functions

×