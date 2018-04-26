-
Be the first to like this
Published on
The Amphetamine Debate This book covers both sides of the debate over Adderall prescription and use. It discusses the history of amphetamine and related stimulants; ADHD and the use of Ritalin and Adderall to treat it; related neuroenhancers; methamphetamine from Desoxyn to crystal meth; the nature of addiction and side effects; sociological effects of amphetamine compounds; and expert opinions for and against Adderall Full description
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment