Aphasia and Related Neurogenic Communication Disorders DIGITAL BOOKS

Each New Print Copy Includes Navigate 2 Advantage Access That Unlocks A Comprehensive And Interactive Ebook, Online Video Segments, Student Practice Activities And Assessments, A Full Suite Of Instructor Resources, And Learning Analytics Reporting Tools. Preview Video Tutorials. “This Edition Incorporates Current Examples And Relevant Updates As A Result Of Recent Research, While The Website Resources Give Readers Additional Multimedia Formats For Learning.” - Karen Mcvay, M.S., CCC-SLP, University Of South Alabama, For Doody's Review Service, Rating: 5 Stars Aphasia And Related Neurogenic Communication Disorders, Second Edition Reviews The Definition, Terminology, Classification, Symptoms, And Neurology Of Aphasia, Including The Theories Of Plasticity And Recovery. Best Practices Of Aphasia Assessment And Intervention Are Presented Including Neuropsychological Models And Formal And Informal Testing Procedures To Maximize Correct Clinical Rehabilitative Decisions. Theoretical Bases For Rehabilitation, Guidelines For Organization And Delivery Of Evidence-Based Therapy, As Well As Augmentative And Alternative Communication Therapy, And Computer-Based Treatments Are Also Presented. Written By International Experts, This Accessible Text Presents A Global Perspective, While Emphasizing Important Recent Advances In Communication Disorders. Chapters Include Case Illustrations To Help Students Understand Clinical Issues, Learning Objectives, Review Questions, And A Discussion Of Future Directions That Highlight Upcoming Developments In The Field. NEW TO THE SECOND EDITION • New Chapter On Aphasia And Related Neurogenic Communication Disorders: Basic Concepts, Management, And Efficacy • New Chapter On Extra-Linguistic Cognitive Consideration In Aphasia Management • New Chapter On Management Of Dysarthria • Enhanced Emphasis On The ICF Framework And Evidence-Based Practice • New Online Videos Demonstrate Patients With Aphasia Symptoms, Dysarthria Symptoms, Technique Demonstrations, And More INSTRUCTOR RESOURCES: • Image Bank • Test Bank • Lecture • Slides In Powerpoint Format • Videos STUDENT RESOURCES: Navigate 2 Advantage Access That Unlocks An Interactive Ebook With Embedded Videos, Student Practice Activities And Assessments, And A Dashboard That Reports Actionable Data. With Navigate 2, Technology And Content Combine To Expand The Reach Of Your Classroom. Whether You Teach An Online, Hybrid, Or Traditional Classroom-Based Course, Navigate 2 Delivers Unbeatable Value. Experience Navigate 2 Today At Www.Jblnavigate.Com/2

