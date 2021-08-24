SIGHCI194_slide_松山直人_負荷の高いタスクの並列提示がタスク遂行の意思に及ぼす影響

Successfully reported this slideshow.
負荷の高いタスクの並列提示が タスク遂行の意思に及ぼす影響 松山直人（明治大学大学院 先端数理科学研究科 2年） 中村聡史（明治大学） 第194回HCI研究会 | 2021.08.24
1 通常 本研究の手法
背景 ひとは日常生活で様々なタスクを抱えている 例）TOEICのために英単語を覚える、ダイエットのためにジョギングをするなど 時間や負荷、優先度などによってタスクを後回しにしてしまう 2 タスクを消化しきれず蓄積してしまう
背景：タスク管理 このような問題の解決のために、タスク管理ツールを使っている • 2008年のMicrosoftの調査において、日本では54%が少なくとも1つ以上の タスク管理ツールを使っている • Google Keepは、2021年8月現在...
関連研究：タスクのモチベーション向上 • マイクロブログでタスクを公開提示し他人から共感をもらう手法 [谷岡 2016] • ゲーミフィケーションを用いてタスクへのモチベーションを向上させる 手法[Kuramoto 2005] • 自分の目標を...
関連研究：タスクへのモチベーション向上 • タスク遂行の意思を自分から選択することでモチベーション向上を図る 手法[神山 2019] • タスクにどれだけ取り組んだか（遂行率）を分析 • 2週間の実験を行った結果、提案手法によって遂行率が維持さ...
目的 6 遂行すべきタスクの負荷を軽減しモチベーションを向上させることで タスクへの遂行率を向上させる
提案手法 遂行すべきタスクよりも負荷の大きいタスクを並列提示 7 確認 「風呂掃除」の時間です！ このタスクは「筋トレ」より も負荷の小さいタスクです。 遂行すべきタスクの負荷を小さく感じさせ タスクへのモチベーションを向上させる！
提案手法：対象とするタスク 8 単純タスク 毎日繰り返す単純タスク 複合タスク • 書類を提出する • メールを送信する • 英単語を覚える • 風呂掃除をする • 論文を書く • 発表会のために練習する 一回の作業で終わり 比較的負荷が小さい...
提案手法：対象とするタスク 9 単純タスク 毎日繰り返す単純タスク 複合タスク • 書類を提出する • ゴミ出しを行う • 英単語を覚える • 風呂掃除をする • 論文を書く • 発表会のために練習する 一回の作業で終わり 比較的負荷が小さい ...
これまでの研究 [HCI 192] • 2週間の実験 • 通知を確認したらタスクを実施し、その後タスクを実施したかを回答 • 実験者側が用意した各タスクの負荷を-2~+2で回答 • 遂行タスクと比較タスクの負荷の差によって遂行率に影響が出るか ...
これまでの研究：結果 [HCI 192] • タスクの負荷が遂行タスク＜比較タスクの時に遂行率が向上 • 同じ系統のタスクを提示した時に遂行率が向上 11
これまでの研究：問題点 [HCI 192] • タスクを遂行しなかった理由が明らかでない • タスクをやりたくなかったから or タスクに取り組める状況でなかった （電車に乗っていた／寝ていた／他の作業をしていた等） • タスクの種類が少なかっ...
実験 実際にタスクをやってもらわずひたすら遂行の意思を聞く短期実験を行う 13 実験の流れのイメージ 〇〇のは××より楽 〇〇をやりたいですか？ △△は××より楽 △△をやりたいですか？ 〇〇のは△△より楽 △△をやりたいですか？ ・・・ 前回...
実験 実際にタスクをやってもらわずひたすら遂行の意思を聞く短期実験を行う 14 実験の流れのイメージ 〇〇のは××より楽 〇〇をやりたいですか？ △△は××より楽 △△をやりたいですか？ 〇〇のは△△より楽 △△をやりたいですか？ ・・・ これ...
実験：概要 • 実験協力者内比較 • タスクへの意思の度合いを回答 • 実験協力者は18歳〜23歳の19名 （男性：13名 女性：6名） 15 負荷の大きいタスクの提示によって 遂行すべきタスクへの意思にどのような影響が出るか ベースライン手法...
実験：手法 16 ベースライン手法 提案手法
実験：タスク設計 毎日繰り返すタスクを対象に10分程度のタスクをそれぞれ10個ずつ用意 17 遂行するタスク（以下、遂行タスク） 並列提示用タスク（以下、比較タスク） 食器洗いをする 風呂掃除をする 洗濯物を畳む クローゼットを整理する mik...
実験：流れ 18 1日目 実験についての説明 タスクの負荷回答 タスクへの意思評価 タスクの負荷回答 事後アンケート 3日目 2日目 タスクの負荷回答による 意思評価への影響を軽減するため
実験：流れ 注意事項 • タスクを実際にやってもらわないが 実際に遂行するつもりで回答すること • やりたい度合いを高く評価したタスク から最後にランダムに1つ提示し、 そのタスクを実行してもらうこと • 不適切な回答をさせないため 19 1日...
実験：流れ 20 1日目 実験についての説明 タスクの負荷回答 タスクへの意思評価 タスクの負荷回答 事後アンケート 3日目 2日目 タスクへの負荷をそれぞれ -3（小さい）〜+3（大きい）の7段階で評価 • 1日目と3日目に回答 • 遂行タス...
実験：流れ 21 1日目 実験についての説明 タスクの負荷回答 タスクへの意思評価 タスクの負荷回答 事後アンケート 3日目 2日目 タスクへの意思を -3（やらない）〜+3（やる）の7段階で評価 • 提案手法（10タスク×10タスク＝100回...
実験：流れ 22 1日目 実験についての説明 タスクの負荷回答 タスクへの意思評価 タスクの負荷回答 事後アンケート 3日目 2日目 前の評価が影響しないように タスクとは無関係の動画を8秒間挟む
実験：流れ 23 1日目 実験についての説明 タスクの負荷回答 タスクへの意思評価 タスクの負荷回答 事後アンケート 3日目 2日目 タスクへの負荷をそれぞれ -3（小さい）〜+3（大きい）の7段階で評価 • 1日目と3日目に回答 • 遂行タス...
実験：流れ • 実験開始前までに実行したことがあるタスク • 負荷の想像はつきやすかったか（5段階評価） • 提案手法によって負荷は軽減されたように 感じたか（5段階評価） • 提案手法によってモチベーションは向上した ように感じたか（5段階評...
結果：タスク間の負荷の差と遂行意思割合 意思評価を+1〜+3と回答した時＝遂行したとみなす（遂行意思割合） 負荷の差ごとに意思遂行割合がどれだけ高くなったかを分析 25 遂行タスクの負荷 -2 比較タスクの負荷 +1 負荷の差 -3
結果：タスク間の負荷の差と遂行意思割合 26 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% -6 -5 -4 -3 -2 -1 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 遂行タスク ＜比較タスク 遂行タスク ＞比較タ...
結果：タスク間の負荷の差と遂行意思割合 27 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% -6 -5 -4 -3 -2 -1 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 比較タスクの負荷が遂行タスクの負荷より大きくな...
結果：タスク間の負荷の差と遂行意思割合 28 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% -6 -5 -4 -3 -2 -1 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 比較タスクの負荷が遂行タスクの負荷より小さい時...
結果：個人ごとの遂行意思割合 32 負荷の差 -6~-1 0 +1~+6
結果：個人ごとの遂行意思割合 33 負荷の差 -6~-1 0 +1~+6 19人中13人において 遂行タスクの負荷が小さい方が遂行意思割合が高い
考察 負荷の高いタスクを並列提示することでタスクへのモチベーションが向上 • 遂行タスクと比較タスクの差を実感しやすくなったため • 実際に遂行率が向上するかは確認していない 前回の研究 • 実際に2週間タスクに取り組んでもらう実験を行った •...
考察：アンケート 負荷の軽減について • 「既知のタスクとの比較によって、タスクの負荷を再認識できた」 • 「比較対象と同じくらいの負荷か重いものは「それくらいだったら」と思 い負荷が軽くなった」 モチベーション向上について • 「比較した結果...
考察：アンケート 負荷の軽減について • 「既知のタスクとの比較によって、タスクの負荷を再認識できた」 • 「比較対象と同じくらいの負荷か重いものは「それくらいだったら」と思 い負荷が軽くなった」 モチベーション向上について • 「比較した結果...
考察：個人ごと 提案手法が有効にはたらかなかった例 • 「実験によってタスクの大きさを知ることができても、それが直接やる気 へと繋がるわけではなかった」 • 「○○（対象より負荷が小さいと感じる他のタスク）より負荷の小さいタ スクです」と表記さ...
考察：状況提示について ポジティブなコメント・ネガティブなコメント双方が得られた • 「自身の状況によって取り掛かるタスクと後日に回すタスクがあるため、状況設定があ る方が評価がしやすかった」 • 「こういうときであれば自分はやる気になるかな、...
展望 締め切りのある複合タスクは対象としていない タスクを遂行可能な時間に基づいてサブタスクに分割し、実行可能なサイズのタスクに 落とし込む手法の提案[荒井 2018] →これを組み合わせることでタスクの負荷の想像がつきやすくなり提案手法の有用...
展望 • ユーザに遂行タスクの負荷の軽減を促す通知やUIの工夫を行い、 システムを実装 • ユーザごとに有効な比較タスクを学習していくシステム 43 比較タスクCloud 遂行タスク 比較タスク学習システムのイメージ このタスクの時は うまくい...
まとめ 44 背景 日々継続するタスクでも後回しにしてしまうことは多い 目的 遂行すべきタスクの負荷を軽減しモチベーションを向上させることで タスクへの遂行率を向上させる 手法 遂行すべきタスクよりも負荷の大きいタスクを並列提示 実験 負荷の大...
