Hci174(2017 08 24)_slideshare

ビジュアルイメージを用いた 記憶トリガ管理システムの提案 松田滉平 (明治大学大学院 先端数理科学研究科) 中村聡史 (明治大学)
デモ パシャボン iOSアプリ 公開中！
背景 人の記憶は結構適当！ • 借りたDVD，期日までに返す → 忘れる • 切れた電球，帰りに買おう → 忘れる 手帳 ToDo管理ツール 記憶の外在化を行うことで 忘れないようにしている 対策として
背景 こんな時どうする？ • 部屋に合う新しいカーテンが欲しい • 乱雑するコードをなんとかしたい 文字によるタスクの表現では 不十分な場合がある ToDoリスト ・新しいカーテンを買う ・コードをなんとかする カーテンが部屋に 合うかどうかわ...
関連研究：画像に対する人の認知 •言語化せずにイメージの表現で記憶定着 • 言語化しない方が記憶に残る[Chad 1997] •画像提示による行動変容 • アイコンで撮影対象が変化[磯山ら 2016] 画像の提示で記憶に定着させて タスクへの行...
先行研究[松田 2017] •文字ベースの記憶の外在化 • 文字として記述する手間 • 文字を見て再認識するコスト •画像ベースの記憶の外在化 • 写真なら非言語表現が可能 • イメージなら素早い理解が可能 画像による記憶の外在化で タスク管理...
問題点 •逐一各々のタスクに気 を配る必要がある • 時間経過による重要度 変化に未対応 • ユーザが手動で操作す る手間 •単純な通知 • 人によっては煩わしく感 じる そろそろ期限近いか ら目立たせよう！ （そもそも意識せず 忘れてしまう）
目的 •時間経過を表現可能な画像の提示 • 大きさや位置の変更で意識を向けさせる •周期的なタスクは繰り返す • 繰り返しの印象付けでタスクを記憶に定着させ る ビジュアルイメージによる 記憶トリガ管理システムの提案
提案手法 •画像の位置や大きさで記憶 への定着度を操作 • 重要度が高いほど上部に大 きく描画 • ユーザは上部を見るだけで必 要なタスクを把握可能 •周期的なタスクを繰り返す • 「薬を飲む」などのタスク • 時間に合わせて位置が上下
プロトタイプシステム ビューワ画面カメラ画面
使用実験 •実験協力者 大学生6人（21〜23歳） •普段使用するスマートフォンにインストール して1ヶ月半の期間で使用 •実験後：画像データ収集＆アンケート回答 ビジュアルイメージで管理される記憶 トリガの性質調査
実験結果：収集データ 1ヶ月半で合計136枚の画像（タスク） • 1人当たり平均約23枚のタスクを登録 • 使った人と使わなかった人とで枚数に差
実験結果：アンケート結果 画像でタスクの記憶想起が可能か確認 • 9割以上が完全に覚えている • 「少し覚えている」でも大まかな意図の説明は 可能 「少し覚えている」 と回答した2枚 ミーティン グ準備 インターン 情報確認
実験結果：アンケート結果 画像でタスクの記憶想起が可能か確認 • 9割以上が完全に覚えている • 「少し覚えている」でも大まかな意図の説明は 可能 「少し覚えている」 と回答した2枚 ミーティン グ準備 インターン 情報確認 想起のトリガとして...
実験結果：撮影対象の分類 物 63枚 パソコン画面 34枚 スクリーンキャプチャ 39枚 タスクの中心 となるもの パソコン内の 作業タスク 文字で書かれた タスク
実験結果：達成までの期間 タスク登録から達成までの日数 • 登録から0〜2日で終わるタスクが多い
実験結果：ユーザフィードバック •締め切りがないものに設定 • タスクへのモチベーションを上 げる • タスクを意識させる •タスク管理アプリとの併用 • 「併用していたが，これだけで 管理するように」 • 「ToDoと細かいタスク＆ Want...
発表者の使用傾向 2ヶ月間で80枚ほど登録 • ToDoは締め切りを設定する傾向 • WantToDoは同タスクが複数になる傾向 • 行きたい観光地一覧 • 食べに行きたいお店一覧
考察 •短期間で終了するタスクが多い傾向 • ちょっとしたToDoが中心に管理 • 実験人数を増やして再度検証が必要 •よく使う人は習慣的な使用傾向 • 画像を操作するほどタスク達成数上昇 • 単純に登録枚数が多かった可能性
議論 •タスク登録の少なさ • 一度に管理可能なタスク数は 40〜50枚程度 • 数が限られ登録が抑えめ • システム設計がユーザを制限 •全て表示させる必要はない • ToDoは常時表示 • WantToDoは別の表示方法
応用 時間以外のタイミングの提示 • 場所に合わせた画像の提示 • 例）学校で行う用事を近づいたら目立たせるよ うに提示 書類 提出
まとめ •ビジュアルイメージによる記憶トリガ管理シ ステムの提案 • タイミングに合わせて意識させる提示手法 • 画像による記憶定着 •今後の展開 • 時間以外のタイミングに合わせた提示方法 • 画像提示と文字提示でタスクへの行動変容調 査 パ...
2017/08/23から24に開催されたSIGHCI174で，「ビジュアルイメージを用いた記憶トリガ管理システムの提案」というタイトルで口頭発表を行った際のスライドです．

    ×