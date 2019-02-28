Nakaizumi semi2019

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1.  海洋研究開発機構(JAMSTEC）と金沢区の観光地との連携 2.  インスタグラムによるプロモーション 3.  パークタウンきずなの会を小網代にお誘い 4.  まとめ 金沢区の観光振興・区民への情報共有・SNSで の普及啓発（２年目）活動報告 関東学院大学・経済学部・中泉ゼミナール　 報告者　2年　日吉市
  2. 2. 金沢区の観光振興のためには、金沢区のみならず、他 地域との連携も必要である。中泉ゼミでは、サイクリン グコースを整備するなど、広範囲での観光振興を検討 してきた。 9月12日に横須賀の海洋研究開発機構JAMSTECを訪 問し、金沢区とのアクセスについて確かめるべく、大学 まで歩いた。 1.１海洋研究開発機構(JAMSTEC）と金沢区の観光 地との連携
  3. 3. 1.１ JAMSTECでの様子
  4. 4. JAMSTECから関東 学院大学まで Google Mapに従っ て歩くことができる が、一部道路が狭 く、トラックが往復 する危険な道があ り、迂回路への誘 導などが必要。 1.３問題点：観光には危険な道 この部分
  5. 5. *  インスタ＝Instagramの略語 *  Instagramとは・・・携帯やスマートフォンで撮影した画像を加工し共有できるモ バイルアプリ *  位置情報やハッシュタグ付けも可能 *  特にハッシュタグで情報が拡散 ２. インスタグラムによるプロモーション インスタとは？
  6. 6. )ハッシュタグの選び方：ターゲットを絞る。 *  インスタはハッシュタグでリーチをコント ロールする。そのため、ハッシュタグをう まく選ぶとニーズに届きやすい。 *  葉山町では若い人の定住アピールが主 目的のため、日本語、地元密着の言葉 のハッシュタグを使っている。 *  フォロワーは3万人弱（これも凄い数字） だが、それが横浜市など周りの自治体 に集中していて、見事にターゲットを 絞っている。 ２．２インスタグラムでのPRに成功している葉山町に インタビュー調査：ハッシュタグの選び方
  7. 7. ２．３人気を集める方法に関する葉山町の情報収拾 の取り組み。 •  オフ会で交流、写真展開催で葉山に 人を呼ぶ（移住者トーク　町歩き撮 影）。有名インスタグラマーを参考に。 •  インスタ映えしやすい投稿：明るめ、 コントラスト低め、彩度高め。 •  夕日の写真を増やす。海の写真を 増やす。海に抜ける小道等。
  8. 8. ２．４葉山町の経験で、金沢区に生かせること 外国人観光客受けし、 フォロワーの多いハッ シュタグを選ぶ。   オフ会を開く。金沢区が 好きな人に聞く。   右の写真：ハッシュタグ やフォロワーの数でいい ねの数が全く違う。
  9. 9. インスタ映えのスポットを少しでも多くすることを考える。（問題点 写真 を撮る食べ物や場所が少ない）。 解決策 ・名物はこれだとなるような、写真を撮りたくなるようなものを作る ・場所も変わったところや景色が良い場所を作る ・スポットだけでなく、時期によってきて、写真が撮りたくなるような風物 詩を取り入れる。 ・他がやったことのないことをする(例えば、広島の吉備津神社のホラ 吹き祭があるのだが、そのように他とは変わったことを行ってみる) ２．５　インスタ映えのするスポットを作る
  10. 10. 1.  2019年1月 パークタウンきずなの会の会長に連絡し、ボ ランティアウォークの参加者を募集 2.  2019年2月17日：金沢文庫駅で待ち合わせし、三崎口 で、小網代の公式ガイドの小網代野外活動調整会議 の皆さんと合流 3.  小網代野外活動調整会議の皆さんのガイドとボラン ティア 4.  ボランティアウォーク終了後解散 3.1 パークタウン絆の会の皆さんを小網代に
  11. 11. 3.1 パークタウン絆の会の皆さんを小網代に 調整会議責任者の慶応大学岸名誉教授による小網代解説　　　　　　　　　　　　　　ボランティア活動中
  12. 12. 小網代の定例ボランティアウォークに参加したとき、観光客が安心 して歩けるスペースや環境整備がされていることに魅力を感じた。 ～案～ * 無料でガイドが歴史的建造物を説明しながら歩くイベント 　ボランティア参加を条件に歴史的建造物をガイドが無料で説明。 * 歴史的建造物、称名寺を生かすボランティア 　裏山の整備や登山道の整備、雑草の生い茂っている場所に花壇　 　やスロープを設置する。 3.2 小網代の定例ボランティアウォーク を参考にした案
  13. 13. 1.  海洋研究開発機構(JAMSTEC）と金沢区の観光地との連携 道路を整備したり、グーグルマップの案内を変更するなどして、 通行を安全にすることが課題。 2.  インスタグラムによるプロモーション オフ会、ハッシュタグの選び方の工夫、インスタ映えするスポットを 金沢区にも作るようにする。 3.  パークタウンきずなの会を小網代にお誘い 金沢区の地域の活性化にもつながるため、今後も継続していきたい また、金沢区でもボランティアウォークのような活動を促進したい。 ４.まとめ

