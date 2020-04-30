Infrared Fever Screening Thermal Camera

Successfully reported this slideshow.
An increased body temperature, generally known as fever is an important symptom for COVID19 infection. A fever screening should be an element of the layered screening process for those diseases specifically associated with elevated fever. A fever screening / temperature detection complying with IEC 80601-2-59 is a non-contact, accurate and repeatable means of quickly screening individuals for fever when proper procedures are followed as stated by ISO/TR 13154:2017.

To support the objective of pandemic prevention, a screening thermograph with appropriate follow-up of febrile persons can be useful to separate potentially infectious individuals from others in locations such as:
— Entrances to hospitals and clinics, including emergency rooms;
— Entrances to critical infrastructure facilities;
— Entrances to workplaces;
— Entrances to schools;
— Entrances to government buildings, including police and fire stations;
— Entrances to other communal locations;
— Public transportation.

  1. 1. Infrared Thermal Camera For Fever Screening & Fever Detection System | www.israk.my/fever-screening-system Fever Screening System with Infrared Thermal Camera Israk Solutions Sdn. Bhd. www.israk.my/fever-screening-system
  2. 2. Infrared Thermal Camera For Fever Screening & Fever Detection System | www.israk.my/fever-screening-system Our 1st Defense Against COVID-19 Pandemic An increased body temperature, generally known as fever is an important symptom for COVID19 infection. A FEVER SCREENING OR FEVER DETECTION should be an element of the layered screening process for those diseases specifically associated with elevated fever. A SCREENING THERMOGRAPH complying with IEC 80601-2-59 is a non-contact, accurate and repeatable means of quickly screening individuals for fever when proper procedures are followed as stated by ISO/TR 13154:2017. To do this, the temperature at the inner corner of the eye is measured, and an alarm triggered & image is captured if it deviates. This allows persons with fever to be identified quickly and reliably, and to be isolated for more exact testing.
  3. 3. Infrared Thermal Camera For Fever Screening & Fever Detection System | www.israk.my/fever-screening-system Make fast and well-informed decision ! IEC80601-2-59 Particular requirements for the basic safety and essential performance of screening thermographs for human febrile temperature screening ISO/TR 13154:2017 Medical electrical equipment — Deployment, implementation and operational guidelines for identifying febrile humans using a screening thermograph SINGAPORE STANDARD Specification for thermal imagers for human temperature screening – Part 2 : Implementation guidelines (Formerly TR 15 : Part 2) SINGAPORE STANDARD Specification for thermal imagers for human temperature screening – Part 1 : Requirements and test methods (Formerly TR 15 : Part 1) We can consult you from the economical solution to high end solution that complies with IEC and ISO standard and learn from SARS thermal deployment from other countries. Don’t make the same mistake !
  4. 4. Infrared Thermal Camera For Fever Screening & Fever Detection System | www.israk.my/fever-screening-system Pandemic Prevention • To support the objective of pandemic prevention, a FEVER SCREENING with appropriate follow-up of febrile persons can be useful to separate potentially infectious individuals from others in locations such as: • — Entrances to hospitals and clinics, including emergency rooms; • — Entrances to critical infrastructure facilities; • — Entrances to workplaces; • — Entrances to schools; • — Entrances to government buildings, including police and fire stations; • — Entrances to other communal locations; • — Public transportation. ISO/TR 13154:2017
  5. 5. Infrared Thermal Camera For Fever Screening & Fever Detection System | www.israk.my/fever-screening-system Why Infrared Thermal/Fever Screening ? NON-CONTACT ACCURATE & RELIABLE FAST READING SIMULTANEOUS SCREENING ** Due to infectious nature of COVID19, you should NOT be in direct contact with anybody even during testing. Otherwise proper self protection and disinfection of testing devices need to be done on every test. Fever detection require high accuracy 0.5C or better in order to achieve an accurately result every time. Equipment accuracy above 0.5 is not effective for fever detection because it will lead to many false positive and false negative. In an area where the flow of people is heavy, manual checking with hand-held IR thermometer is not practical and time consuming. The latest technology allow multiple screening to be done for up to 20 people in one time and capture their picture automatically when fever is detected. Current technology allows reading to be done within second. With multi screening system, the temperature is display on every faces being detected.
  6. 6. Infrared Thermal Camera For Fever Screening & Fever Detection System | www.israk.my/fever-screening-system Infrared Thermal Theory Understanding the theory helps make informed decision on buying fever screening. < . Usage of industrial vs human fever screening. Why accuracy is more important than resolution.
  7. 7. Infrared Thermal Camera For Fever Screening & Fever Detection System | www.israk.my/fever-screening-system Complete Fever Screening Solution NON-CONTACT IR THERMOMETER (NCIT) ANDROID-BASED FACE DETECTION & IR CAMERA ECONOMICAL INFRARED THERMOGRAPHY (IRT) HIGHEND DUAL VISION INFRARED THERMAL DETECTION SYSTEM (ITDS) 1 2 3 4 We offer a few range of solutions depending on operation mode, flow of people, accuracy and budgetary.
  8. 8. Infrared Thermal Camera For Fever Screening & Fever Detection System | www.israk.my/fever-screening-system • Quick measurement • Cheap • Widely used • Many suppliers • Accurate • Easy to operate • Easy setup • No maintenance BEWARE Some product from online seller are low quality and without proper certification even though it may looks similar ! 1 Non-Contact IR Thermometer (NCIT)
  9. 9. Infrared Thermal Camera For Fever Screening & Fever Detection System | www.israk.my/fever-screening-system Face Recognition & IR Camera Can be used for thermal scanning with access gates and attendance for communities, office buildings, schools, hotels, scenic spots, transportation hubs and other public service places. Key Features • Arvia's high-end face recognition body temperature screening pass • High Temperature reading accuracy of 0.3 ℃ error • Professional infrared modules and face recognition algorithms • Strong face recognition performance 99.99% (1: 1, FRR 1%) • Support multiple faces up top 10 faces simultaneously • Extremely fast recognition speed less tha 300ms • Body temperature screening distance: 0.4m ~ 1.5m (recommended within 1.2m) • Non-contact, Non-invasive • Advantages of wearing mask recognition • Intelligent facial recognition 1: 1 and 1: N face comparison and face search • 20,000 face database (supports expansion to 50,000) • Reminders without wearing masks • Built-in fill light, 120DB ultra-wide dynamic, no fear of backlight and dark light environment. • Reminders of abnormal body temperature Supports ID card readers, fingerprint readers, IC card readers, QR code readers • Can be extended such as card readers, gate heads, and door magnets • Device terminal supports both online and offline modes • 7-inch aluminum alloy shell, exquisite atmosphere, wear-resistant and anti-corrosion • Equipped with a powerful network background management system, real-time recording of body temperature • Built-in personnel management, equipment management, visitor management, conference check-in, attendance management and access rules and other functional. 2 ARV-FS02
  10. 10. Infrared Thermal Camera For Fever Screening & Fever Detection System | www.israk.my/fever-screening-system Face recognition ARV-FS02 ARV-FS02 2
  11. 11. Infrared Thermal Camera For Fever Screening & Fever Detection System | www.israk.my/fever-screening-system Face recognition Deployment Example2 ARV-FS02
  12. 12. Infrared Thermal Camera For Fever Screening & Fever Detection System | www.israk.my/fever-screening-system Economical Infrared Thermography (IRT) + + Windows Mini PC with Celeron, 4GB, 128 Storage Any Display 32”TV & portable stand with Wheel ( For Real Time Display) Smart temperature detecting software (Installed on Laptop or Windows PC) Portable Tripod Thermal Imager (Mountable on Tripod) + + 3
  13. 13. Infrared Thermal Camera For Fever Screening & Fever Detection System | www.israk.my/fever-screening-system Installation Example
  14. 14. Infrared Thermal Camera For Fever Screening & Fever Detection System | www.israk.my/fever-screening-system Complete Fever Screening System Monitor & TV with Portable Stand Display Thermal and Real photo being scan. Produce sound alarm if fever is detected. Computer Run AI Analysis software to process fever detection, takes images and email person incharge. Source for any display via HDMI. Minimum i5, 8GB RAM, 128 SSD Queue Up Stand To direct traffic flow for more organize and effective temperature reading Dual Vision Camera Dual Vision Thermal Camera with 256x192 or 384 x 256 IR resolution, ±0.3°C, Multi Faces AI, FullHD Camera Black Body Although it’s optional, but highly recommend as Infrared Reference point for higher accuracy reading FeverApp Server Optional Centralize Device Management & Database/Images for multi-site deployment 4
  15. 15. Infrared Thermal Camera For Fever Screening & Fever Detection System | www.israk.my/fever-screening-systemSoftware ARV-FS384
  16. 16. Infrared Thermal Camera For Fever Screening & Fever Detection System | www.israk.my/fever-screening-system Software ARV-FS256
  17. 17. Infrared Thermal Camera For Fever Screening & Fever Detection System | www.israk.my/fever-screening-system 4
  18. 18. Infrared Thermal Camera For Fever Screening & Fever Detection System | www.israk.my/fever-screening-systemwww.cobtecinternational.com • FeverApp is a web-based application developed that helps to interconnect multiple deployment of Fever Screening System • Automatic email notification to Chief Quarantine Officer (CQO) in the case of fever detection. • Data entry is also automatic but need manual detail update. • CQO may not need to be on the screening area, thus it can be handled other Authorized Personnel (AP) such as guard, receptionist or guard. • AP does need to know any technical on the software. Allow manual record for later checking by CQO • Offer management dashboard as well as different user with different access level • Device monitoring and management system • Allow central management for ease of deplorment and remote trouble shooting regardless wherever the system is physically located. • The HQ can assist setup and operation of the system even the personnale at site does not know anything how to operate the system • Any configuration and changes to the setting can be done remotely by the technical expert • Central dashboard that offer the management to learn the availability of deployed system, either devices are online or offline. ITDS Key Features4
  19. 19. Infrared Thermal Camera For Fever Screening & Fever Detection System | www.israk.my/fever-screening-system Dual Vision Thermal Camera – ARV-FS384 384 x 288 IR resolution, ±0.3°C, Multi Faces AI, FullHD Camera Black Body BB01 IR Reference Point Industrial Compact CPU i5, 8GB, 256 SSD with AI SoftwareQueue Up Stand 2x Sturdy Video Tripod Economy Tripod Industrial Compact CPU CPU Celeron, 4GB, 128 SSD OPTIONAL ITEMS * AI Analysis Software FREE OPTIONAL STANDS * Thermal AI & Attendance Software FREE Pakej #4a Pakej #2Pakej #3 Dual Vision Thermal Camera – ARV-FS256 256x192 IR resolution, ±0.5°C, Multi Faces AI, FullHD Camera 32-55” TV & Portable TV Stand * AI Analysis Software FREE Pakej #4b Tripod Dual Camera & Face Recognition. ARV-FS02 7” Android, Single Face screening, CPU RK 3399, 4GB RAM, 32 ROM, ±0.5°C Economy Contact-less Thermography. JT-66K. Live view on larger screen, Single Face screening ±0.5°C Wall/Mount /Desktop Stand Low Profile Floor Stand High Profile Floor Stand * AI Analysis Software FREE
  20. 20. Infrared Thermal Camera For Fever Screening & Fever Detection System | www.israk.my/fever-screening-system Signage Notice : Covid19 Fever Screen System in progress Signage – Advise to walk slowly and 1 meter distance between each other Fever Screening System - Attended by authorized personnel (AP) - Ensure system is running and movement in order - CPU Screening System Management is accessible from Main Control center. Fever screening protocol in public area No Alarm Proceed walking as usual Alarm activated Fever < 38C Release Fever > 38C ● Picture automatically taken by System ● AP will record manually or update Chief Quarantine Officer (CQO) ● Email automatically sent to FeverApp and automatically create a case ● CQO will update FeverApp by login in (from anywhere) and add details info (immediately or with 24hr) Meets WHO case definition WHO case definition applied Further Assessment at Hospital Update FeverApp Release or place under surveillance No Treatment Investigation Not Reporting YesYes ● Secondary measurement is taken 4
  21. 21. Infrared Thermal Camera For Fever Screening & Fever Detection System | www.israk.my/fever-screening-system Product Comparison - ITDS Description Arvia ARV-FS384/ FS256 Hikvision DS-2TD2636 FLIR T530 Dahua DH-TPC-BF3221 Jetion JT-66K Dual-Vision Technology Yes Yes Yes (either one) Yes Yes (either one) Multiple People Detection Yes Yes (10-15) Yes Yes No Ai Face detection Yes Yes Yes Yes No Support Black Body (BB) Yes Yes No Yes No Measurement Accuracy ±0.3°C (with BB) ±0.3°C (with BB) ±2°C Screening 0.5°C (0.9°F) accuracy at 37°C (98.6°F) with reference ±0.3°C (with BB) ±0.5°C IR Resolution 384x288 /256x192 384x288 320 x 240 256x192 160x120 Thermal Sensitivity < 50mk < 50mk <40 mK <50mK <50mK Spectral Range 8~14um 8~14um 8~14um 8~14um 8~14um Visible Sensor Resolution 1920x1080 1920×1080 1920×1080 1920x1080 320*240 Measurement Distance 2-6m 2-5m 1-2m 2-5m 1-2m 4
  Thank you

