The use of ict in education
The use of ict in education

My take on the use os ICT in Education.

The use of ict in education

  1. 1. The use of ICT in Education By Galimon Nahani
  2. 2. As a Horeca teacher it is my goal to effectively prepare and equip my students for their dream job. I do so by teaching them skills, knowledge and how to develop the right attitude for this sector.
  3. 3. Being a effective teacher can be challenging. various roles research Administration A lot of tools needed crowded classes your own household
  4. 4. How to use ict in Education ICT has helped me to face the challenges head on. Their are so many software programs and apps that can be use, but i will list the programs that i use to be effective and make learning fun and interesting. All my research i can find online, i don't have to carry or study a lot of books. I have more space. I use google sites or webpages related to HORECA . For the evaluation reports and grades i can use excel to calculate en use diagrams to bring information of my students attendance and grades levels. I can also use google calendar to schedule and pin my appointments for school and my personal life.
  5. 5. How to use ict in Education Instead of only using the readers , i can create a powerpoint presentation and video from youtube or create my own video to make my teaching come a live. Most of my lessons or about restaurant and cooking materials and tools also food products such as vegetables, fruits, ingredients. Students has to know them and how they can be use. So i just started to use Kahoot to prepare them for exams. I put images of vegetables, fruits , tools and the have to name them. I give them assignments to do their own research online and make their own reports online or video about a subject. By doing so also encourage them to be innovative and creative.
  6. 6. Especially with this COVID- 19 pandemic, the use of ICT has become the key in securing the continuance of Education. It has also promoted or even enforce the 21st century learning in this season.
  7. 7. Ict in Education during Covid- 19 Pandemic. Because of the covid- 19 pandemic the schools not only in my country but all over the world are closed. The schools may be closed , but education is still continuing. I use whatsapp group chat to stay in contact with my students and colleagues concerning lessons. I collaborate with colleagues about subjects and specific assignments. We use google documents and skype to plan en help each other. I also use een app Hangout to give lessons. As a students i am currently attending my classes through zoom sessions.
  8. 8. Advantages of ICT in Education The use of ICT has helped me and my student; ● financially. for example; instead of printing out readers or report the students can just mail their reports and i can mail readers and assignments to them. At my ● I don’t have to use a lot of tools while working. I just need a computer, laptop or phone.
  9. 9. Enclosing Dynamic education system The 21st century learning is the key ingredient in being succesvol as a human being.. ICT helps to accommodate the elements of the 21st century learning.

