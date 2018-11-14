Successfully reported this slideshow.
N.Menakan BBA(Hons) Spl (MKG) Read the following questions and underline the answer 1. The rise of ___________ has led mar...
N.Menakan BBA(Hons) Spl (MKG) 6. A database of information that is maintained by human editors and lists websites by categ...
N.Menakan BBA(Hons) Spl (MKG) 12. Which fact about push messaging is true? 1. Users with push enabled have 88% more app la...
N.Menakan BBA(Hons) Spl (MKG) 18. Which of these is not an example of offline integration with mobile? 1. Missed call mark...
Mobile Marketing Related MCQ

  1. 1. N.Menakan BBA(Hons) Spl (MKG) Read the following questions and underline the answer 1. The rise of ___________ has led marketing to evolve away from a hierarchical one-sided mass communication model towards more participatory technologies (e.g. social channels and online communities). 1. Website 2. Social media 3. Web platform 4. Mobile App 2. ____________ is the set of practices that enables organizations to communicate and engage interactively with their audiences through any mobile device or network. 1. Mobile marketing 2. Social web marketing 3. Internet marketing 4. Social media marketing 3. Current changes in behaviors clearly show that ______ is taking over more and more of consumer online searches. 1. Social media 2. Mobile 3. Internet 4. Blog 4. This operates algorithmically or using a mixture of algorithmic and human input to collect, index, store and retrieve information on the web (e.g. web pages, images, information and other types of files). It makes the information available to users in a manageable and meaningful way in response to a search query. This is referred to as: 1. Banner ads 2. Pop-up ads 3. A search engine 4. Apps 5. Which of the following refers to unsolicited electronic messages? 1. Opt-in email 2. Consent marketing 3. Spam 4. Opt-out email
  2. 2. N.Menakan BBA(Hons) Spl (MKG) 6. A database of information that is maintained by human editors and lists websites by category and subcategory with categorization is known as: 1. A search directory 2. Automated voice response (AVR) 3. Apps 4. Search Engine Optimization (SEO) 7. Which of the following is not a type of Mobile marketing activity? 1. SMS Marketing 2. Mobile Commerce 3. Print Advertisement 4. In-App Marketing 8. What is the key aspect(s) of sending effective push notifications? 1. Send with info on all new offers 2. Send with high frequency 3. Send highly personalized messages 4. All of these 9. To drive traffic back to your app, you should use . But if you want to increase interaction within the app, you should use: 1. Push notification and In-app messaging 2. In-app messaging and Push alerts 3. Email marketing and Mobile ads 4. App store optimization and Remarketing ads 10. Which of the following channel can be used most effectively to communicate with all users in a high urgency situation? 1. TV Commercial 2. In-App message 3. None of these 4. Push notification 11. The path to conversion on mobile is not the same as on desktop or tablet due to all of the following except: 1. Different screen size 2. Context 3. Functionality 4. Intent
  3. 3. N.Menakan BBA(Hons) Spl (MKG) 12. Which fact about push messaging is true? 1. Users with push enabled have 88% more app launches 2. Users with push enabled have 55% shorter intervals between app sessions 3. Users with push enabled have a 3X higher retention rate 4. All of these are true 13. Recently, We analyzed thousands of apps to flesh out key-trend. Which trend did we not see? 1. People spend more time with apps if they own a large screen mobile device 2. Overall time in app has increased over the last year 3. Smartphone users spend more time with apps than tablet users 4. Users who find your app organically and users who come from and perform the same once In-app 14. Which of these statements about In-app messaging is false? 1. In-app messages should not look an ad 2. In-app messages can be both promotional and functional 3. In-app creative should be personalized for different user segments 4. In-app messages can only contain one call-to-action 15. Once an advertiser opts in to advertise with Google’s partner in their campaign settings, they should have ___________ to have ads with Google maps for mobile. 1. Store Extension 2. Mobile Extension 3. Product Extension 4. Location Extension 16. What are the key ways in which you can reach your audience? 1. Own media 2. Paid media 3. Earned media 4. All of the above 17. Which is not an appropriate way to personalize your app marketing campaigns? 1. It depends on your app 2. Income range 3. Location 4. In-app behavior
  4. 4. N.Menakan BBA(Hons) Spl (MKG) 18. Which of these is not an example of offline integration with mobile? 1. Missed call marketing 2. Real time pricing 3. Instant return 4. Hotspot marketing-Bluetooth/Wi-Fi 19. Fees paid by advertisers to online company that refer qualified potential customers or provide consumer information where the consumer opts in to being contacted by a marketer. This is referred to as: 1. Lead generation 2. Search 3. Rich media 4. Social media marketing 20. Which of the following is not an issue that marketers need to consider when using digital resources for marketing activities? 1. Jurisdiction 2. Disclosure 3. Ownership 4. Permissions

