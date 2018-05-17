Read book Professional Review Guide for the RHIA and RHIT Examinations 2014 Free download and Read online by Patricia Schnering

PROFESSIONAL REVIEW GUIDE FOR THE RHIA(R) AND RHIT(R) EXAMINATIONS, 2014 EDITION prepares qualified HIM professionals for the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) Registered Health Information Administrator (RHIA) and Registered Health Information Technician (RHIT) exams. Part of a comprehensive learning package, this reader-friendly book delves into critical methods and systems for medical coding, reimbursements, data analysis, research, computer information systems, medical records management, human resources, and the full range of issues that top-level HIM professionals manage every day. Book content conveniently maps with all current AHIMA competencies, while FREE access to a coordinating website gives readers a variety of self-testing features, such as interactive quizzing, coding case studies, activities, study tips, and mock exams. Thoughtfully designed to prepare HIM professionals for the 2014 switchover to ICD-10 codes, PROFESSIONAL REVIEW GUIDE FOR THE RHIA(R) and RHIT(R) EXAMINATIONS, 2014 EDITION also addresses current codes sets, procedures, standards, electronic medical records, and HIPAA and other laws.

Download Click This Link tanton55book.blogspot.nl/?book=128573551X

