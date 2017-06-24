ジェネリクスの概論とか Twetter : @nagise はてな : Nagise 所属  　 java-ja  　北陸エンジニアグループ
ジェネリックプログラミング generic programming
ジェネリックプログラミング データ形式に依存しないプログラミング 違うデータ形式に対して同じ操作を DRY 原則 (Don't repeat yourself) に則って共通化したい
木構造 例えば
データコンテナ 例えば
入れる・取り出す
入れる・取り出す
なぜコンテナが例になるのか データの格納 データの取り出し という操作はいろんなデータ型に対して 画一的に行えるのでイメージしやすい
ポイント 異なるデータ型に対して 同じ操作を定義することが必要
配列 配列は言語組込みの ジェネリクスだ！
配列はジェネリクス？ String[] sArray = new String[]{ “ ”甲 , “ ”乙 , ” ”丙 }; Int[] iArray = new int[]{ 2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13 };
配列はジェネリクス？ 言語組込みのジェネリクス類似の機能 ジェネリクスと統合されていないので 似て非なる者同士、相性が悪い
データ抽象化 ユーザー定義のデータ型も 同じように扱いたい
データ抽象化 演算子オーバーロードで 同じように扱おう！ …… あぶなくない ？
データ抽象化 演算子オーバーロードは ユーザー定義型と プリミティブ型の同一視に 必要になってくる
データの操作 データ側に操作を持たせれ ば統一的に扱えるんじゃ ね？
データの操作 ダックタイピングのこと かー！
インターフェース 所定の操作の保持を 型システムで コンパイル時に保証する
継承 ところで型システムには 継承があるものとないものが有りま して
リスコフの置換原則 端的には •子は親の機能をすべて代替できなけ ればいけない
配列の代入 親 [] a = new 親 [] {} ; 子 [] b = new 子 []{ 子 1, 子 2, 子 3}; a = b; // 言語仕様上合法 a[0] = 親 1; // { 子 1, 子 2, 子 3} が // { 親...
何が問題なのか 親 [] は - 親型インスタンスを格納する - 親型インスタンスを取り出す 子 [] は - 子型インスタンスだけを格納する // NG! - 子型インスタンスだけを取り出す // OK
型システム 型システムで静的に安全性を 保証しようとするといろいろ ややこしいことがおきます。 型の変性についての話は 別スライドを参照してください
×