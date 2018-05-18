pdf download [PDF] Online Pathfinder Roleplaying Game: Villain Codex Download Epub

Villains are at the heart of every great adventure, scheming, plotting, and getting into mayhem. Creating a convincing and dedicated group of antagonists is no easy task.Pathfinder Roleplaying Game: Villain Codex presents 20 groups of vile miscreants waiting to menace your player characters and foil their plans every chance they get. Inside this time-saving tome dwells a wide variety of foes ready to challenge characters of any level, from a corrupt royal court to a sinister cult. Also included are new rules, feats, spells, and magic items to give these villains the edge against the players!

