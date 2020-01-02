Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mrs. G. Nagalakshmi, M.Sc., M.Phil., Ms. N. Malathi, M.Sc., Programming in C (18UAMA41) II B.Sc. Mathematics (SF)
Example of if statement #include <stdio.h> #include <conio.h> void main() { int x = 20; int y = 22; if (x<y) printf("Varia...
Example for if … else statement #include <stdio.h> #include <conio.h> void main() { int age; printf("Enter your age:"); sc...
Example of nested if..else #include <stdio.h> #include <conio.h> void main() { int var1, var2; printf("Input the value of ...
Example of nested if..else Output: Input the value of var1:12 Input the value of var2:21 var1 is not equal to var2 var2 is...
Example for elseif #include <stdio.h> #include <conio.h> void main() { int var1, var2; printf("Input the value of var1:");...
Example for elseif Output: Input the value of var1:12 Input the value of var2:21 var1 is not equal to var2
Example for switch statement #include <stdio.h> #include <conio.h> int main() { int num = 8; switch (num) { case 7: printf...
looping and branching

