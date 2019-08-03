Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
best�audiobooks�The�Royal�We best�audiobooks�The�Royal�We�for�road�trip�|�best�audiobooks�The�Royal�We�for�couples�road�tr...
The�Royal�We An�American�girl�finds�her�prince�in�this�'fun�and�dishy'�(People)�royal�romance�inspired�by�Prince�William�a...
The�Royal�We
The�Royal�We
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

best audiobooks The Royal We

3 views

Published on

best audiobooks The Royal We for road trip | best audiobooks The Royal We for couples road trip

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

best audiobooks The Royal We

  1. 1. best�audiobooks�The�Royal�We best�audiobooks�The�Royal�We�for�road�trip�|�best�audiobooks�The�Royal�We�for�couples�road�trip LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. The�Royal�We An�American�girl�finds�her�prince�in�this�'fun�and�dishy'�(People)�royal�romance�inspired�by�Prince�William�and�Kate Middleton. American�Bex�Porter�was�never�one�for�fairy�tales.�Her�twin�sister�Lacey�was�always�the�romantic,�the�one�who daydreamed�of�being�a�princess.�But�it's�adventure�seeking�Bex�who�goes�to�Oxford�and�meets�dreamy�Nick�across the�hall���and�Bex�who�finds�herself�accidentally�in�love�with�the�heir�to�the�British�throne. Nick�is�wonderful,�but�he�comes�with�unimaginable�baggage:�a�complicated�family,�hysterical�tabloids�tracking�his every�move,�and�a�public�that�expected�its�future�king�to�marry�a�Brit.�On�the�eve�of�the�most�talked�about�wedding of�the�century,�Bex�looks�back�on�how�much�she's�had�to�give�up�for�true�love...�and�exactly�whose�heart�she�may yet�have�to�break. Praise�for�THE�ROYAL�WE 'Hysterical'���Entertainment�Weekly 'Full�of�love�and�humor,�and�delicious�in�too�many�ways.'���Emma�Straub,�New�York�Times�bestselling�author 'Engrossing�and�deeply�satisfying.'���Jen�Doll,�author�of�Save�the�Date
  3. 3. The�Royal�We
  4. 4. The�Royal�We

×