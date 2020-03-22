Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BD’s  Módulo 1 submodulo 2  Plan de trabajo  Temario  Bibliografía  Objetivos  Competencias  Evaluación  Normas de...
de datos abarca especificar los tipos de datos, la estructura, y las restricciones de los datos que están almacenados en l...
Organizaban los papeles para facilitar el uso de los datos (carpetas, archiveros, etc) Funcional para cantidades relativam...
poder correr ese producto como por ejemplo, servidores, memoria, discos duros, entre otros. Si se pretende correr la Base ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Conceptos bd

38 views

Published on

conceptos de BD

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Conceptos bd

  1. 1. BD’s  Módulo 1 submodulo 2  Plan de trabajo  Temario  Bibliografía  Objetivos  Competencias  Evaluación  Normas de Convivencia  Cuestionario Diagnostico Retroalimentación Inf =datos procesados El diseño requiere que se identifique con precisión el uso esperado de la BDS Que es una base de datos Es un conjunto de datos (información), almacenados e interrelacionados; de tal manera que los datos estén disponibles para los usuarios. Una base de datos es una colecciónde datos relacionados. Por datos, nosotros nos referimos a hechos conocidos que puedenserrecordados y que tienen un significado implícito.Porejemplo,considere el nombre, número telefónico y dirección de los amigos que uno conoce. En otras palabras, una base de datos tiene alguna fuente del cual los datos son derivados, algún grado de interacción con eventos en el mundo real, y una audiencia que está activamente interesada en el contenido de la base de datos. SGBD Un sistema gestorde bases de datos (DataBase Management System- DBMS) es una colección de programas que permiten al usuario la creación y mantenimiento de una base de datos. El DBMS es un software de propósitogeneralque facilitaelproceso de definir,construir, y manipular bases de datos para varias aplicaciones. Definir una base
  2. 2. de datos abarca especificar los tipos de datos, la estructura, y las restricciones de los datos que están almacenados en la base de datos. Construir una base de datos es el proceso de guardar los datos en un medio de almacenamiento que está controlado por el DBMS. Manipular una base de datos incluye cada una de las funciones que contiene el DBMS para recuperar datos específicos como las consultas, actualización de las bases de datos y generación de reportes. ORACLE MySQL SQL server PostgreSQL Microsoft Access DB2 Modelo: abstracción de un objeto o hecho real mas complejo Un modelo de base de datos es una representación, relativamente sencilla, por lo general grafica de estructuras de datos reales mas complejas El modelo representa las estructuras de datos y sus características, relaciones, restricciones, etc. BD’s Manual Hechos con papel y lápiz
  3. 3. Organizaban los papeles para facilitar el uso de los datos (carpetas, archiveros, etc) Funcional para cantidades relativamente pequeñas de datos y con poca necesidad de procesarlos Elaboración de informes lenta y engorrosa BD’s Automatizada Ventajas del uso de base de datos.  Almacenan grandes cantidades de información  Compartir la información con otros usuarios  Acceso rápido a la información  Eliminación de información repetida o redundante  Aumento en la productividad  Mayor seguridad de datos: Al permitir restringir el acceso a los usuarios, cada tipo de estos tendrán la posibilidad de acceder a ciertos elementos.  Flexibilidad y rapidez al obtener datos: El usuario podrá obtener información de la base de datos al escribir breves oraciones. Desventajas del uso de base de datos.  Tamaño. El Sistema de Manejo de Base de Datos (DBMS) requiere de mucho espacio en disco duro y también requiere de mucha memoria principal (RAM) para poder correr adecuadamente.  Ausencia de estándares reales, lo cual significa una excesiva dependencia a los sistemas comerciales del mercado. Sin embargo, actualmente un gran sector de la tecnología esta aceptado como estándar de hecho.  Instalación costosa, ya que el control y administración de bases de datos requiere de un software y hardware de elevado coste. Además de la adquisicióny mantenimiento del SistemaGestorde Datos (SGBD).  Requerimientos adicionales de Equipo.El adquirir un producto de Base de Datos, requiere a su vez adquirir equipo adicional para
  4. 4. poder correr ese producto como por ejemplo, servidores, memoria, discos duros, entre otros. Si se pretende correr la Base de Datos con el mínimo de requerimientos,esta posiblemente se degrada.  Requiere personal calificado, debido a la dificultad del manejo de este tipo de sistemas.Esto requiere que los programadores y los analistas deben tomar cursos que los adiestren para poder comprender las capacidades y limitaciones de las Bases de Datos. Tarea para Lunes grupo 211 y 213 Investiga en la bibliografía recomendada sobre los componentes de la Base de datos (Base de datos, Dato, Registros, Campo, tabla, campo llave). tabla comparativa para explicar las diferencias entre una base de datos manual y una automatizada. Ejemplifica la información de la tabla comparativa. Ir por copias

×