Wabah Virus Menular, Ini Cara Masyarakat Jepang Lakukan Social Distancing!
Penyebaran wabah virus Covid-19 semakin meresahkan masyarakat • dibeberapa negara yang terdampak, • tak terkecuali Indones...
Update terbaru yang dilansir dari CNN Indonesia, pada Sabtu (21/3) pukul 16.07 WIB, • tercatat sebanyak 450 laporan kasus ...
Jepang sebagai salah satu negara yang wilayahnya paling berdekatan dengan China • sebagai pusat awal penyebaran virus mema...
Info selengkapnya baca di: • https://tensai-indonesia.com/jepang-lakukan-social-distancing/
  2. 2. Penyebaran wabah virus Covid-19 semakin meresahkan masyarakat • dibeberapa negara yang terdampak, • tak terkecuali Indonesia.
  3. 3. Update terbaru yang dilansir dari CNN Indonesia, pada Sabtu (21/3) pukul 16.07 WIB, • tercatat sebanyak 450 laporan kasus positif virus corona, dengan 38 orang diantaranya meninggal dunia, • dan 20 orang telah berhasil dinyatakan sembuh.
  4. 4. Jepang sebagai salah satu negara yang wilayahnya paling berdekatan dengan China • sebagai pusat awal penyebaran virus mematikan inipun, • telah aktif bergerak lakukan tindakan pencegahan melawan virus Covid-19.
  5. 5. Info selengkapnya baca di: • https://tensai-indonesia.com/jepang-lakukan-social-distancing/

