Wabah Virus Menular, Ini Cara Masyarakat Jepang Lakukan Social Distancing!
1.
Wabah Virus Menular,
Ini Cara Masyarakat Jepang Lakukan
Social Distancing!
2.
Penyebaran wabah virus Covid-19 semakin
meresahkan masyarakat
• dibeberapa negara yang
terdampak,
• tak terkecuali Indonesia.
3.
Update terbaru yang dilansir dari CNN Indonesia,
pada Sabtu (21/3) pukul 16.07 WIB,
• tercatat sebanyak 450
laporan kasus positif virus
corona, dengan 38 orang
diantaranya meninggal
dunia,
• dan 20 orang telah berhasil
dinyatakan sembuh.
4.
Jepang sebagai salah satu negara yang
wilayahnya paling berdekatan dengan China
• sebagai pusat awal penyebaran virus mematikan inipun,
• telah aktif bergerak lakukan tindakan pencegahan melawan virus
Covid-19.
5.
Info selengkapnya baca di:
• https://tensai-indonesia.com/jepang-lakukan-social-distancing/
