  2. 2. It's�Time�For�Motivation�With�Terry�Elston Motivation�is�the�key�to�all�amazing�results.�Take�this�trip�with�this�motivation�recording�with�especially�designed unique�sound�waves�to�get�you�inspired. On�these�tracks,�Terry�Elston�speaks�and�seduces�you�into�a�new�state,�a�state�of�motivation�that�gets�you�up�and running�for�the�day! These�tracks�have�been�designed�for�a�fun�and�upbeat�start�(or�finish)�to�your�day.�There�are�sound�messages�of how�to�create�motivation�and�some�practices�too,�yet�all�of�this�is�wrapped�in�music�and�suggestion�that�will�appeal�to your�subconscious�mind! The�suggestions�about�motivation�are�coupled�with�brain�entrainment�waves�to�get�the�messages�into�your�energy system.�The�sounds�you�hear�have�been�specifically�designed�to�assist�your�mind�in�absorbing�the�positive�and skillfully�placed�words If�you�want�a�really�relaxing�bath�of�sounds�and�words�to�take�you�into�more�confidence�with�motivation,�this�is�for you.�It�can�also�be�a�beautiful�present�for�a�loved�one. Terry�Elston�is�one�of�the�most�exciting�transformational�speakers�to�bridge�the�gap�between�beautiful�hypnotic�audio tracks�and�instructional�speaking.�His�products�bear�the�quality�that�shines�through�his�training�as�a�Master�Hypnotist and�NLP�Specialist. "Terry's�voice�and�messages�seem�just�very�pleasant�at�first�and�it's�obvious�his�skill�with�words�is�immense:�Yet when�I�now�see�the�action�and�results�I'm�getting�from�listening�-�I�now�know�the�extent�of�his�skill�in�getting important�and�motivating�messages�into�my�mind,�to�stay!"�Debbie�Burr
  4. 4. It's�Time�For�Motivation�With�Terry�Elston

