KONU: “Önyüzü Beton Kaplı Barajların Türkiye Pratiğinden Örnekler” SUNUM YAPAN: Mehmet Harun ASKEROĞLU
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Baraja Ait Ana Birimler a)Plint Betonu ve geometrisi (“A” hattı teşkili) b)...
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Baraja Ait Ana Birimler a e c d 3
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Dış Plint ve İç Plint’ten Bir Görünüm Enjeksiyon Delikleri 4
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Plint boyu = Dış Plint + İç Plint / Plint Noktaları İnşaat Derzi Bakır Su T...
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Plint betonu temeli beton dökümü öncesi işlemleri Plint Güzergahı “A hattıM...
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Plint betonu dökümü ve detay “A” “A” DETAYI 7
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Plint kazısı sonrası anakaya biriminin durumu Plint Güzergahı 8
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Plint altında zayıf birimlerin kaldırılması ve betonla doldurulması DOLGU B...
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Plint altında zayıf birimlerin kaldırılması ve betonla doldurulması DOLGU B...
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Dolgu betonunun stabilite hesapları yapılmalıdır. DOLGU BETONU Plint “A” H...
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara DOLGU BETONU Plint Güzergahı ‐Dolgu betonu eğimi, deplasman miktarlarını az...
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Dış plint betonunda sadece üstte 10 cm. paspayı “0.003” pursantajı ile, İç...
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Servis Yolu Plint Üstü Duvarı ‐Plint üstünde servis yolları teşkil edilebil...
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Su tutucuların Plint “A” Hattı Boyunca sürekliliği sağlanmalıdır. Plint “A...
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Bakır Su Tutucuların (Ön Yüz Derzleri) Kaynakla Birleştirilmesi 16
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Bakır Su Tutucuların (Plint / Ön Yüz Derzleri) Kaynakla Birleştirilmesi 17
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Su tutucuların ahşap takozlar ile korunması ve ”2A” zonunun sıkıştırılması...
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐2B / 3A / 3B Zonu Bölgesinden Bir Görünüm 19
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐”2B / 3A” Zonunun Serilmesi 20
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Bordür Betonundan Görünümler 21
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Kaya Dolgunun Sulanması (Cajon Dam) 22
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Kaya Dolgunun Sulanması (Cajon Dam) 23
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Ülkemizden Kaya Dolgunun Sulanmasına Örnekler 24
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐İyi derecelenmemiş/segregasyona uğramış 3B zonundan görünümler 25
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Beton Bordür Üst Yüzeyi (Ön Yüz Betonu Dökümü Öncesi) 26
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Parapet Duvarı‐Dolusavak Bağlantısı Plint Kontrol  Noktası Çizgisi 27
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Dolusavak Sol Sahil  Yaklaşım Kanalı Parapet Duvarı İle  Birleşecek PVC Su ...
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Çevresel Derz İnşaatı Plint “B” Hattı 29
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Çevresel Derzden Bir Görünüm 30
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Bordür Betonunda (Düşey Derzlerde)Bakır Su Tutucu Teşkili Öncesi İşlemler ...
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara GÜNEYKAYA BARAJI Mevcut Gölet ‐Baraj Özellikleri: Dolgu Cinsi. :Kaya D. Tem...
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Maksimum 10.0 m. Kalınlığındaki alüvyon gövde altından tamamen kaldırılmış...
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Plint Geometrisi Teşkili Plint “A” Hattı Kontrol  Noktası (1 ve 9 nolu) 34
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Plint Geometrisi Teşkili Plint “A” Hattı  Kırım Noktaları Plint “1” Noktas...
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Plint Boykesiti SK‐2 NOLU SONDAJ  LOGU ÖZETİ  RQD=> 33 Ayrışma d.: W3‐W2 Y...
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Plint Geometrisi Teşkili: 1tan 1 1 sintan 2 2 2 22 2          ...
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Plint Betonu‐Kondüvi Birleşim Detayı ‐Kondüvi üstü ve kenarlarında beton et...
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Kondüvi Enine Kesiti “F” DETAYI 39 Plint Betonu‐Kondüvi Birleşim Detayı
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Kondüvi 3D Görünümü 40
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Kondüvi 3D Görünümleri 41
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ANALİZLER ‐Güneykaya Barajında şu sıra takip edilerek analizler tamamlanmış...
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Kullanılan 2D Malzeme Modeli 43
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Analiz Sonuçları ‐Krette Kalıcı Deplasmanın Hesaplanması (MDE‐Kayıt‐3) 0.3...
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Analiz Sonuçları ‐Krette Kalıcı Deplasmanın Hesaplanması (MDE‐Kayıt‐3) Dep...
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Kullanılan 3D Malzeme Modeli Kondüvi Anoları 46
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Plak ve Derz Numaraları Kondüvi Anoları Çekme B. Çekme B. ‐ Analiz Sonuçlar...
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Analiz Sonuçları (dinamik analiz) İED EED Açılma Miktarı‐Plaklar  (cm) 3.1...
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Çevresel Derz ve İlk 15.0 m.’lik kısımda yatayda/düşeyde: As=0.004 x 40 x 1...
1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Teşekkürler… 50
Önyüzü beton kaplı barajların türkiye pratiğinden örnekler(1. Barajlar Kongresi)

  1. 1. KONU: “Önyüzü Beton Kaplı Barajların Türkiye Pratiğinden Örnekler” SUNUM YAPAN: Mehmet Harun ASKEROĞLU
  2. 2. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Baraja Ait Ana Birimler a)Plint Betonu ve geometrisi (“A” hattı teşkili) b)Gövde Zonları ‐Ön yüzü Beton Kaplı Kaya Dolgu ‐Ön yüzü Beton Kaplı Kum‐Çakıl D. c)Ön Yüz Betonu d)Parapet Duvarı e)Yardımcı Yapılar ile Birleşim Detayları ÖYBK DOLGU BARAJLAR 2
  3. 3. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Baraja Ait Ana Birimler a e c d 3
  4. 4. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Dış Plint ve İç Plint’ten Bir Görünüm Enjeksiyon Delikleri 4
  5. 5. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Plint boyu = Dış Plint + İç Plint / Plint Noktaları İnşaat Derzi Bakır Su Tutucu Plint “A” Hattı  Noktası Plint “C” Hattı  Noktası Plint “B” Hattı  Noktası 5
  6. 6. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Plint betonu temeli beton dökümü öncesi işlemleri Plint Güzergahı “A hattıMevcut Ano 6
  7. 7. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Plint betonu dökümü ve detay “A” “A” DETAYI 7
  8. 8. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Plint kazısı sonrası anakaya biriminin durumu Plint Güzergahı 8
  9. 9. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Plint altında zayıf birimlerin kaldırılması ve betonla doldurulması DOLGU BETONU Plint “A” hattı Güneykaya barajı maksimum tip enkesitinden bir örnek 9
  10. 10. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Plint altında zayıf birimlerin kaldırılması ve betonla doldurulması DOLGU BETONU Plint Güzergahı 10
  11. 11. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Dolgu betonunun stabilite hesapları yapılmalıdır. DOLGU BETONU Plint “A” Hattı Plint “A” Hattı Normali 11
  12. 12. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara DOLGU BETONU Plint Güzergahı ‐Dolgu betonu eğimi, deplasman miktarlarını azaltacak ve tedrici değişecek şekilde teşkil edilmelidir. 12
  13. 13. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Dış plint betonunda sadece üstte 10 cm. paspayı “0.003” pursantajı ile, İç plint betonunda kesit ortasında 0.002 pursantajı ile donatı teşkil edilmelidir. ‐Çoğunlukla 24/1.5/1.5 veya 26/2.0/2.0 ankraj çapı ve karelajı yeterlidir. Ankraj Demirleri PVC enjeksiyon boruları Güneykaya Barajında: t=50 cm. plint plağı kalınlığı için: As:0.003 x 50 x 100=15 cm² hesaplanmış, 20/20=15.70 cm² teşkil edilmiştir. Plint Kalınlığı=0.3+0.003H Maksimum kesitte: T=0.30+0.003 x 51 = 0.453 Seçilen 0.50 m. sabit 13
  14. 14. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Servis Yolu Plint Üstü Duvarı ‐Plint üstünde servis yolları teşkil edilebilir ancak her yükleme hali için stabilite tahkikleri yapılmalıdır. 14
  15. 15. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Su tutucuların Plint “A” Hattı Boyunca sürekliliği sağlanmalıdır. Plint “A Hattı 15
  16. 16. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Bakır Su Tutucuların (Ön Yüz Derzleri) Kaynakla Birleştirilmesi 16
  17. 17. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Bakır Su Tutucuların (Plint / Ön Yüz Derzleri) Kaynakla Birleştirilmesi 17
  18. 18. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Su tutucuların ahşap takozlar ile korunması ve ”2A” zonunun sıkıştırılması 18
  19. 19. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐2B / 3A / 3B Zonu Bölgesinden Bir Görünüm 19
  20. 20. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐”2B / 3A” Zonunun Serilmesi 20
  21. 21. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Bordür Betonundan Görünümler 21
  22. 22. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Kaya Dolgunun Sulanması (Cajon Dam) 22
  23. 23. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Kaya Dolgunun Sulanması (Cajon Dam) 23
  24. 24. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Ülkemizden Kaya Dolgunun Sulanmasına Örnekler 24
  25. 25. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐İyi derecelenmemiş/segregasyona uğramış 3B zonundan görünümler 25
  26. 26. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Beton Bordür Üst Yüzeyi (Ön Yüz Betonu Dökümü Öncesi) 26
  27. 27. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Parapet Duvarı‐Dolusavak Bağlantısı Plint Kontrol  Noktası Çizgisi 27
  28. 28. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Dolusavak Sol Sahil  Yaklaşım Kanalı Parapet Duvarı İle  Birleşecek PVC Su Tutucu Plint Kontrol  Noktası Çizgisi Tekne 28 Parapet Duvarı‐Dolusavak Bağlantısı
  29. 29. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Çevresel Derz İnşaatı Plint “B” Hattı 29
  30. 30. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Çevresel Derzden Bir Görünüm 30
  31. 31. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Bordür Betonunda (Düşey Derzlerde)Bakır Su Tutucu Teşkili Öncesi İşlemler 31
  32. 32. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara GÜNEYKAYA BARAJI Mevcut Gölet ‐Baraj Özellikleri: Dolgu Cinsi. :Kaya D. Temelden Yük. :52.75 m. N.S.S.’de Göl Hac. :15.51 hm³ Kret Uzunluğu. :280.0 m. Kret Uz./Yük. :5.3 Vadi Şekil Fak.(A/H²) :6.05 Memba Şev Eğimi :1/1.40 Mansap Şev Eğimi :1/1.50 MDE (PGA/475) :0.29g MDE (PGA/144) :0.17g Kaya Dolgu Cinsi :Diyabaz(3B) Kondüvi Çapı :3.00 m. Kondüvi Et Kalınlığı :1.25 m. 32
  33. 33. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Maksimum 10.0 m. Kalınlığındaki alüvyon gövde altından tamamen kaldırılmıştır. Sıyırma Kazısı Sınırı 33
  34. 34. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Plint Geometrisi Teşkili Plint “A” Hattı Kontrol  Noktası (1 ve 9 nolu) 34
  35. 35. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Plint Geometrisi Teşkili Plint “A” Hattı  Kırım Noktaları Plint “1” Noktası Plint “9” Noktası 35
  36. 36. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Plint Boykesiti SK‐2 NOLU SONDAJ  LOGU ÖZETİ  RQD=> 33 Ayrışma d.: W3‐W2 Yer Yer Sürüklenebilir kayaç özel. PSK‐2 NOLU SONDAJ  LOGU ÖZETİ  H=~50 m. Seçilen Gradyan: “7.00” Lihtiyaç=50/7=7.14 m. , Lseçilen=~8.0 m. 36
  37. 37. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Plint Geometrisi Teşkili: 1tan 1 1 sintan 2 2 2 22 2           m m m n m sin 7‐8 noktaları arası Plint Geometrisi:  1701.426713.0 0854.2 40.1 sin   1.25 .80.0.,722.0 0 mhmh  Plint “A hattı üzerinde 7‐8  noktaları arası eğimi j=0.47952  n = 1/0.47952 = 2.0854 ho=0.80 m. 37 Y B 1 m h 90º A ‐Plint “A” hattı normali
  38. 38. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Plint Betonu‐Kondüvi Birleşim Detayı ‐Kondüvi üstü ve kenarlarında beton et kalınlığı 60 cm. olarak teşkil edilmiştir. Kondüvi Betonu ‐Kondüvi üstü ve kenarlarında “M” tipi su tutucu eklenmiştir. ‐Kondüvi üstü ve kenarlarında “2A” zonunun ve takviyeli lastik bant şeridinin sürekliliği sağlanmıştır. “E” DETAYI 38
  39. 39. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Kondüvi Enine Kesiti “F” DETAYI 39 Plint Betonu‐Kondüvi Birleşim Detayı
  40. 40. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Kondüvi 3D Görünümü 40
  41. 41. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Kondüvi 3D Görünümleri 41
  42. 42. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ANALİZLER ‐Güneykaya Barajında şu sıra takip edilerek analizler tamamlanmıştır. ‐İnşaat Sonu ‐İnşaat Sonu+Deprem (İED) ‐İşletme ‐İşletme+Deprem (EED) a) Şev stabilite analizleri (Pseudo‐Statik) b)Statik Analizler ‐Kazı Aşamalarının Modellenmesi (İn‐Situ) ‐Dolgu Aşamalarının Modellenmesi ‐Su Tutma Halinin Modellenmesi c)Dinamik Analizler (2D) ‐Sahaya Özgü Spektrumların ve Bunlara Uygun  En az 3 adet Kayıt Değerlerinin Üretilmesi ‐Su Tutma Halindeki Gerilme ve  Deplasmanların Girdi Olarak Kullanılması ‐Krette Kalıcı Deplasmanların Hesaplanması d)Dinamik Analizler (3D) ‐Çekmeye ve Basınca Çalışan Plakların  Belirlenmesi (Statik Yükleme) ‐Derzlerdeki Açılma Miktarlarının  Hesaplanması ‐Merkezi  Derzlerdeki Basınç Gerilmelerinin  Hesaplanması 42
  43. 43. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Kullanılan 2D Malzeme Modeli 43
  44. 44. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Analiz Sonuçları ‐Krette Kalıcı Deplasmanın Hesaplanması (MDE‐Kayıt‐3) 0.326g Güvenlik Katsayısı vs. Ortalama İvme 44
  45. 45. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Analiz Sonuçları ‐Krette Kalıcı Deplasmanın Hesaplanması (MDE‐Kayıt‐3) Deplasman vs. Zaman Güvenlik Katsayısı vs. Zaman 0.172 m. 45
  46. 46. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Kullanılan 3D Malzeme Modeli Kondüvi Anoları 46
  47. 47. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Plak ve Derz Numaraları Kondüvi Anoları Çekme B. Çekme B. ‐ Analiz Sonuçları / Statik Yükleme Maks. Su. Sev. Derz Açılma Miktarları (statik analiz) Su Min. Sev. Su Maks.’da Açılma Miktarı (mm) 7.90 mm.  11.30 mm. Açılma Miktarı‐Çevresel  Derz (mm) - 3.00 mm. Su Tutma Halinde 1,2,3 ve 16,17,18 nolu derzler çekmeye, diğer derzler basınca çalışmaktadır(derzlerin %30’u çekmeye çalışmaktadır.) 47
  48. 48. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara ‐Analiz Sonuçları (dinamik analiz) İED EED Açılma Miktarı‐Plaklar  (cm) 3.1 cm.  4.0 cm. Azami Kret  Deplasmanları (cm) 7.0 cm. 13.5 cm. Deprem Anında 1,2,3,4 ve 14,15,16,17,18 nolu derzler çekmeye, diğer derzler basınca çalışmaktadır. (derzlerin %50’si çekmeye çalışmaktadır.) Plak ve Derz Numaraları Kondüvi Anoları Çekme B. Çekme B. Basınç B. 48
  49. 49. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Çevresel Derz ve İlk 15.0 m.’lik kısımda yatayda/düşeyde: As=0.004 x 40 x 100 = 16 cm2 (Seçilen 20/20) Diğer kısımlarda yatayda As=0.003 x 40 x 100 = 12 cm2 (Seçilen 20/20:15.70 cm²) Diğer kısımlarda düşeyde As=0.0035 x 40 x 100 = 14 cm2 (Seçilen 20/20:15.70 cm²) Merkezi derzlerde ek ezilme donatısı olarak As=2 x 14/20= 15.38 cm2 Başlangıç Anosu K.   49
  50. 50. 1. Barajlar Kongresi – 11-12 Ekim 2012, Ankara Teşekkürler… 50

×