3 <video src="BigBuckBunny...
5 😆
History of Movie File 11
FLV 12 1990 2000 20202010
1990 2000 20202010 AVI WMV MJPEG MP4 SWF ??? Windows Media Player FLV 3GP Silverlight ™ Microsoft® MOV 2014
An MP4 Video 14
This slide by mzyy94 is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. ISO/IEC 14496-14 Standard...
This slide by mzyy94 is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. ISO/IEC 14496-12:2015(E) ...
This slide by mzyy94 is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. “Type a quote here.” 22 I...
This slide by mzyy94 is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.23 !!!!!!!!!"!!!!!!!!!!!!!...
This slide by mzyy94 is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. !!!!!!!!!"!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!...
Streaming Playback 26
27 <video src="BigBuckBunn...
28 • Flexible Duration • A...
29 mpeg-DASH HTTP Live Str...
This slide by mzyy94 is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. HTTP Live Streaming • a.k...
This slide by mzyy94 is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. • Dynamic Adaptive Stream...
Media Source Extensions 39
43 • Flexible Duration • A...
HTML5 Video Streaming Vol.1

First step to be media streaming expert

Published in: Technology
HTML5 Video Streaming Vol.1

  HTML5 and Video Streaming 1 Vol.1
  2 ×
  3 <video src="BigBuckBunny_320x180.mp4"></video>
  4. 4. This slide by mzyy94 and Icons by Font Awesome are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Big Buck Bunny is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License.
  5 😆
  6 MP4
  7 MP4
  8 HTML5 Media Source Extension Encrypted Media Extension Clear Key Widevine ISO-Base Media File Format Fragmented MP4 HTMLMediaElement MPEG-4 Part 10 Advanced Video Coding MPEG-DASHContent Decryption Module MediaKeySession JSON Web Key WebCrypto Autoplay Policy Media Engagement IndexTimed Text Markup Language Secure Context PlayReady Common Encryption HTTP Live Streaming Adaptive Bitrate Digital Rights Management ECMAScript 2015 Persistence License KeySystem SourceBuffer HEVC FairPlay Streaming 2.0 emsg ID3 WebVTT MPEG-TS TextTrack
  • Adaptive Bitrate • Content Decryption Module • MediaKeySession • Encrypted Media Extension • Common Encryption • Source Buffer • Media Source Extension • MPEG-DASH • HTTP Live Streaming 9 MP4
  10 HTML5 Media Source Extension Encrypted Media Extension Clear Key Widevine ISO-Base Media File Format Fragmented MP4 HTMLMediaElement MPEG-4 Part 10 Advanced Video Coding MPEG-DASHContent Decryption Module MediaKeySession JSON Web Key WebCrypto Autoplay Policy Media Engagement IndexTimed Text Markup Language PlayReady Common Encryption HTTP Live Streaming Adaptive Bitrate Digital Rights Management ECMAScript 2015 Persistence License KeySystem SourceBuffer HEVC FairPlay Streaming 2.0 emsg ID3 WebVTT MPEG-TS Secure Context TextTrack
  History of Movie File 11 And Browser Plug-in
  FLV 12 1990 2000 20202010 AVI WMV MJPEG MP4 MOV SWF ??? 3GP
  1990 2000 20202010 AVI WMV MJPEG MP4 SWF ??? Windows Media Player FLV 3GP Silverlight ™ Microsoft® MOV 2014
  An MP4 Video 14
  15 MP4
  MP4 File Format • A/V Container Format • De facto standard on the Web • Based on ISO BMFF • ISO/IEC 14496-14 Standard • Formed as a series of Boxes MP4 16
  A/V Container Format 17 MP4 H.264 + AACH.264 + AAC H.264 + MP3 H.265 + AAC AAC
  De facto standard on the Web 18 All Modern Browsers may Play MP4
  Based on ISO BMFF 19 MOV MP4 3GP ISO Base Media File Format Common +Extension
  ISO/IEC 14496-14 Standard 20 http://standards.iso.org/ittf/PubliclyAvailableStandards/c068960_ISO_IEC_14496-12_2015.zip Publicly Available Reference number ISO/IEC 14496‐12:2015(E) © ISO/IEC 2015 INTERNATIONAL STANDARD ISO/IEC 14496-12 Fifth edition 2015‐12‐15 Information technology — Coding of audio- visual objects — Part 12: ISO base media file format Technologies de l'information — Codage des objets audiovisuels — Partie 12: Format ISO de base pour les fichiers médias
  ISO/IEC 14496-12:2015(E) 4 Object-structured File Organization 4.1 File Structure Files are formed as a series of objects, called boxes in this speciﬁcation. All data is contained in boxes; there is no other data within the ﬁle. This includes any initial signature required by the speciﬁc ﬁle format. – c068960_ISO_IEC_14496-12_2015.pdf p.6 21
  "Type a quote here." 22 ISO/IEC 14496-12:2015(E) Figure 1 — Simple interchange file 5.1.3 Content Creation During content creation, a number of areas of the format can be exercised to useful effect, particularly: the ability to store each elementary stream separately (not interleaved), possibly in separate – c068960_ISO_IEC_14496-12_2015.pdf p.9
  23. 23. This slide by mzyy94 is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.23 !!!!!!!!!"!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! | audio.mp4 !!!!!!!!!#!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 00000000 | 0000 001c 6674 7970 6973 6f6d 0000 0200 6973 6f6d 6973 6f32 6d70 3431 0000 0260 ....ftypisom....isomiso2mp41...` 00000020 | 6d6f 6f76 0000 006c 6d76 6864 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 03e8 0000 002f moov...lmvhd.................../ 00000040 | 0001 0000 0100 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0001 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 00000060 | 0001 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 4000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................@............... 00000080 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0003 0000 01ec 7472 616b 0000 005c 746b 6864 ....................trak...tkhd 000000a0 | 0000 0003 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0002 0000 0000 0000 002f 0000 0000 0000 0000 ......................./........ 000000c0 | 0000 0001 0100 0000 0001 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0001 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 000000e0 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 4000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0024 6564 7473 0000 001c ........@..............$edts.... 00000100 | 656c 7374 0000 0000 0000 0001 0000 002f 0000 0000 0001 0000 0000 0164 6d64 6961 elst.........../...........dmdia 00000120 | 0000 0020 6d64 6864 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ac44 0000 0800 55c4 0000 ... mdhd...............D....U... 00000140 | 0000 002d 6864 6c72 0000 0000 0000 0000 736f 756e 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ...-hdlr........soun............ 00000160 | 536f 756e 6448 616e 646c 6572 0000 0001 0f6d 696e 6600 0000 1073 6d68 6400 0000 SoundHandler.....minf....smhd... 00000180 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 2464 696e 6600 0000 1c64 7265 6600 0000 0000 0000 0100 0000 ........$dinf....dref........... 000001a0 | 0c75 726c 2000 0000 0100 0000 d373 7462 6c00 0000 6773 7473 6400 0000 0000 0000 .url ........stbl...gstsd....... 000001c0 | 0100 0000 576d 7034 6100 0000 0000 0000 0100 0000 0000 0000 0000 0200 1000 0000 ....Wmp4a....................... 000001e0 | 00ac 4400 0000 0000 3365 7364 7300 0000 0003 8080 8022 0002 0004 8080 8014 4015 ..D.....3esds........"........@. 00000200 | 0000 0000 01f4 0000 01f3 f905 8080 8002 1210 0680 8080 0102 0000 0018 7374 7473 ............................stts 00000220 | 0000 0000 0000 0001 0000 0002 0000 0400 0000 001c 7374 7363 0000 0000 0000 0001 ....................stsc........ 00000240 | 0000 0001 0000 0002 0000 0001 0000 001c 7374 737a 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0002 ................stsz............ 00000260 | 0000 0173 0000 0174 0000 0014 7374 636f 0000 0000 0000 0001 0000 002c 0000 02ef ...s...t....stco...........,.... 00000280 | 6d64 6174 2110 0520 a41b ffc0 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 mdat!.. ........................ 000002a0 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 000002c0 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 000002e0 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 00000300 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 00000320 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 00000340 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 00000360 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 00000380 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 37a7 0000 0000 0000 ........................7.......
  24. 24. This slide by mzyy94 is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. !!!!!!!!!"!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! | audio.mp4 !!!!!!!!!#!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 00000000 | 0000 001c 6674 7970 6973 6f6d 0000 0200 6973 6f6d 6973 6f32 6d70 3431 0000 0260 ....ftypisom....isomiso2mp41...` 00000020 | 6d6f 6f76 0000 006c 6d76 6864 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 03e8 0000 002f moov...lmvhd.................../ 00000040 | 0001 0000 0100 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0001 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 00000060 | 0001 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 4000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................@............... 00000080 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0003 0000 01ec 7472 616b 0000 005c 746b 6864 ....................trak...tkhd 000000a0 | 0000 0003 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0002 0000 0000 0000 002f 0000 0000 0000 0000 ......................./........ 000000c0 | 0000 0001 0100 0000 0001 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0001 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 000000e0 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 4000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0024 6564 7473 0000 001c ........@..............$edts.... 00000100 | 656c 7374 0000 0000 0000 0001 0000 002f 0000 0000 0001 0000 0000 0164 6d64 6961 elst.........../...........dmdia 00000120 | 0000 0020 6d64 6864 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ac44 0000 0800 55c4 0000 ... mdhd...............D....U... 00000140 | 0000 002d 6864 6c72 0000 0000 0000 0000 736f 756e 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ...-hdlr........soun............ 00000160 | 536f 756e 6448 616e 646c 6572 0000 0001 0f6d 696e 6600 0000 1073 6d68 6400 0000 SoundHandler.....minf....smhd... 00000180 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 2464 696e 6600 0000 1c64 7265 6600 0000 0000 0000 0100 0000 ........$dinf....dref........... 000001a0 | 0c75 726c 2000 0000 0100 0000 d373 7462 6c00 0000 6773 7473 6400 0000 0000 0000 .url ........stbl...gstsd....... 000001c0 | 0100 0000 576d 7034 6100 0000 0000 0000 0100 0000 0000 0000 0000 0200 1000 0000 ....Wmp4a....................... 000001e0 | 00ac 4400 0000 0000 3365 7364 7300 0000 0003 8080 8022 0002 0004 8080 8014 4015 ..D.....3esds........"........@. 00000200 | 0000 0000 01f4 0000 01f3 f905 8080 8002 1210 0680 8080 0102 0000 0018 7374 7473 ............................stts 00000220 | 0000 0000 0000 0001 0000 0002 0000 0400 0000 001c 7374 7363 0000 0000 0000 0001 ....................stsc........ 00000240 | 0000 0001 0000 0002 0000 0001 0000 001c 7374 737a 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0002 ................stsz............ 00000260 | 0000 0173 0000 0174 0000 0014 7374 636f 0000 0000 0000 0001 0000 002c 0000 02ef ...s...t....stco...........,.... 00000280 | 6d64 6174 2110 0520 a41b ffc0 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 mdat!.. ........................ 000002a0 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 000002c0 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 000002e0 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................................ !!!!!!!!!"!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! | audio.mp4 !!!!!!!!!#!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 00000000 | 0000 001c 6674 7970 6973 6f6d 0000 0200 6973 6f6d 6973 6f32 6d70 3431 0000 0260 ....ftypisom....isomiso2mp41...` 00000020 | 6d6f 6f76 0000 006c 6d76 6864 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 03e8 0000 002f moov...lmvhd.................../ 00000040 | 0001 0000 0100 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0001 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 00000060 | 0001 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 4000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................@............... 00000080 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0003 0000 01ec 7472 616b 0000 005c 746b 6864 ....................trak...tkhd 000000a0 | 0000 0003 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0002 0000 0000 0000 002f 0000 0000 0000 0000 ......................./........ 000000c0 | 0000 0001 0100 0000 0001 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0001 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 000000e0 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 4000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0024 6564 7473 0000 001c ........@..............$edts.... 00000100 | 656c 7374 0000 0000 0000 0001 0000 002f 0000 0000 0001 0000 0000 0164 6d64 6961 elst.........../...........dmdia 00000120 | 0000 0020 6d64 6864 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ac44 0000 0800 55c4 0000 ... mdhd...............D....U... 00000140 | 0000 002d 6864 6c72 0000 0000 0000 0000 736f 756e 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ...-hdlr........soun............ 00000160 | 536f 756e 6448 616e 646c 6572 0000 0001 0f6d 696e 6600 0000 1073 6d68 6400 0000 SoundHandler.....minf....smhd... 00000180 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 2464 696e 6600 0000 1c64 7265 6600 0000 0000 0000 0100 0000 ........$dinf....dref........... 000001a0 | 0c75 726c 2000 0000 0100 0000 d373 7462 6c00 0000 6773 7473 6400 0000 0000 0000 .url ........stbl...gstsd....... 000001c0 | 0100 0000 576d 7034 6100 0000 0000 0000 0100 0000 0000 0000 0000 0200 1000 0000 ....Wmp4a....................... 000001e0 | 00ac 4400 0000 0000 3365 7364 7300 0000 0003 8080 8022 0002 0004 8080 8014 4015 ..D.....3esds........"........@. 00000200 | 0000 0000 01f4 0000 01f3 f905 8080 8002 1210 0680 8080 0102 0000 0018 7374 7473 ............................stts 00000220 | 0000 0000 0000 0001 0000 0002 0000 0400 0000 001c 7374 7363 0000 0000 0000 0001 ....................stsc........ 00000240 | 0000 0001 0000 0002 0000 0001 0000 001c 7374 737a 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0002 ................stsz............ 00000260 | 0000 0173 0000 0174 0000 0014 7374 636f 0000 0000 0000 0001 0000 002c 0000 02ef ...s...t....stco...........,.... 00000280 | 6d64 6174 2110 0520 a41b ffc0 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 mdat!.. ........................ 000002a0 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 000002c0 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 000002e0 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 00000300 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 00000320 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 00000340 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 00000360 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 00000380 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 37a7 0000 0000 0000 ........................7.......24 aligned(8) class FileTypeBox extends Box(‘ftyp’) { unsigned int(32) major_brand; unsigned int(32) minor_version; unsigned int(32) compatible_brands[]; } aligned(8) class MediaHeaderBox extends FullBox(‘mdhd’, version, 0) { if (version==1) { unsigned int(64) creation_time; unsigned int(64) modification_time; unsigned int(32) timescale; unsigned int(64) duration; } else { // version==0 unsigned int(32) creation_time; unsigned int(32) modification_time; unsigned int(32) timescale; unsigned int(32) duration; }  bit(1) pad=0;  unsigned int(5)[3] language; } !!!!!!!!!"!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! | audio.mp4 !!!!!!!!!#!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 00000000 | 0000 001c 6674 7970 6973 6f6d 0000 0200 6973 6f6d 6973 6f32 6d70 3431 0000 0260 ....ftypisom....isomiso2mp41...` 00000020 | 6d6f 6f76 0000 006c 6d76 6864 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 03e8 0000 002f moov...lmvhd.................../ 00000040 | 0001 0000 0100 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0001 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 00000060 | 0001 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 4000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................@............... 00000080 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0003 0000 01ec 7472 616b 0000 005c 746b 6864 ....................trak...tkhd 000000a0 | 0000 0003 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0002 0000 0000 0000 002f 0000 0000 0000 0000 ......................./........ 000000c0 | 0000 0001 0100 0000 0001 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0001 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 000000e0 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 4000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0024 6564 7473 0000 001c ........@..............$edts.... 00000100 | 656c 7374 0000 0000 0000 0001 0000 002f 0000 0000 0001 0000 0000 0164 6d64 6961 elst.........../...........dmdia 00000120 | 0000 0020 6d64 6864 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ac44 0000 0800 55c4 0000 ... mdhd...............D....U... 00000140 | 0000 002d 6864 6c72 0000 0000 0000 0000 736f 756e 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ...-hdlr........soun............ 00000160 | 536f 756e 6448 616e 646c 6572 0000 0001 0f6d 696e 6600 0000 1073 6d68 6400 0000 SoundHandler.....minf....smhd... 00000180 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 2464 696e 6600 0000 1c64 7265 6600 0000 0000 0000 0100 0000 ........$dinf....dref........... 000001a0 | 0c75 726c 2000 0000 0100 0000 d373 7462 6c00 0000 6773 7473 6400 0000 0000 0000 .url ........stbl...gstsd....... 000001c0 | 0100 0000 576d 7034 6100 0000 0000 0000 0100 0000 0000 0000 0000 0200 1000 0000 ....Wmp4a....................... 000001e0 | 00ac 4400 0000 0000 3365 7364 7300 0000 0003 8080 8022 0002 0004 8080 8014 4015 ..D.....3esds........"........@. 00000200 | 0000 0000 01f4 0000 01f3 f905 8080 8002 1210 0680 8080 0102 0000 0018 7374 7473 ............................stts 00000220 | 0000 0000 0000 0001 0000 0002 0000 0400 0000 001c 7374 7363 0000 0000 0000 0001 ....................stsc........ 00000240 | 0000 0001 0000 0002 0000 0001 0000 001c 7374 737a 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0002 ................stsz............ 00000260 | 0000 0173 0000 0174 0000 0014 7374 636f 0000 0000 0000 0001 0000 002c 0000 02ef ...s...t....stco...........,.... 00000280 | 6d64 6174 2110 0520 a41b ffc0 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 mdat!.. ........................ 000002a0 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 000002c0 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 000002e0 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 00000300 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 00000320 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 00000340 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 00000360 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 ................................ 00000380 | 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 37a7 0000 0000 0000 ........................7.......
  ftyp moov mvhd trak tkhd mdia mdhd minf trak tkhd mdia mdhd minf mdat Resolution: 1920x1080 Sample Rate: 48000Hz Channel: 2 Metadata A/V content 25 Duration: 9min57sec
  Streaming Playback 26
  27 <video src="BigBuckBunny_320x180.mp4"></video> Single MP4 File • Fixed Duration • Static Bitrate • More Buffering
  28 • Flexible Duration • Adaptive Bitrate • Less Buffering <video src="BigBuckBunny_320x180.mp4"></video> Single MP4 File • Fixed Duration • Static Bitrate • More Buffering
  29 mpeg-DASH HTTP Live Streaming
  HTTP Live Streaming • a.k.a. HLS • Developed by Apple • Specified in IETF's RFC 8216 • Safari and Edge support natively 30 ───────┼────────────────────────────────────────────────── 1 │ #EXTM3U 2 │ #EXT-X-VERSION:4 3 │ #EXT-X-INDEPENDENT-SEGMENTS 4 │ 5 │ #EXT-X-MEDIA:TYPE=SUBTITLES,GROUP-ID="subs",NAME= 6 │ #EXT-X-MEDIA:TYPE=SUBTITLES,GROUP-ID="subs",NAME= 7 │ #EXT-X-MEDIA:TYPE=SUBTITLES,GROUP-ID="subs",NAME= 8 │ #EXT-X-MEDIA:TYPE=SUBTITLES,GROUP-ID="subs",NAME= 9 │
  31. 31. This slide by mzyy94 is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. • Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP • Developed under MPEG • Specified in ISO/IEC 23009-1:2014 • Edge supports playback natively 31 mpeg-DASH ───────┼────────────────────────────────────────────────── 1 │ <?xml version="1.0"?> 2 │ <!-- MPD file Generated with GPAC version 0.5.1-D 3 │ <MPD xmlns="urn:mpeg:dash:schema:mpd:2011" minBuf 4 │ <ProgramInformation moreInformationURL="http: //g 5 │ <Title>Spring_3000k_dash.mpd generated by GPAC 6 │ </ProgramInformation> 7 │ 8 │ <Period id="" duration="PT0H2M45.76S"> 9 │ <AdaptationSet segmentAlignment="true" maxWidth 10 │ <Representation id="1" mimeType="video/mp4" co 11 │ <BaseURL>Spring_3000k_track1_dashinit.mp4 </Ba 12 │ <SegmentBase indexRangeExact="true" indexRang 13 │ </Representation> 14 │ <Representation id="2" mimeType="video/mp4" co 15 │ <BaseURL>Spring_5000k_track1_dashinit.mp4 </Ba 16 │ <SegmentBase indexRangeExact="true" indexRang 17 │ </Representation> 18 │ <Representation id="3" mimeType="video/mp4" co 19 │ <BaseURL>Spring_7500k_track1_dashinit.mp4 </Ba 20 │ <SegmentBase indexRangeExact="true" indexRang 21 │ </Representation> 22 │ <Representation id="4" mimeType="video/mp4" co 23 │ <BaseURL>Spring_10000k_track1_dashinit.mp4 </B 24 │ <SegmentBase indexRangeExact="true" indexRang 25 │ </Representation> 26 │ <Representation id="5" mimeType="video/mp4" co 27 │ <BaseURL>Spring_15000k_track1_dashinit.mp4 </B 28 │ <SegmentBase indexRangeExact="true" indexRang 29 │ </Representation> 30 │ <Representation id="6" mimeType="video/mp4" co
  32. 32. This slide by mzyy94 and Icons by Font Awesome are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.32 mpeg-DASH HTTP Live Streaming MPD M3U8 Manifest • MP4 • WEBM • MPEG-TS • MP4 • MPEG-TS
  33. 33. This slide by mzyy94 and Icons by Font Awesome are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Big Buck Bunny is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License. <video src="blob:http://example.com/ac8bef67-c5c4-4a1f-9b3f-7394dbe0ed75"></video> init.mp4 seg-01.m4s seg-02.m4s seg-03.m4s seg-04.m4s seg-05.m4s ・ ・ ・ Manifest <video src=“blob:http://example.com/ac8bef67-c5c4-4a1f-9b3f-7394dbe0ed75”></video>
  34. 34. This slide by mzyy94 and Icons by Font Awesome are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Fragmented MP4 34 init.mp4 seg-01.m4s seg-02.m4s seg-03.m4s seg-04.m4s seg-05.m4s ・ ・ ・
  35. 35. This slide by mzyy94 and Icons by Font Awesome are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Big Buck Bunny is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License. Normal MP4 ftyp moov mvhd trak tkhd mdia mdhd minf trak tkhd mdia mdhd minf mdat Metadata A/V content ftyp moov mvhd trak tkhd mdia mdhd minf trak tkhd mdia mdhd minf moof mdat moof mdat moof mdat moof mdat moof mdat moof mdat Fragmented MP4
  36. 36. This slide by mzyy94 and Icons by Font Awesome are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Big Buck Bunny is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License. ftyp moov mvhd trak tkhd mdia mdhd minf trak tkhd mdia mdhd minf moof mdat moof mdat moof mdat moof mdat moof mdat moof mdat Fragmented MP4 https://w3c.github.io/media-source/isobmff-byte-stream-format.html BigBuckBunny_320x180.mp4
  37. 37. This slide by mzyy94 and Icons by Font Awesome are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Big Buck Bunny is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License. ftyp moov mvhd trak tkhd mdia mdhd minf trak tkhd mdia mdhd minf moof mdat moof mdat moof mdat moof mdat moof mdat moof mdat Fragmented MP4 init.mp4 seg-01.m4s seg-02.m4s seg-03.m4s seg-04.m4s seg-05.m4s seg-06.m4s
  38. 38. This slide by mzyy94 and Icons by Font Awesome are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.38 init.mp4 seg-01.m4s seg-02.m4s seg-03.m4s seg-04.m4s seg-05.m4s seg-06.m4s How to Play? Media Source Extensions
  39. 39. This slide by mzyy94 is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Media Source Extensions 39
  40. 40. This slide by mzyy94 and Icons by Font Awesome are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.40 MP4 MP4 MP4
  41. 41. This slide by mzyy94 and Icons by Font Awesome are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Media Source Extensions 41 <video src=“blob:http://example.com/ac8bef67-c5c4-4a1f-9b3f-7394dbe0ed75”></video> new MediaSource()mediaSource URL.createObjectURL(mediaSource)Binding sourceBuffer mediaSource.addSourceBuffer(mimeType)Create Source sourceBuffer.appendBuffer(buf)Appending
  42. 42. This slide by mzyy94 and Icons by Font Awesome are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. • Adaptive Bitrate • Content Decryption Module • MediaKeySession • Encrypted Media Extension • Common Encryption • Source Buffer • Media Source Extension • MPEG-DASH • HTTP Live Streaming 42 MP4 Streaming Protocol Media Source Extensions DRM
  43. 43. This slide by mzyy94 is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.43 • Flexible Duration • Adaptive Bitrate • Less Buffering • Fixed Duration • Static Bitrate • More Buffering <video src="BigBuckBunny_320x180.mp4"></video> Single MP4 File
  44. 44. This slide by mzyy94 and Icons by Font Awesome are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Flexible Duration 44 init.mp4 seg-01.m4s seg-02.m4s seg-86.m4s seg-87.m4s Duration: 9min57sec init.mp4 seg-01.m4s seg-02.m4s seg-03.m4s seg-04.m4s Duration: 0 ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ Infinite !
  45. 45. This slide by mzyy94 and Icons by Font Awesome are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Adaptive Bitrate 45 240p 360p 540p 720p 1080p 2160p init 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 Source Buffer
  46. 46. This slide by mzyy94 and Icons by Font Awesome are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Less Buffering 46 Waiting… Done! Can Play!
  47. 47. This slide by mzyy94 and Icons by Font Awesome are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Upcoming • Learn All APIs so as to play Web Streaming • How to create Streaming Media • DRM Handcrafting • Deep Dive into Adaptive Bitrate • Browser Video Feature Implementation Comparison 47 And more..

×