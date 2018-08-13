Successfully reported this slideshow.
[GIFT IDEAS] Role Development In Professional Nursing Practice by Kathleen Masters
Book details Author : Kathleen Masters Pages : 454 pages Publisher : Jones and Bartlett Publishers, Inc 2015-11-18
Description this book Role Development in Professional Nursing Practice, Fourth Edition continues to leverage the Nurse of...
Synnopsis :
Role Development in Professional Nursing Practice, Fourth Edition continues to leverage the Nurse of the Future competency model and maintains a focus on the socialization of the professional role. The Fourth Edition also incorporates additional concepts and competencies that have become essential for BSN prepared nurses, such as quality improvement, safety, patient-centered care, teamwork and collaboration, evidence-based practice, and informatics. Also included is information related to national patient safety goals and other national patient safety initiatives. Key Features Critical Thinking Questions Nurse of the Future Boxes Case Studies Key Terms Glossary Learning Objectives Instructor Resources Lecture outlines in PowerPoint Format Test Bank

Author : Kathleen Masters
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : Kathleen Masters ( 6? )
Link Download : https://endrosbook.blogspot.ae/?book= 1284078329

Published in: Business
[GIFT IDEAS] Role Development In Professional Nursing Practice by Kathleen Masters

  [GIFT IDEAS] Role Development In Professional Nursing Practice by Kathleen Masters
  Book details Author : Kathleen Masters Pages : 454 pages Publisher : Jones and Bartlett Publishers, Inc 2015-11-18 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1284078329 ISBN-13 : 9781284078329
  Description this book Role Development in Professional Nursing Practice, Fourth Edition continues to leverage the Nurse of the Future competency model and maintains a focus on the socialization of the professional role. The Fourth Edition also incorporates additional concepts and competencies that have become essential for BSN prepared nurses, such as quality improvement, safety, patient-centered care, teamwork and collaboration, evidence-based practice, and informatics. Also included is information related to national patient safety goals and other national patient safety initiatives. 