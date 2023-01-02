Successfully reported this slideshow.
kerala Revenue Recovery act James Joseph Adhilarathil

Jan. 02, 2023
kerala Revenue Recovery act James Joseph Adhilarathil

Jan. 02, 2023
kerala Revenue Recovery act James Joseph Adhilarathil

kerala Revenue Recovery act James Joseph Adhilarathil

kerala Revenue Recovery act James Joseph Adhilarathil

  1. 1. KERALA LAND REVENUE DEPARTMENT Kerala Revenue Recovery Act 1968. T. James Joseph
  2. 2. SMART REVENUE COLLECTION. It is a TEAM work.  T-Together  E-Everyone.  A-Achieves.  M-More. Team work makes the DREAM work
  3. 3. SMART REVENUE COLLECTION. COMMUNICATION is the life line.  Forms.  Notices.  Letters.  Orders  Conferences. Say No to reminders.
  4. 4. SMART REVENUE COLLECTION  S- Specific.  M- Measurable.  A- Achievable.  R- Reasoned orders.  T- Time bounded.
  5. 5. Revenue Recovery. Revenue recovery means collection of Public revenue due on Land from the defaulters by enforcing the provisions of Kerala Revenue Recovery Act.
  8. 8. Kerala Revenue Recovery Act -1968. 87 sections. Appointed day 15-12-1968.
  11. 11. Collecor/ District Collector. Dy Tahsildar (RR) VO/RI Dy Tahsildar (RR) VO/RI
  12. 12. S.72. Authorised officers. Dy Tahsildar – RR. VO/ RI
  13. 13. S2- Public Revenue due on Land. The land revenue charged on the land includes all other taxes,fees. Cesses on land . S-68- All sums due to Govt. S-71- All sums due to any institution notified under the Act.
  16. 16. S4- Demand Date. S-4-Public Revenue due on land is to be paid on or before the day which fall due. Demand date will be date of arise of actual demand or date of service of DN which ever is earlier. James Joseph Adhikarathil
  17. 17. Mode of Enforcement 1. Attachment and sale of the movable property. 2. Attachment and sale of the immovable property. 3. By appointing an agent for the management of immovable property 4. Arrest and detention in prison. James Joseph Adhikarathil
  20. 20. Main Processes. 1. Issue of RRC by Dist. Collector. 2. Issue of demand notice. 3. Service of Demand Notice. 4. Managing stay. 5. Attachment of movables. 6. Attachment of immovables. 7. Auction. 8. Arrest. James Joseph Adhikarathil
  21. 21. Mode of remittance In Lump Or Instalments. 1. Up to 25000- Tahsildar 2. Upto 200000- Collector. 3. Upto 500000- Revenue Minister. 4. Above 5 lakhs- Chief Minister. James Joseph Adhikarathil
  22. 22. Actual amount to be realised. 1.Actual arrear. 2.Interest. 3. DN fee-Rs 2/- 4.Collection Charge. 5.Cost- James Joseph Adhikarathil
  23. 23. S-6 Interest. @ 12% or amount shown in the requisition James Joseph Adhikarathil
  24. 24. Collection Charge. 1.@ 5% upto Rs 5 lakhs. 2.@ 7.5% above 5 lakhs. Collection charge should be realised from the defaulter James Joseph Adhikarathil
  25. 25. Essential Pre conditions for RR 1. There should be assessment of dues as certain amount. 2. No RR steps could be taken for an uncertain amount. 3. There should be proper DN. 4. The demand should be made only against the defaulter. James Joseph Adhikarathil
  26. 26. S- 7. Attachment of movables 1.It should be in Form-1 2.It should contain details of arrear amount Interest and rate Date DN fee,(Rs.2/-) (Generally DN is signed by…………….) James Joseph Adhikarathil
  27. 27. S- 7. mode of service of Demand notice. 1. By serving the DN to the defaulter. 2. By serving the DN to the Adult Male member of his family. 3. By affixing the outer door of his usual place of Residence. 4. By Registered Post. James Joseph Adhikarathil
  28. 28. Smart Service of notice. The village Field Assistant serve the notice to the defaulter or adult male member of his/her family by getting acknowledgement in the served copy The VM also put his signature in the served copy. James Joseph Adhikarathil
  29. 29. ATTACHMENT OF MOVABLES 1.Attachment shall be done by actual seizure. 2.Attachment shall be in the presence of 2 persons in the locality. 3.Copy of the mahazar and details of the place in which attached article kept shall be handed over to the defaulter. James Joseph Adhikarathil
  30. 30. S-10 Exempted items. 1.Ordinary wearing apparel. 2.Tali/wedding ring and ornament used for ritual usages. 3.Minimum articles used for poojas/worship. 4.Agricultural tools. 5.Tools of artisans. 6. Articles notified by Govt. . James Joseph Adhikarathil
  31. 31. Attach carefully. 1. TIME- 2. Appear as a Team. 3. Body language. 4. Procedures. 5. Suitability of articles. 6. Quality of articles. 7. Quantity. 8. Safe custody. James Joseph Adhikarathil
  32. 32. Sale of attached articles. 1. Attachment is made by VO, But sale is conducted by officer authorised by tahsildar( not below the rank of RI). 2.There should be 15 days notice in form No-2 before sale . 3. Valuation to be done by concerned dept. James Joseph Adhikarathil
  33. 33. Sale of attached articles. 1. Ready money should be paid. 2. Excess amount should be paid to the defaulter. 3. Property should be released if arrear amount is received before auction. 1The property shall be paid for in ready money. 2.Excess amount if any, shall be paid to the defaulter 3.If the arrear amount is pproperty shall be paid for in ready money. 2.Excess amount if any, shall be paid to the defaulter 3.If the arrear amount is paid by the defaulter before sale, the property shall be released. 1.The property shall be paid for in ready money. 2.Excess amount if any, shall be paid to the defaulter 3.If the arrear amount is paid by the defaulter before sale, the property shall be released. 1.The property shall be paid for in ready money. 2.Excess amount if any, shall be paid to the defaulter 3.If the arrear amount is paid by the defaulter before sale, the property shall be released. . James Joseph Adhikarathil
  34. 34. Attachment of growing crops.. 1. Affix demand notice on the land on which crop grown. 2. Sale can be conducted only when crops are ripe. 3. Valuation to be done by Agriculture Officer.1The property shall be paid for in ready money. 2.Excess amount if any, shall be paid to the defaulter 3.If the arrear amo be paid for in ready money. 2.Excess amount if any, shall be paid to the defaulter 3.If the arrear amount is paid by the defaulter before sale, the property shall be released. 1.The property shall be paid for in ready money. 2.Excess amount if any, shall be paid to the defaulter 3.If the arrear amount is paid by the defaulter before sale, the property shall be released. 1.The property shall be paid for in ready money. 2.Excess amount if any, shall be paid to the defaulter 3.If the arrear amount is paid by the defaulter before sale, the property shall be released. . James Joseph Adhikarathil
  35. 35. s.18 management of attached articles. 1. Should be kept safe. 2. It should not be used. property shall be released. 1.The property shall be paid for in ready money. 2.Excess amount if any, shall be paid to the defaulter 3.If the arrear amount is paid by the defaulter before sale, the property shall be released. 1.The property shall be paid for in ready money. 2.Excess amount if any, shall be paid to the defaulter 3.If the arrear amount is paid by the defaulter before sale, the property shall be released. . James Joseph Adhikarathil
  36. 36. s.20 Attachment of debt or share. Debts/Share,Decree, Bank Account DD/Cheques etc can be attached.  Issue of prohibitory order in form.3  Notice of attachment in form 4. 3.If the arrear amount is paid by the defaulter before sale, the property shall be released. 1.The property shall be paid for in ready money. 2.Excess amount if any, shall be paid to the defaulter 3.If the arrear amount is paid by the defaulter before sale, the property shall be released. . James Joseph Adhikarathil
  37. 37. s.20- 26 some other Attachments. 1.Attachment of property in custody of court or public officer- Form-6. 2.Attachment of Partenership property- Form-7. 3.Attachment of rent- Form-8. 4.Attachment of negotiable instrument- Form-9before sale, the property shall be released. 1.The property shall be paid for in ready money. 2.Excess amount if any, shall be paid to the defaulter 3.If the arrear amount is paid by the defaulter before sale, the property shall be released. . James Joseph Adhikarathil
  38. 38. s.34 Attachment of Land. 1. The Demand Notice should be in form-10. 2. Attachment Notice should be in form-11. The date of service of form- 11 will be the date of attachment. sale, the property shall be released. . James Joseph Adhikarathil
  39. 39. s.36 Publication of Notice. 1. In the property 2. Village Offfice. 3. LSG. 4. In the Gazette or one or two local news papers at the discretion of Collector.75(2) 5. One copy to SRO. sale, the property shall be released. . James Joseph Adhikarathil
  40. 40. s.36 Publication of Notice. 1.The served copies of the DN should not be kept in village office……it should be returned to tahsildar along with details. 2.The RR/court attachment details may be noted in the TP register.- notify the land sale, the property shall be released. . James Joseph Adhikarathil
  43. 43. s.43 Attachment of business. Order from District Collector is required Attachment notice in form 15 sale, the property shall be released. . James Joseph Adhikarathil
  44. 44. s.49 Sale of Land attached. 1. Obtain Valuation from concerned depts. 2. 30 days Notice of Sale- Form16 3. Notice shall be in English and Local language 4. Publish it in Land, V.O, LSG and send one copy to Requisitioning authority. 5. Obtain valuation and mahazar. . James Joseph Adhikarathil
  45. 45. s.50 Sale of Land in public auction. 1. Form 16 Notice shall be at least 30 days before the date of sale. 2. If there is no bid or the bid amount is insufficient , sale can be postponed to another date not later than 60 days. James Joseph Adhikarathil
  46. 46. s.50 Bought in Land. BOUGHT IN LAND. 1. If there is no bid , the property may be purchased on behalf of Government for a nominal amount of Rs.1 2. If the bid amount is less than the arrear amount and cost…………? James Joseph Adhikarathil
  47. 47. Time Limits in RR Act. 1. S.7 demand notice 0 days. 2. S.12 sale notice 15 days. 3. S.15 purchase amount 0 days. 4. S.34 demand notice 10 days. 5. S.49 purchase amount 30 days. 6. S.49 adjournment of sale 60 days. 7. S.52 set aside of sale 30 days. 8. S.53 set aside of sale 30 days. 9. S.58 1-2 years. 10. S.65 period of remittance . 30 days. James Joseph Adhikarathil
  48. 48. Set aside of sale. Any person complaining material irregularity or mistake shall furnish complaint with proof within 30 days from the conduct of sale to set aside the sale. James Joseph Adhikarathil
  49. 49. Time Limits in RR Act. Any person claiming an interest on the land auctioned can apply to set aside the sale within 30 days from the date of sale, by depositing 1. A sum equal to 5% of the sale amount. 2. A sum equal to the arrear+interest+cost. James Joseph Adhikarathil
  50. 50. S- 53 settlement of sale. Sale can be set aside only after due notice to the auction purchaser.. The purchaser has to remit 15% of the sale amount immediately after the auction and balance within 30 days. If the purchaser fails to remit the amount in time it shall be resold at his expense. He will be answerable for the loss in the resale. James Joseph Adhikarathil
  51. 51. S- 54 Confirmation of sale. After auction, Tahsildar should send the file to RDO for confirmation of sale. If the sale is not confirmed the deposit amount/purchase money should be returned to the auction purchaser. Cerificate of sale in form 18 should be issued to the purchaser if the sale is confirme. A deed may be executed if the purchaser desires. James Joseph Adhikarathil
  52. 52. S- 65 Arrest and detention. No ARREST in case of 1. A woman. 2. A minor. 3.A Person of unsound mind. 4. A surety. James Joseph Adhikarathil

