Synnopsis :
Jacques Derrida Geoffrey Bennington sets out here to write an account of the thought of Jacques Derrida. Responding to Bennington s text at every turn is Derrida s own, excerpts from his life and thought that resist circumscription. These texts, as a dialogue and a contest, are a critical introduction to Derrida. Full description
Author : Geoffrey Bennington
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Geoffrey Bennington ( 6✮ )
Link Download : https://alhamdulillah120.blogspot.com/?book=0226042626
