Top 5 benefits of keto diet

Our body is the most fascinating and complex system into existence. With proper diet, it starts using the stored body fat as fuel in place of carbohydrates, resulting in a metabolic state known ketosis. A Ketogenic diet meal plan is best for losing fat faster without obstructing the routine mechanism of the body. It is in scientific term a metabolic state when your body gets a very low supply of carbohydrates, a moderate amount of protein and high-fat diet to switch your primary fuel source glucose, and using ketones instead.