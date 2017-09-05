Top 5 benefits of keto diet

Top 5 Benefits of a Ketogenic Diet Meal Plan Our body is the most fascinating and complex system into existence. With prop...
Our body is the most fascinating and complex system into existence. With proper diet, it starts using the stored body fat as fuel in place of carbohydrates, resulting in a metabolic state known ketosis. A Ketogenic diet meal plan is best for losing fat faster without obstructing the routine mechanism of the body. It is in scientific term a metabolic state when your body gets a very low supply of carbohydrates, a moderate amount of protein and high-fat diet to switch your primary fuel source glucose, and using ketones instead.

  1. 1. Top 5 Benefits of a Ketogenic Diet Meal Plan Our body is the most fascinating and complex system into existence. With proper diet, it starts using the stored body fat as fuel in place of carbohydrates, resulting in a metabolic state known ketosis. A Ketogenic diet meal plan is best for losing fat faster without obstructing the routine mechanism of the body. It is in scientific term a metabolic state when your body gets a very low supply of carbohydrates, a moderate amount of protein and high-fat diet to switch your primary fuel source glucose, and using ketones instead. Daily Cyclick keto diet Vs Standrad Keto diet Here are the top benefits associated with following a keto diet plan: Weight Loss : Low carb diets have always been considered best for losing weight and this why they are commonly prescribed for obese people. By following a ketogenic diet, your body gets used to utilizing fat as energy source and thus burning off excess body fat stored inside the body. As generally, our body uses carbohydrates as the energy source and thus you crave for more and more carbs.
  2. 2. Anti-Aging Benefit: Improving lifespan is highly connected with lesser oxidative stress in the body. If your body sustains low insulin levels, the oxidative stress decreases too leading to an increasing life span. And when you follow a keto diet meal plan, the ketones are produced to be used in place of insulin for energy requirements. How to calculate how long you will be out of Ketosis from Eating carbs Prevent Diabetes: Running of body functions on ketones instead of insulin lowers the blood sugar level and thus helps in preventing diabetes. In simple words, if an individual can efficiently utilize ketones and fat as body energy source, s/he no longer have to worry about the rise in blood sugar levels leading to Type 2 Diabetes. PCOS: PCOS is a hormonal imbalance in women caused due to insulin resistance leading to infertility, weight gain, fatigue and much more. A low carb diet can help in addressing the insulin resistance which in turn helps in treating PCOS. Improved brain functions: Fat loss is one reason why people mostly crave for ketogenic diets, but other than it enhances the brain functions, memory revival, better learning capabilities, etc. Studies suggest that ketogenic diets help adults with memory loss repairment easily and in a shorter time.
  3. 3. So you can see there are a number of reasons to prove that a ketogenic diet plan is beneficial in all way. However, prior to following this diet, make sure you keep yourself hydrated as your body will be flushing out lots of water when carbs intake goes down. Also, stock your home with keto-friendly food items so that you do not crave for something rich in carbs. And make sure you prepare your keto meals beforehand so you can have them even if you are going out for work. You can take the Full Informtaion on Keto diet: https://mynutritionadvisor.com/daily-cyclical- ketogenic-diet-meal-plan/

