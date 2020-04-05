Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prof Miguel Àngel Esquivel Castro 88 79 32 73 Congruencia Página 1 1. “De acuerdo con los datos de la figura si ABC  MN...
Prof Miguel Àngel Esquivel Castro 88 79 32 73 Congruencia Página 2 3. De acuerdo con los datos de la figura, si ABC  MN...
Prof Miguel Àngel Esquivel Castro 88 79 32 73 Congruencia Página 3 8. Si XYZABC  y 26ºZm,º117  Am , el ángulo B mid...
Prof Miguel Àngel Esquivel Castro 88 79 32 73 Congruencia Página 4 13. Si ∆𝑨𝑩𝑪 𝑹𝑺𝑻 el lado homologo a RS es: A) AC B) TR ...
Prof Miguel Àngel Esquivel Castro 88 79 32 73 Congruencia Página 5 19.Sea  ABC   DEF. Considere las siguientes proposic...
Prof Miguel Àngel Esquivel Castro 88 79 32 73 Congruencia Página 6 22. determine el criterio de congruencia 1. Criterio___...
