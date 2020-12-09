Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
How to set successful goals WAKE-UP FOUNDATION PRESENTED BY MYKIM TRAN, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Agenda • 5pm-5:30pm: The true purpose of setting goals. Different types of goals. 6 steps to set successful goals. • 5:30p...
The purpose of setting goals Personal understanding
6 different types of goals 1. Life area goals: Health, Relationships, Career 2. Personal goals: Goals you want to achieve ...
6 steps to set successful goals Goal statement 1 Target date 2 Picture 3 Purpose 4 Goal tasks 5 Action steps 6
Goal statement BE AS SPECIFIC AS POSSIBLE PRESENT TENSE
Goal statement samples • I want to own a red car • I want to lose weight • I want to open my own officeNo • I own a red fo...
Target date Day, date, and time
Goal picture DRAW CUT AND PASTE MATERIALS WORDS
Goal purpose Personal growth Life meaning and purpose
Goal tasks • 1. • 2. • 3. • 4. • 5. • 6. • 7. • 8. • 9. • 10
Weight loss's goal tasks 1. Exercise 20 minutes daily 2. Eat 7 servings of fruits and vegetables 3. Drink 10 cups of water...
Motivational speaker goal 1. Research on how to become a motivational speaker 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10
Becoming a doctor's goal task • 1. Research on how to become a doctor • 2. • 3. • 4. • 5. • 6. • 7. • 8. • 9. • 10
Action steps 1. Action 2. How much 3. How often 4. When 5. Target date 6. Confident level
Action step 1. Action: Research on Google on how to become a doctor 2. How much: 2 hours 3. How often: 1 time 4. When: Fri...
Action step Original action step 1. Action: Research on Google on how to become a doctor 2. How much: 2 hours 3. How often...
Action step Original action step 1. Action: Research on Google on how to become a doctor 2. How much: 2 hours 3. How often...
Q & A • Contact: (916) 243-7076, Sacramento Ca, USA • Email: info@wake-upfoundation.org • Website: www.wake-upfoundation.o...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How to set successful goals

24 views

Published on

Discover the true purpose of goal setting. Discover the different types of goals. 6 steps to set any goal successfully. Motivational tools to achieve your goals. ​

Published in: Self Improvement
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How to set successful goals

  1. 1. How to set successful goals WAKE-UP FOUNDATION PRESENTED BY MYKIM TRAN, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
  2. 2. Agenda • 5pm-5:30pm: The true purpose of setting goals. Different types of goals. 6 steps to set successful goals. • 5:30pm-6pm: Q & A
  3. 3. The purpose of setting goals Personal understanding
  4. 4. 6 different types of goals 1. Life area goals: Health, Relationships, Career 2. Personal goals: Goals you want to achieve your personal life 3. Learning goals: Goals require the learning of new knowledge and skill 4. Inspiring goals: Goals that motivate, inspire, and empower you and others 5. Who do you want to become: Positive qualities goals 6. Short, medium, and long-term goals
  5. 5. 6 steps to set successful goals Goal statement 1 Target date 2 Picture 3 Purpose 4 Goal tasks 5 Action steps 6
  6. 6. Goal statement BE AS SPECIFIC AS POSSIBLE PRESENT TENSE
  7. 7. Goal statement samples • I want to own a red car • I want to lose weight • I want to open my own officeNo • I own a red four door, no tail, sun roof, 2014, Toyota Camry. • I lost 20 pounds of fat • I have an office that is 1000 square feet, with blue interior, in the city, on the top floor Yes
  8. 8. Target date Day, date, and time
  9. 9. Goal picture DRAW CUT AND PASTE MATERIALS WORDS
  10. 10. Goal purpose Personal growth Life meaning and purpose
  11. 11. Goal tasks • 1. • 2. • 3. • 4. • 5. • 6. • 7. • 8. • 9. • 10
  12. 12. Weight loss's goal tasks 1. Exercise 20 minutes daily 2. Eat 7 servings of fruits and vegetables 3. Drink 10 cups of water 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10
  13. 13. Motivational speaker goal 1. Research on how to become a motivational speaker 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10
  14. 14. Becoming a doctor's goal task • 1. Research on how to become a doctor • 2. • 3. • 4. • 5. • 6. • 7. • 8. • 9. • 10
  15. 15. Action steps 1. Action 2. How much 3. How often 4. When 5. Target date 6. Confident level
  16. 16. Action step 1. Action: Research on Google on how to become a doctor 2. How much: 2 hours 3. How often: 1 time 4. When: Friday, December 11, 2020, 9pm-11pm 5. Target date: December 11, 2020, @ 11pm 6. Confident level: 8
  17. 17. Action step Original action step 1. Action: Research on Google on how to become a doctor 2. How much: 2 hours 3. How often: 1 time 4. When: Friday, December 11, 2020, 9pm-11pm 5. Target date: December 11, 2020, @ 11pm 6. Confident level: 6 New action step 1. Action: Research on Google on how to become a doctor 2. How much: 3 hours 3. How often: 1 time 4. When: Saturday, December 12, 2020, 10am-1pm 5. Target date: December 12, 2020, @1pm 6. Confident level: 8
  18. 18. Action step Original action step 1. Action: Research on Google on how to become a doctor 2. How much: 2 hours 3. How often: 1 time 4. When: Friday, December 11, 2020, 9pm-11pm 5. Target date: December 11, 2020, @ 11pm 6. Confident level: 6 New action step 1. Action: Research on Google on how to become a doctor 2. How much: 3 hours 3. How often: 2 times 4. When: Friday, December 11, 2020, 9pm-11pm, Saturday, December 12, 2020, 10am-11am 5. Target date: December 12, 2020, @ 11am 6. Confident level: 9
  19. 19. Q & A • Contact: (916) 243-7076, Sacramento Ca, USA • Email: info@wake-upfoundation.org • Website: www.wake-upfoundation.org

×