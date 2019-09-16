Deals Introduction to Global Health D0nwload P-DF

This books ( Introduction to Global Health ) Made by Kathryn H. Jacobsen

Introduction to Global Health is a comprehensive look at today's most critical global health concerns and the actions that people around the world are taking to solve public health problems and to promote health and wellbeing.The 3rd edition of Introduction to Global Health has been significantly expanded to present the full spectrum of topics that are now included as part of the global health agenda, including global health dynamics, the links between the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and global health priorities, the socioeconomic and environmental determinants of health, the connections between health and human rights, and the funding and implementation of global public health initiatives.Global health is a dynamic multidisciplinary field that uses a diversity of interventions to promote sustainable economic growth, support human rights, mitigate threats to security, and help people around the world live longer, healthier lives. Introduction to Global Health emphasizes strategies for the prevention and control of infectious diseases, reproductive health concerns, nutritional disorders, noncommunicable diseases, mental health disorders, and injuries, featuring strategies for health promotion across the lifespan.New to the Third Edition: -The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are used as a framework for exploring the socioeconomic and environmental determinants of health-Information about global health strategies, financing, and implementation is integrated into every chapter-New chapters on reproductive health, cancer, cardiovascular disease, other noncommunicable diseases, mental health, and injuries and revised chapters on infectious diseases and nutrition ensure full coverage of the conditions contributing to the global burden of disease-A new glossary provides definitions for more than 750 key terms in global health

