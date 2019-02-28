Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life by Nassim Nicholas Taleb
Book details Title: Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life Author: Nassim Nicholas Taleb Pages: 320 Format: PD...
Description Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life (Signed Book) by Nassim Nicholas Taleb From the New York Ti...
Links for download book Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK
Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life Nassim Nicholas Taleb epub Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Dail...
Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life | Nassim Nicholas Taleb | ISBN: 9780241247471 | Kostenloser Versand für...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

DOWNLOAD [PDF] {EPUB} Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life

2 views

Published on

Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life by Nassim Nicholas Taleb








Book details



Title: Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life
Author: Nassim Nicholas Taleb
Pages: 320
Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9780525511861
Publisher: Random House Publishing Group




Description

Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life (Signed Book) by Nassim Nicholas Taleb From the New York Times bestselling author of The Black Swan, a bold new work that challenges many of our long-held beliefs about risk and reward, politics and religion, finance and personal responsibility
 
In his most provocative and practical book yet, one of the foremost thinkers of our time redefines what it means to understand the world, succeed in a profession, contribute to a fair and just society, detect nonsense, and influence others. Citing examples ranging from Hammurabi to Seneca, Antaeus the Giant to Donald Trump, Nassim Nicholas Taleb shows how the willingness to accept one’s own risks is an essential attribute of heroes, saints, and flourishing people in all walks of life.
 
As always both accessible and iconoclastic, Taleb challenges long-held beliefs about the values of those who spearhead military interventions, make financial investments, and propagate religious faiths. Among his insights:
 
• For social justice, focus on symmetry and risk sharing. You cannot make profits and transfer the risks to others, as bankers and large corporations do. You cannot get rich without owning your own risk and paying for your own losses. Forcing skin in the game corrects this asymmetry better than thousands of laws and regulations.
• Ethical rules aren’t universal. You’re part of a group larger than you, but it’s still smaller than humanity in general.
• Minorities, not majorities, run the world. The world is not run by consensus but by stubborn minorities imposing their tastes and ethics on others.
• You can be an intellectual yet still be an idiot. “Educated philistines” have been wrong on everything from Stalinism to Iraq to low-carb diets.
• Beware of complicated solutions (that someone was paid to find). A simple barbell can build muscle better than expensive new machines.
• True religion is commitment, not just faith. How much you believe in something is manifested only by what you’re willing to risk for it.
 
The phrase “skin in the g

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

DOWNLOAD [PDF] {EPUB} Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life

  1. 1. Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life by Nassim Nicholas Taleb
  2. 2. Book details Title: Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life Author: Nassim Nicholas Taleb Pages: 320 Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI ISBN: 9780525511861 Publisher: Random House Publishing Group
  3. 3. Description Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life (Signed Book) by Nassim Nicholas Taleb From the New York Times bestselling author of The Black Swan, a bold new work that challenges many of our long-held beliefs about risk and reward, politics and religion, finance and personal responsibility In his most provocative and practical book yet, one of the foremost thinkers of our time redefines what it means to understand the world, succeed in a profession, contribute to a fair and just society, detect nonsense, and influence others. Citing examples ranging from Hammurabi to Seneca, Antaeus the Giant to Donald Trump, Nassim Nicholas Taleb shows how the willingness to accept one’s own risks is an essential attribute of heroes, saints, and flourishing people in all walks of life. As always both accessible and iconoclastic, Taleb challenges long-held beliefs about the values of those who spearhead military interventions, make financial investments, and propagate religious faiths. Among his insights: • For social justice, focus on symmetry and risk sharing. You cannot make profits and transfer the risks to others, as bankers and large corporations do. You cannot get rich without owning your own risk and paying for your own losses. Forcing skin in the game corrects this asymmetry better than thousands of laws and regulations. • Ethical rules aren’t universal. You’re part of a group larger than you, but it’s still smaller than humanity in general. • Minorities, not majorities, run the world. The world is not run by consensus but by stubborn minorities imposing their tastes and ethics on others. • You can be an intellectual yet still be an idiot. “Educated philistines” have been wrong on everything from Stalinism to Iraq to low-carb diets. • Beware of complicated solutions (that someone was paid to find). A simple barbell can build muscle better than expensive new machines. • True religion is commitment, not just faith. How much you believe in something is manifested only by what you’re willing to risk for it. The phrase “skin in the game” is one we have often heard but rarely stopped to truly dissect. It is the backbone of risk management, but it’s also an astonishingly complex worldview that, as Taleb shows in this book, applies to all aspects of our lives.
  4. 4. Links for download book Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK
  5. 5. Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life Nassim Nicholas Taleb epub Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life (Signed Book) by Nassim Nicholas Taleb From the New York Times bestselling author of The Black Swan, a bold new work that challenges many of our long-held beliefs about risk and reward, politics and religion, finance and personal responsibility In his most provocative and practical book yet, one of the foremost thinkers of our time redefines what it means to understand the world, succeed in a profession, contribute to a fair and just society, detect nonsense, and influence others. Citing examples ranging from Hammurabi to Seneca, Antaeus the Giant to Donald Trump, Nassim Nicholas Taleb shows how the willingness to accept one’s own risks is an essential attribute of heroes, saints, and flourishing people in all walks of life. As always both accessible and iconoclastic, Taleb challenges long-held beliefs about the values of those who spearhead military interventions, make financial investments, and propagate religious faiths. Among his insights: • For social justice, focus on symmetry and risk sharing. You cannot make profits and transfer the risks to others, as bankers and large corporations do. You cannot get rich without owning your own risk and paying for your own losses. Forcing skin in the game corrects this asymmetry better than thousands of laws and regulations. • Ethical rules aren’t universal. You’re part of a group larger than you, but it’s still smaller than humanity in general. • Minorities, not majorities, run the world. The world is not run by consensus but by stubborn minorities imposing their tastes and ethics on others. • You can be an intellectual yet still be an idiot. “Educated philistines” have been wrong on everything from Stalinism to Iraq to low-carb diets. • Beware of complicated solutions (that someone was paid to find). A simple barbell can build muscle better than expensive new machines. • True religion is commitment, not just faith. How much you believe in something is manifested only by what you’re willing to risk for it. The phrase “skin in the game” is one we have often heard but rarely stopped to truly dissect. It is the backbone of risk management, but it’s also an astonishingly complex worldview that, as Taleb shows in this book, applies to all aspects of our lives. Skin in the Game Audiobook | Nassim Nicholas Taleb | Audible.com Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life Trump, Nassim Nicholas Taleb shows how the willingness to accept one's own risks is an essential attribute of heroes, saints, and flourishing people in all walks of life. Forcing skin in the game corrects this asymmetry better than thousands of laws and regulations. Booktopia - Skin in the Game, Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life by Booktopia has Skin in the Game, Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life by Nassim Nicholas Taleb. Buy a discounted Paperback of Skin in the Game online from Australia's leading online bookstore. Skin in the Game Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life - ePub - Fnac Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life, Skin in the Game, Nassim-Nicholas Taleb, Penguin. Des milliers de livres avec la livraison chez vous en 1 jour ou en magasin avec -5% de réduction . Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life - Amazon.es Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life eBook: Nassim Nicholas Taleb: Amazon.es: Tienda Kindle. Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life - Amazon.ca Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life: Nassim Nicholas Taleb: 9780425284629: Books - Amazon.ca. Skin In The Game: Hidden Asymmetries In Daily Life, Book by Buy the Hardcover Book Skin In The Game by Nassim Nicholas Taleb at Indigo. ca, Canada's largest bookstore. + Get Free Shipping on Religion and Spirituality books over $25! Skin in the Game by Nassim Nicholas Taleb - Penguin Books Australia Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life This book is all about why having skin in thegame matters. Full of philosophical tales and practical stories, Skin in theGame offers a key rule to live by: do not do to others what you don't want them to do to you, with its practical extension: never take advice from someone who gives Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life: Amazon.de
  6. 6. Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life | Nassim Nicholas Taleb | ISBN: 9780241247471 | Kostenloser Versand für alle Bücher mit Versand und Verkauf duch Amazon. Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life - 亚马逊 Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life, 作者: Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Allen Lane, The bestselling author of The Black Swan and 'the hottest thinker in the world' (Sunday Times) is back with a book challenging many of our long-held beliefs about risk, reward, politics, Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life: Amazon.es Encuentra Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life de Nassim Nicholas Taleb (ISBN: 9780241247471) en Amazon. Envíos gratis a partir de 19 €.

×