Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Birthday Parties for Kids.pdf

Oct. 29, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
1 of 5 Ad
1 of 5 Ad

Birthday Parties for Kids.pdf

Oct. 29, 2022
0 likes 3 views

Download to read offline

Lifestyle

Birthdays are joyous events in childrens' lives and there are always great ways to celebrate them. From deciding on the venue and time for the party to deciding on the guests list, there is so much to do. A well planned and properly executed birthday party will be enjoyed both by the hosts as well as the guests. A lot goes into making a birthday party a success.

Birthdays are joyous events in childrens' lives and there are always great ways to celebrate them. From deciding on the venue and time for the party to deciding on the guests list, there is so much to do. A well planned and properly executed birthday party will be enjoyed both by the hosts as well as the guests. A lot goes into making a birthday party a success.

Lifestyle
Advertisement

Recommended

Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Advertisement

More Related Content

Featured (20)

Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Advertisement

Birthday Parties for Kids.pdf

  1. 1. Birthday Parties for Kids Birthdays are joyous events in childrens' lives and there are always great ways to celebrate them. From deciding on the venue and time for the party to deciding on the guests list, there is so much to do. A well planned and properly executed birthday party will be enjoyed both by the hosts as well as the guests. A lot goes into making a birthday party a success.
  2. 2. If you are organizing a party and don't have any idea where and how to begin, the points below will surely be of much help to you. • Decide your guests list and time of the party. You may want to have a kids only party or decide to invite adults also. Design a compelling party invite for the guests or send a ready-made card from the market and possibly follow up with a phone call as a reminder. • Decide the budget and venue. A party thrown at home can be made as interesting as one held in another venue like a banquet hall of a popular hotel. Of course, the number of invitees, designated budget for the party, location and parking space will be a few of the deciding factors for the venue. • Once the above are decided, it's time to decide the next few items on the agenda namely the party theme according to which decoration will be done, the cake cutting ceremony, items on the menu, entertainment activities for kids, music, dance, competitions, prizes and lastly the return gifts to kids. If it is a kids only party, it is advisable to have the contact number of their parents or guardians.
  3. 3. • Decorating the venue on a specific kids theme or color combination can dramatically change the ambience of the place and make it more exciting. There are a variety of themes to choose from ranging from popular cartoon series to boys or girls themes to the latest rage among kids - the 'Angry Birds' theme which is based on the popular online game. The seating arrangements have to be comfortable with ample space to move around freely. • Choose the food items well so that there is sufficient variety catering to all taste buds. Popular food items with kids include pizzas, noodles, sandwiches, ice-creams and the like. So try to include them in the menu. You can even go for popular food stalls which are a hit with kids and adults alike. Don't forget the birthday cake which has to be ordered in advance. • Many people don't realize the importance of music in a party. It helps to liven up the atmosphere and set the right mood for the party. At least one birthday song should be ready to be played during the cake-cutting ceremony, apart from other music to be played during the party. You can even go in for a DJ to entertain the guests.
  4. 4. • Besides this, well thought out games like musical chairs, balloon games and competitions can be included for fun. Prizes can be distributed to the winners. • More of the kids fun-stuff include inviting tattoo artists, magicians and putting up swings like inflatable slides and bounce houses. Kids will surely love these. • Make arrangements for still photography or video recording as per your choice. • Last but not the least are the return gifts for kids. They need not be expensive but should be relevant for kids. Pack them beforehand in attractive wrapping papers and don't forget to hand one to each child when he or she leaves.
  5. 5. If you are pressed for time or want to give a professional look, you can hire the services of an event planner that specializes in birthday parties. Still, it will be good if you have a fair amount of idea of what to expect from them and which details to take note of so that you can monitor how well they will do the job. You have to make sure to take the guests' comfort into account. Once the party is planned, revisit each aspect and check if anything is lacking. Is there sufficient seating arrangement for the guests, would the food quantity planned be sufficient and are the guests invited acquainted with a few other invitees so that they may find company are some of the questions one needs to keep in mind. During the party, give a warm welcome and make them comfortable. All these minute details will go a long way in making the birthday party a success and worth remembering. Article Source: http://EzineArticles.com/7305022

×