Stateful on Stateless - The Future of Applications in the Cloud

Most developers building applications on top of Kubernetes are still mainly relying on stateless protocols and design. The problem is that focusing exclusively on a stateless design ignores the hardest part in distributed systems: managing state—your data.

The challenge is not designing and implementing the services themselves, but managing the space in between the services: data consistency guarantees, reliable communication, data replication and failover, component failure detection and recovery, sharding, routing, consensus algorithms and so on.

Kubernetes and Akka work well together since each being responsible for a different layer and function in the application stack. Kubernetes allows for coarse-grained container-level management of resilience and scalability. Akka allows for fine-grained entity-level management of resilience and scalability. This talk demonstrates how the two play together to deliver the future of stateful applications in the cloud.