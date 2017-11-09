Jesús Claudia Daren Pablo
¿Qué necesitas para acceder a internet? ● Podemos usar dispositivos como: ● -Ordenadores ● -Tabletas y móviles ● Televisor...
¿Para qué sirve internet? ● Buscar todo tipo de información. ● Comunicarse. ● Hacer gestiones y compras. ● Acceder a medio...
¿Qué es un navegador? ● Programas para acceder a internet: ● -Google Chrome ● -Mozilla Firefox ● -Zafari ● Opera
¿Qué es un buscador? ● Es una página web donde buscar lo que quieras ● -Google ● -Bing ● -Yahoo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Internet 7

37 views

Published on

Intrernet

Published in: Internet
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
37
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
3
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Internet 7

  1. 1. Jesús Claudia Daren Pablo
  2. 2. ¿Qué necesitas para acceder a internet? ● Podemos usar dispositivos como: ● -Ordenadores ● -Tabletas y móviles ● Televisores ● Consolas de videojuegos ● Programas como navegadores y otros programas como clientes de correo ●
  3. 3. ¿Para qué sirve internet? ● Buscar todo tipo de información. ● Comunicarse. ● Hacer gestiones y compras. ● Acceder a medios de comunicación. Encontrar recursos. ● Publicar. ●
  4. 4. ¿Qué es un navegador? ● Programas para acceder a internet: ● -Google Chrome ● -Mozilla Firefox ● -Zafari ● Opera
  5. 5. ¿Qué es un buscador? ● Es una página web donde buscar lo que quieras ● -Google ● -Bing ● -Yahoo

×