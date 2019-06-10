Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Au GOLD DORE BAR SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT Seller Transaction Code: 05201913/1 Buyer’s Transaction : END OF BUYER Via : L&...
corporate authority, if any, to enter into this Contract. WHEREAS: The Seller commits and guarantees, under penalty of per...
destination : BUYER’S INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - CIF Or we can go for option of POP which seller has to provide before the bu...
unencumbered and free of any liens and charges, and is Transferable and Exportable. • Authorization of Shipment from Minis...
Banker for Payment to Seller nominated/mentioned Bank Account (As In Invoice) by SWIFT MT-103 or Telegraphic Transfer (TT)...
Arbitration. And ultimately, only for the case in which the Geneva ICC International Court of Arbitration could be declare...
SIGNATURES SELLER BUYER Name MARC PIERRE ROUGEMOND Name Signature Signature Job Title Job Title Nationality Nationality Pa...
PARTICULARS Company Name WAL COMMODITIES S.A. Authorized Person MARC PIERRE ROUGEMOND Nationality Passport No Issue Addres...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Spa 15000 kgs - Gold Bars

16 views

Published on

Spa 15000 kgs - Gold Bars - Zurich swiss - Gold Bars - spa, gold offer, brinks offer, gold bank.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Spa 15000 kgs - Gold Bars

  1. 1. Au GOLD DORE BAR SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT Seller Transaction Code: 05201913/1 Buyer’s Transaction : END OF BUYER Via : L&B Diamond Paradise Trading Co. LTD The Parties below, having the necessary legal capacity to bind other, enter into this Contract for the SALE & PURCHASE OF Au Gold Dore Bar on this day, MAY 13th 2019 BY AND BETWEEN SELLER BUYER Company Company Address Address Signatory Signatory Job Title Job Title Nationality Nationality Passport No Passport No Export License Import License E-mail E-mail Tel No. Tele No What’s App What’s App Represented By Represented By Mandate Co-Ordinator Nationality Nationality Passport No Passport No E-mail E-mail Mobile Mobile What’s App What’s App Skype Skype The Parties hereby attest that, the contents of these documents is actually presented and freely expressed with full validity, concerning the legal competence and consent to the purpose thereof. Each Party’s shall ensure the other Party it’s respective right, capacity, power and personal or
  2. 2. corporate authority, if any, to enter into this Contract. WHEREAS: The Seller commits and guarantees, under penalty of perjury, the supply of Au Gold Dore Bars. WHEREAS: The Buyer commits and guarantees, under penalty of perjury, to buy Seller’s Au Gold Dore Bars, during the terms of this Contract. The Buyer hereby also authorizes his Mandate as an Ofﬁcial Co-Ordinator for the procurement of Au Gold Dore Bar and duly authorized to Verify/Due Diligence of Seller’s and Seller’s Financer Capability, Past Performances, Stock Position andFinancial. NOWTHEREFORE:In considerationof the mutualcovenants and agreements setforth herein, both parties are committed with the terms and conditions of this Contract, as follows: SCOPE OF CONTRACT: The Seller, under full authority and responsibility, declares that it has the full clear and qualiﬁed right to sell the Au Gold Dore Bar which he properly and legitimately holds. The Buyer, under full corporate authority and responsibility, declares it has the solvency and ﬁnancial capacity to buy all the merchandise, Au Gold Dore Bars, offered by the Seller. DESCRIPTION & SPECIFICATIONS COMMODITY Au Gold Dore Bars PURITY Minimum 96% or better 22+ Carat Size n Shape One Kilo Bar Age Up to Four(4) year old Packaging Export Grade Metal Boxes Weight per Package 50 Kilo (50 x 1) per Box Mode of Delivery BY AIR Shipment Type 100% CIF DUBAI Buyer Destination Airport, or any other nominated destination Airport Shipping Mode Under/Through G4S Logistics-Security or BRINKS , Preferred Airlines KLM or Emirates Sky Cargo or PRIVATE JET Port of Loading/Origin ACCRA GHANA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT Discharge Port BUYER’S International Airport or any other nominated one Price LBMA Discount - 9% /- 6% NET Commission 1,5% both side - seller & buyer Quantity 15000 kgs - CIF Contract Period PAYMENT 1 year possible SBLC DIVISIBLE & TRANSFERABLE TO : PROCEDURE: • Buyer and Seller Seal & Sign SPA Agreement. • Seller Issue duly veriﬁable PoP/SKR for 15000 Kilograms, issued by agreed Shipping Logistics Mode, due (in wait for release of Export Documents set) for Export to buyer’s
  3. 3. destination : BUYER’S INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - CIF Or we can go for option of POP which seller has to provide before the buyer issue the SBLC 760 • Seller arrange Pre-Assay for whole consignment at any Government Reﬁnery in ACCRA GHANA thereafter pays Safe Keeping Charges, Export Charges, Buyer Permit, Export Documents, Insurance and Freight to commence shipment for deliver a t Buyer’s destination Airport, DUBAI International Airport accommodating allExportTaxes-Charges-Documents. • The Buyer sets up for the beneﬁt of Supplier a SBLC revolving each month , divisible and transferable for the total amount of the order. • Buyer will arrange timely clearance of delivered Au Gold Dore Bar Cargo shipment from BUYER’S International Airport custom department through their custom clearing agent. Buyer will have advance notiﬁcation about the arrival of A u Gold Dore Bar Cargo shipment, to make all necessary arrangements in advance. • Buyer will arrange G4S/Brinks Logistics & Security duly insured (for Full Value) to transport Au Gold Dore Bar Cargo Shipment from BUYER’S International Airport t o Buyer’s Reﬁnery. • Buyer Reﬁnery will conduct/start Final Assay by Reﬁning delivered Au Gold Dore Bar within 24-48 hours of delivery, starting with weighting of delivered Au Gold Dore Bar. • Buyer Reﬁnery will conduct weighting of delivered Au Gold Dore Bars Cargo and Reﬁning/Final Assay of the same in presence/witness of Seller nominated/authorized representative/agent only IF WANTED. • Buyer Reﬁnery will publish Final Assay Report after reﬁning delivered Au Gold Dore Bar and available copies of the same to Buyer, Seller, Their available representative in Reﬁnery and mentioned mandates in this contract in person or by E-mail. • Upon receipt of Buyer’s Reﬁnery Final Assay Report by E-mail or through their observer/ visiting representative to witness Final Assay, Seller shall Print, Scan and send Final Commercial Invoice according to Buyer’s Reﬁnery Final Assay Report within same working days or within 24 hours to Buyer and a ll concerned by E-mail and Hard Copy t o Buyer through bonded courier DHL or UPS. • The Final Assay Report published by Buyer Reﬁnery shall be binding and acceptable t o both Parties’ for Final Payment. • The Final Commercial Invoice must enclose the Final Assay Report Certiﬁed by The Buyer’s Reﬁnery and well signed as acceptance by Buyer and Seller’s representative for release of payment to the Seller nominated Bank Account. • Buyers ensure/guarantee to pay the Final Payment according t o Buyer Reﬁnery A ssay Report by SWIFT MT-103 within 48 hours. • Sell er will transfer ownership of Gold t o Buyer after verifying payment i n his nominated bank account or acknowledgment from beneﬁciary bank correspondent banker’s end. DOCUMENTS: The Seller will provide the following documents along withAu Gold Dore Bar shipment by Email to buyer at the time of shipment and hard copy will be carried by Seller’s representative accompanying shipment up to Buyer’s Reﬁnery for witnessing Final Assay and Payment: • Three (3) Original copies of Commercial Pro-forma Export Invoice in favor/name of The Buyer. • Certiﬁcate of Origin • Shipment Packing List • Attestation of Origin • Certiﬁcates of Legal Ownerships • Declaration that the Gold is free and clear and of Non-Criminal Origin,
  4. 4. unencumbered and free of any liens and charges, and is Transferable and Exportable. • Authorization of Shipment from Ministry of Transport/Mines/Court of Justice/Apex Bank of Origin Country or any needed/required Department/Ministry • Customs Declaration afﬁrming to the payments of all Taxes and Duties • Pre-Assayer Test Report of Shipment from the Government Reﬁnery • Original Air Way Bills • Alert Freight Sheet • FEICOM Tax Receipts • Liability Coverage Certiﬁcate On receipt of above mentioned documents, Shipper’s Council will forward to the assigned/ nominated Freight & Export Agency for Shipment to the Buyer’s Final destination : DUBAI International Airport Seller pays Freight/Insurance/Shipment Allocation charges to the nominated/assigned Freight & Export Agency for delivery to buyer destination accompanied by an assigned delivery agent. INSTRUCTIONS: • Seller will bear all cost during Export from Origin Country and deliver contracted commodities at Buyer Choice International Airport or Buyer Destination Duty Free Zone throughG4SorBRINKSLogistics&SecuritybyEmiratesAirlines,Chinaairwaysor KLM Airlines or PRIVATE JET on Request. • Buyer will bear all costs at Origin of import/Buyer Destination Airport. • Buyer will engage a Professional/reputed Gold Clearing Agent to clear Au Gold Dore Bar shipment immediately/same day of arrival from destination airport customs department by paying/clearing applicable Custom Duty/Import Tax. • Buyer will engage G4SorBRINKSorLike Security & LogisticsAgency to transport theAu Gold Dore Bar cargo under Armored Security to Buyer Reﬁnery • The Buyer Reﬁnery will weight & smeltAu Gold Dore Bar Shipment to purify in presence of Seller & Buyer representative. • The FinalAssay Report published by Buyer Reﬁnery will be acceptable and binding for both parties for ﬁnal payment according to Assay Report. • Buyer has to make ﬁnal payment to Seller’s Nominated Bank Account (As mentioned in Final Sales Invoice) within 48-72 hours by SWIFT MT-103 • If the quantity of Gold delivered to Buyer Reﬁnery in any period goes up or down then payment will be reﬂected in the price paid to Seller for delivered quantity. PRICE – COMMISSION – REFERENCE: • Currency: The Price/Currency of this Contract is set in United States Dollars (USD) or EURO • Bullion MarketAssociation (LBMA) on the day of issuance of the FinalAssay Report by Buyer Reﬁnery. • PRICE: Both Parties shall stick to the quoted price per kilo certiﬁed by the Seller of LBMA - 9 % // - 6 % per Kilo. • DELIVERYTERMS:AlldeliverieswillbemadeunderCIFconditionstothe Customs Control of Buyer’s destination International Airport. • PAYMENTS: OnbasisofFinalAssayReportpublishedbyBuyer’sReﬁnery,conﬁrming the total quantity and purity, the Seller issues The Commercial Export Invoices as per the agreed price per kilo reﬁned gold and Buyer sign and submit Seller’s Invoice to his
  5. 5. Banker for Payment to Seller nominated/mentioned Bank Account (As In Invoice) by SWIFT MT-103 or Telegraphic Transfer (TT) after deducting agreed commission, as above. • DURATION: This Contract is considered valid for a period of Twelve (12) months with rolls of extension or until completing the total agreed supply of gold (Au), If for any. Upon satisfactory conclusion of ﬁrst shipment, the transaction will revolve monthly for the entire duration of the SPA. • NOTICES: This Contract, signed electronically and transmitted by email shall be considered as original and legally binding. • ASSAY COST: The Buyer will assume all the costs of the quality veriﬁcation by the Buyer’s Reﬁnery, as long as the commodity does not show lower or purity of quality then assured by the Seller and speciﬁed in the certiﬁcate. • LANGUAGES: The full text of this Contract shall be written in English language and will be considered an integral part of this Contract, and for all legal purposes, the priority interpretation shall be in English. • BINDINGAGREEMENT: ThisContractisbindinguponthePartiesheretotheir assigns and successors and is signed with full corporate authority to act. • TOTALAGREEMENT: ThisContractsupersedesanyandallprioragreements and represents the entire agreement between the Parties. • ALTERATIONS&AMENDMENTS: Nochangeinterms,clausesorstipulationsshall be valid until expresses and effected in writing, as/in an attachment initialed by both Parties and duly witnessed. • INTERNATIONAL LAWS & BINDINGS: Also, both Buyer and Seller acknowledge that failure to follow International ethical principals would be very damaging to their development, and therefore, both Parties undertake to respect the Customary International Rules of Non-Circumvention and Non-Disclosure as established by The International Chamber of Commerce in Paris (France), for a period of Ten (10) years from the date of commencement of this Contract. • INFORMATIONS: The Seller’s shipping Agent on CIF basis, will arrange clearance of Customs with the full set of documents Three (3) days before the arranged/scheduled departure of the shipment. So, that Buyer’s Gold ClearingAgent and Security & Logistics Company can lodge such notice to their Customs Department & arrange speedy customs clearance from Buyer’s destination International Airport Customs and arrange secure delivery to the destination Buyer’s Reﬁnery. Furthermore, Notices sent by E-mail to the designated E-mail addresses shall be deemed to have been received on the same day they are made. • BANK CO-ORDINATES: The details of Bank Co-ordinate of The Seller/ Buyer/ Seller Financer/ Buyer’s Mandate (Co-Ordinator) attached as “ANNEXURE A and B”. • TITLEOFOWNERSHIP: TheSellerconﬁrmsandGuaranteethatTheTitleofthe precious metals (Au Gold Dore Bars) to be sold herein is legitimate and free of any and all liens or charges. The Seller also ensures that this merchandise has not been acquired by any un-lawful activities/involvements, like as, Terrorism, Crime, Narcotics, Human Trafﬁcking, etc, or like kinds • GUARANTEES: TheobligationsandcommitmentsconcerningtheCountryofExport have been taken and duly fulﬁlled by The Seller. The Seller warrants that the product can be lifted without restriction anywhere in the world, unless such restrictions exist in speciﬁc cases and depending on the country of importation imposed by the Buyer or Seller. In the latter case the Buyer prior to the departure of the merchandise should duly inform the Seller of such restrictions and any additional legal requirements. • APPLICABLELAWANDJURISDICTION: Anycontroversy,disputeorclaimarising outof this Contract shall be Both Parties explicitly agree to submit to ICC International Court of Arbitration in a neutral & location, like as, Geneva International Court of
  6. 6. Arbitration. And ultimately, only for the case in which the Geneva ICC International Court of Arbitration could be declared not competent, both parties would submit the matter to The Singapore Court, expressly waiving. • JOINT DECLARATION: Seller and Buyer respectively declare to each other that the commodity (Au Gold Dore Bars) herein for sale and the origin of the funds used for its purchasing do not contravene any Law on International Drug Trafﬁcking (The Drug Trafﬁcking Offenses, Act 1986) neither those relating to Terrorist Crimes (The Criminal OffensesAct 1988, The Prevention of Terrorism) nor International regulations about the Money Laundering (Money Laundering Regulations 1993). According each part of this Contract shall indemnify each other against any such allegations, which may or may not be made in the future. • COPIESANDCOMMUNICATIONS: TheContractshallbeacceptedtobelegaland binding upon both Parties if communicated by Registered E-mail addresses directly to the Parties concerned, at the e-mail addresses contained within this Contract Agreement. • FORCEMAJEURE: ThecurrentregulationsconcerningForceMajeureestablishedby the International Chambers of Commerce in Paris (France) shall apply in case of supervened impossibility to either of the Parties to fulﬁll the obligations established in this document. These regulations are deemed incorporated into this Contract. • SAVING CLAUSE: If any term or provision of this Contract is held invalid, illegal, un- enforceable conﬂict with the law of jurisdiction, the validity, legality and enforceability of the remaining provisions shall not in any way be affected by it. • ETHICS (NCNDA) AND CONFIDENTIALITY: Both Parties undertake to reliably ensure full conﬁdentiality and secrecy of this document, forcing themselves to exchange all necessary material but committing to use such information in an absolutely restricted way, unable to disclose or communicate technical information provided by the other Party, and preventing the copy of that information to Third Parties (unless these have written approval of the other Party, and only in the terms of such approval), restricting access to information to its employees and subcontractors (in so far as they reasonably can need it to fulﬁll their agreed tasks), and never using the information or fragments thereof for purposes other than the development and execution of this Contract. • NOTARIZATION/REGISTRATION: Both Parties are free on their own to get this Contract Registration or Notarization at their local Court of Justice or with Notary Public to make a valid/legal documents, if ﬁll necessary, otherwise this Contract itself deemed a valid/legal documents after setting signatures by both Parties. • SIGNATORIES: Both Parties hereby conﬁrms, under penalty of perjury, that everyone has the legitimate and full authority for the execution and performance of this Contract, all its terms and conditions will be fully binding. This Contract has been concluded in good faith, having gathered the best efforts of the Parties and with the full spirit of collaboration, for a quick and effective achievement of the intended and contemplated actions herein contained. Both Parties has read and agrees to the contents of this Contract and set their hands with their Seal and signatures in presence of witnesses, as following: SIGNATURES SELLER BUYER Name Name
  7. 7. SIGNATURES SELLER BUYER Name MARC PIERRE ROUGEMOND Name Signature Signature Job Title Job Title Nationality Nationality Passport No. Passport No. WITNESSES Name Name Signature Signature Job Title REPRESENTATIVE Job Title REPRESENTATIVE Passport No. & Nationality PassportN o. & Nationality BUYER’S PASSPORT SELLER PASSPORT COPY BUYER’S CO-ORDINATOR PASSPORT COPY SELLER REPRESENTATIVE PASSPORT COPY ANNEXURE – A MANDATE ANNEXURE – B / SELLER’S CIS & BANK CO-ORDINATES PARTICULARS Company Name Authorized Person Nationality France
  8. 8. PARTICULARS Company Name WAL COMMODITIES S.A. Authorized Person MARC PIERRE ROUGEMOND Nationality Passport No Issue Address#1 Website E-mail Mobile What’s App Ofﬁce Name of BANK Address Account Name Account No SWIFT Code Bank Ofﬁcer Name Bank Tele No. Bank E-mail ID Bank website ANNEXURE – A1 // BUYER’S CIS & BANK CO-ORDINATES PARTICULARS Company Name Address Authorized Person Nationality Passport No. E-mail ID Tele No License No. Name of Bank Address Account Name Account No. SWIFT Code Routing No. Bank Ofﬁcer Name Bank Tele No. Bank Fax No. Bank E-mail ID

×