RENJA DKIS Tahun 2017 PERUBAHAN

DINAS KOMUNIKASI, INFORMATIKA & STATISTIK Bersama Kominfo Menuju Masyarakat Informasi RENCANA KERJA P E R U B A H A N TAHUN 2017
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 iDinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang DAFTAR ISI DAFTAR ISI ..........
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 iiDinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang DAFTAR TABEL Tabel 2.1.1 Rek...
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 1Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang BAB I PENDAHULUAN 1.1. Latar ...
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 2Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang 2. Undang-undang No. 23 Tahun...
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 3Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang 1.4. Sistematika Renja - SKPD...
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 4Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang BAB II EVALUASI PELAKSANAAN R...
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 5Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang 2) Program Pengembangan Komun...
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 6Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang 2. Pelaksanaan e-Procurement ...
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 7Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang Tabel 2.1.1 Rekapitulasi Hasi...
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 8Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang Tabel 2.1.2 Rekapitulasi Hasi...
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 9Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang 2.2. Analisis Kinerja Pelayan...
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 10Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang d. Bidang Pengembangan Tekno...
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 11Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang TABEL 2.2.1 INDIKATOR KINERJ...
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 12Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang 2.3. Isu – Isu Penting Penye...
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 13Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang 7) Meningkatkan sarana dan p...
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 14Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang Tabel 2.4.1 Review Terhadap ...
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 15Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang NO PROGRAM/ KEGIATAN RKPD Aw...
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 16Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang NO PROGRAM/ KEGIATAN RKPD Aw...
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 17Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang 2.5. Penelaahan Usulan Progr...
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 17Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang Tabel 2.5.1 USULAN PROGRAM D...
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 18Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang NO. PROGRAM/KEGIATAN LOKASI ...
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 19Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang BAB III TUJUAN, SASARAN, PRO...
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 20Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang instansi pemerintah seluruh ...
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 21Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang dibidang Statistik. Dalam ha...
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 22Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang Urusan Komunikasi dan Inform...
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 23Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang Tabel 3.3.1 RUMUSAN RENCANA ...
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 24Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang Kode Urusan/Bidang Urusan Pe...
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 25Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang Kode Urusan/Bidang Urusan Pe...
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 26Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang Kode Urusan/Bidang Urusan Pe...
Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 27Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang BAB IV PENUTUP Rencana Progr...
  1. 1. DINAS KOMUNIKASI, INFORMATIKA & STATISTIK Bersama Kominfo Menuju Masyarakat Informasi RENCANA KERJA P E R U B A H A N TAHUN 2017
  2. 2. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 iDinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang DAFTAR ISI DAFTAR ISI ......................................................................................................i DAFTAR TABEL .................................................................................................ii BAB I. PENDAHULUAN ...................................................................................1 1.1.Latar Belakang ..................................................................................... 1 1.2.Landasan Hukum.................................................................................. 1 1.3.Maksud dan Tujuan .............................................................................. 2 1.4.Sistematika Penulisan ........................................................................... 3 BAB II. EVALUASI PELAKSANAAN RENJA SKPD TAHUN LALU .........................4 2.1.Evaluasi Capaian Program Tahun Lalu (2015 dan 2016).......................... 4 2.2.Analisis Kinerja Pelayanan SKPD ............................................................ 9 2.3.Isu-isu Penting Penyelenggaraan Tugas dan Fungsi SKPD ....................... 12 2.4.Review terhadap Rancangan Awal RKPD ................................................ 13 2.5.Penelaahan Usulan Program dan Kegiatan Masyarakat............................ 17 BAB II. TUJUAN, SASARAN, PROGRAM, DAN KEGIATAN.................................19 3.1.Telaahan terhadap Kebijakan Nasional................................................... 19 3.2.Tujuan dan Sasaran Renja SKPD ........................................................... 21 3.3.Program dan Kegiatan .......................................................................... 21 BAB II. PENUTUP.............................................................................................27
  3. 3. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 iiDinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang DAFTAR TABEL Tabel 2.1.1 Rekapitulasi Hasil Evaluasi Pelaksanaan Renja SKPD Tahun 2015 ...... 7 Tabel 2.1.2 Rekapitulasi Hasil Evaluasi Pelaksanaan Renja SKPD Tahun 2016 ...... 8 Tabel 2.2.1 Indikator Kinerja Utama .................................................................. 11 Tabel 2.4.1 Review Terhadap Rancangan Awal RKPD ......................................... 14 Tabel 2.5.1 Usulan Program dan Kegiatan dari SKPD, Masyarakat dan Para Pemangku Kepentingan Kota Bontang Tahun 2017........................... 17 Tabel 3.3.1 Rumusan Rencana Program dan Kegiatan dalam Perubahan RENJA Tahun 2017.................................................................................... 23
  4. 4. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 1Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang BAB I PENDAHULUAN 1.1. Latar Belakang Rencana Kerja (RENJA) PD adalah dokumen perencanaan PD untuk periode satu tahun yang memuat kebijakan, program dan kegiatan serta Kebutuhan Anggaran Indikatif kegiatan. Penyusunan RENJA merupakan salah satu rangkaian tahapan perencanaan pembangunan setelah tersusunnya RPJMD, RENSTRA PD dan Rancangan Awal RKPD. Dalam penyusunan RENJA PD dilakukan pengkajian Program dan Kegiatan yang tertuang dalam Rancangan Awal RKPD dengan mempertimbangkan hasil evaluasi kinerja PD pada tahun sebelumnya, pencapaian target RENSTRA PD, usulan dari masyarakat / para pemangku kepentingan, serta analisis kebutuhan penyelenggaraan tugas dan fungsi PD. Dalam kondisi transisi antara berlakunya RPJMD Kota Bontang Tahun 2011-2015 dengan RPJMD Kota Bontang Tahun 2016- 2021, pada bulan Juni 2017 dokumen RENJA Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang Tahun 2017 telah ditetapkan berdasarkan RKPD Kota Bontang 2017 yang mengacu pada Rancangan Awal RPJMD 2016-2021. Setelah RPJMD 2016- 2021 ditetapkan pada bulan Agustus 2017, maka saat ini dokumen RENJA PD dilakukan perubahan. Penyusunan RENJA PERUBAHAN Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Tahun 2017 dilakukan berdasarkan hasil evaluasi pelaksanaan dalam tahun berjalan dan rencana yang menunjukkan adanya ketidaksesuaian dengan perkembangan keadaan, meliputi : 1. Perkembangan penetapan dokumen RPJMD Kota Bontang Tahun 2016-2021 2. Perkembangan kebutuhan organisasi Dokumen RENJA PERUBAHAN Tahun 2017 ini disusun untuk menjadi pedoman penyusunan Rencana Kerja & Anggaran (RKA) Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik yang kemudian akan dituangkan dalam Rancangan APBD (RAPBD) Kota Bontang Tahun 2017. 1.2. Landasan Hukum Penyusunan RENJA PERUBAHAN Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang didasarkan pada ketentuan- ketentuan sebagai berikut : 1. Undang-undang No. 25 Tahun 2004 tentang Sistem Perencanaan Pembangunan Nasional;
  5. 5. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 2Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang 2. Undang-undang No. 23 Tahun 2014 tentang Pemerintahan Daerah; 3. Peraturan Pemerintah No. 8 Tahun 2003 tentang Pedoman Organisasi Perangkat Daerah; 4. Peraturan Pemerintah No. 7 Tahun 2005 tentang Rencana Pembangunan Jangka Menengah Nasional Tahun 2004-2009; 5. Instruksi Presiden No. 7 Tahun 1999 tentang Akuntabilitas Kinerja Instansi Pemerintah; 6. Peraturan Daerah Nomor 03 Tahun 2016 tentang Rencana Pembangunan Jangka Menengah Daerah Kota Bontang Tahun 2016-2021; 7. Peraturan Daerah Kota Bontang Nomor 02 Tahun 2016 tentang Pembentukan dan Susunan Perangkat Daerah; 8. Peraturan Walikota Bontang Nomor 51 Tahun 2016 tentang Kedudukan, Susunan Organisasi, Uraian Tugas dan Fungsi serta Tata Kerja Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang; 9. Peraturan Walikota Bontang No. 111 Tahun 2017 tentang Perubahan Rencana Kerja Pemerintah Daerah Kota Bontang Tahun 2017. 1.3. Maksud dan Tujuan Maksud penyusunan RENJA PERUBAHAN PD Tahun 2017 ini adalah : 1. Mengkaji RKPD Kota Bontang berdasarkan evaluasi kinerja PD tahun sebelumnya, evaluasi pencapaian target RENSTRA PD, usulan masyarakat/ pemangku kepentingan serta kebutuhan penyelenggaraan tugas dan fungsi PD; 2. Merumuskan Daftar Program, Kegiatan dan Kebutuhan Anggaran Indikatif yang akan dilaksanakan Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang pada Tahun Anggaran 2017. Tujuan penyusunan RENJA PERUBAHAN PD Tahun 2017 ini adalah : 1. Melakukan penyesuaian dan menetapkan Daftar Program dan Kegiatan Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang sebagai pedoman penyusunan RKA-PD Tahun Anggaran 2017; 2. Memberikan dasar hukum penambahan kegiatan baru, perubahan indikator kinerja, target, lokasi dan pagu kegiatan
  6. 6. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 3Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang 1.4. Sistematika Renja - SKPD Secara garis besar, sistematika isi Perubahan Rencana Kerja Satuan Kerja Perangkat Daerah (Renja–SKPD) Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang tahun 2017 adalah sebagai berikut : BAB I PENDAHULUAN 1.1. Latar Belakang 1.2. Landasan Hukum 1.3. Maksud dan Tujuan 1.4. Sistematika Penulisan BAB II EVALUASI PELAKSANAAN RENJA SKPD TAHUN LALU 2.1. Evaluasi Capaian Program Tahun Lalu (2015 dan 2016) 2.2. Analisis Kinerja Pelayanan SKPD 2.3. Isu-isu Penting Penyelenggaraan Tugas dan Fungsi SKPD 2.4. Review terhadap Rancangan Awal RKPD 2.5. Penelaahan Usulan Program dan Kegiatan Masyarakat BAB III TUJUAN, SASARAN, PROGRAM, DAN KEGIATAN 3.1. Telaahan terhadap Kebijakan Nasional 3.2. Tujuan dan Sasaran Renja SKPD 3.3. Program dan Kegiatan BAB IV PENUTUP
  7. 7. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 4Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang BAB II EVALUASI PELAKSANAAN RENJA SKPD TAHUN LALU 2.1. Evaluasi Capaian Program Tahun Lalu (2015 dan 2016) Tahun 2016 merupakan tahun peralihan dalam periode dokumen perencanaan, baik Rencana Jangka Menengah Daerah (RPJMD) Kota Bontang, maupun Rencana Strategis (RENSTRA) Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang. Karena periode RPJMD dan RENSTRA SKPD Tahun 2011- 2015 telah berakhir, sedangkan RPJMD dan RENSTRA SKPD Tahun 2016-2021 sedang dalam proses penyusunan, maka nomenklatur Program dan Kegiatan Tahun 2016 masih mengacu pada dokumen RENSTRA SKPD Tahun 2011-2015 sesuai dengan nomenklatur yang disediakan dalam PERMENDAGRI 59 Tahun 2007 Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang merupakan SKPD baru yang disahkan melalui Perda No. 02 tahun 2016 yang sebelumnya merupakan Bidang pada Dinas Perhubungan, Komunikasi dan Informatika, sebagai pelaksana urusan wajib bukan Pelayanan Dasar komunikasi dan informatika. Pada Tahun Anggaran 2015 Bidang Komunikasi dan Informatika telah melaksanakan 4 program dan 10 kegiatan dengan capaian Kinerja Keuangan sebagai berikut : 1) Program Optimalisasi Pemanfaatan Teknologi Informasi terdiri dari kegiatan- kegiatan, antara lain: 1. Pembuatan Website Profile SKPD memliliki nilai realisasi anggaran sebesar 95,26%, dengan keluaran kegiatan Tersedianya Website Profile SKPD. 2. Pembangunan Pusat Data Center Kota Bontang memliliki nilai realisasi anggaran sebesar 88,64%, dengan keluaran kegiatan Terbangunnya Pusat Data Center Kota Bontang. 3. Penyediaan Sistem Informasi Manajemen Lalu Lintas memliliki nilai realisasi anggaran sebesar 84,06%, dengan keluaran kegiatan Tersedianya Sistem Informasi Manajemen Lalu Lintas. 4. Pengadaan GPS, Altimeter, Theodolit, Compas dan Distance Meter memliliki nilai realisasi anggaran sebesar 69,28%, dengan keluaran kegiatan Tersedianya GPS, Altimeter, Theodolit, Compas dan Distance Meter.
  8. 8. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 5Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang 2) Program Pengembangan Komunikasi, Informasi dan Media Masa terdiri dari kegiatan-kegiatan, antara lain : 1. Pengelolaan Informasi dan Dokumentasi memliliki nilai realisasi anggaran sebesar 88,86%, dengan keluaran kegiatan Terkelolanya Informasi dan Dokumentasi. 2. Pameran Pekan Informasi Nasional memliliki nilai realisasi anggaran sebesar 0,00%, dengan keluaran kegiatan Keikutsertaan dalam Pameran Pekan Informasi Nasional. 3. Pemeliharaan Jaringan memliliki nilai realisasi anggaran sebesar 75,81%, dengan keluaran kegiatan Terpeliharanya Jaringan. 3) Program Pembinaan dan Penertiban Pengguna Frekuensi Radio terdiri dari kegiatan-kegiatan, antara lain : 1. Penyusunan Cell Plan Kota Bontang memliliki nilai realisasi anggaran sebesar 89,63%, dengan keluaran kegiatan Tersusunnya Cell Plan Kota Bontang. 4) Program Sosialisasi KKOP dan Pembinaan Bidang Postel terdiri dari kegiatan-kegiatan, antara lain : 1. Pelaksanaan Penyuluhan dan Pembinaan Bidang Postel memliliki nilai realisasi anggaran sebesar 85,90%, dengan keluaran kegiatan Meningkatnya pemahaman tentang peraturan POSTEL khususnya Jasa Titipan. 2. Pengawasan dan Pengendalian Menara Telekomunikasi memliliki nilai realisasi anggaran sebesar 6,13%, dengan keluaran kegiatan Terselenggaranya Pengawasan dan Pengendalian Menara Telekomunikasi. Dari nilai capaian kegiatan–kegiatan tersebut dihasilkan nilai realisasi anggaran program sebesar 75,95%. Sementara itu terdapat pergeseran kegiatan pada tahun 2016, sehingga pada akhir triwulan 3 tahun anggaran 2016, capaian kinerja program dan kegiatan adalah sebagai berikut: 1. Program Optimalisasi Pemanfaatan Teknologi Informasi terdiri dari kegiatan-kegiatan, antara lain: 1. Penyediaan Jasa Layanan Internet memliliki nilai realisasi anggaran sebesar 0,00 %.
  9. 9. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 6Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang 2. Pelaksanaan e-Procurement memliliki nilai realisasi anggaran sebesar 74,61 %. 3. Pembangunan Pusat Data Center Kota Bontang memliliki nilai realisasi anggaran sebesar 95,95 %. 4. Pemeliharaan Jaringan Infrastruktur Teknologi Informasi memliliki nilai realisasi anggaran sebesar 32,10 %. 5. Pengelolaan Domain Pemerintah Kota Bontang memliliki nilai realisasi anggaran sebesar 100 %. 6. Penyusunan Rencana Induk Media Center dan Data Center memliliki nilai realisasi anggaran sebesar 100 %. 7. Sosialisasi dan Penerapan Aplikasi Tata Naskah Dinas Elektronik (SIMAYA) memliliki nilai realisasi anggaran sebesar 100 %. 8. Pemeliharaan Website Profile SKPD memliliki nilai realisasi anggaran sebesar 99,37 %. 2. Program Pengembangan Komunikasi, Informasi dan Media Masa terdiri dari kegiatan-kegiatan, antara lain: 1. Pengelolaan Informasi dan Dokumentasi memliliki nilai realisasi anggaran sebesar 100 %. Dari nilai capaian kegiatan tersebut selanjutnya pada triwulan ketiga diperoleh nilai realisasi anggaran program sebesar 78,01%. Adapun capaian program dan kegiatan tahun anggaran 2015 dan akhir Triwulan ketiga tahun anggaran 2016 disajikan dalam tabel berikut :
  10. 10. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 7Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang Tabel 2.1.1 Rekapitulasi Hasil Evaluasi Pelaksanaan Renja SKPD Tahun 2015 Nama SKPD: Dinas Perhubungan dan Kominfo Kota Bontang Bidang Kominfo Kode Uraian Urusan, Organisasi, Program Dan Kegiatan Indikator Kinerja Program (outcome)/Kegiatan (output) Target dan realisasi kinerja program dan keluaran kegiatan SKPD Tahun 2015 Target Realisasi Tingkat Realisasi (%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) 1.07 PERHUBUNGAN 1.07.1.07.01 DINAS PERHUBUNGAN, KOMUNIKASI DAN INFORMATIKA 1.07.1.07.01.11 PROGRAM OPTIMALISASI PEMANFAATAN TEKNOLOGI INFORMASI 1.07.1.07.01.11.26 Pembuatan Website Profil SKPD Tersedianya Website Profile SKPD 100 95,26 100 1.07.1.07.01.11.32 Pembangunan Pusat Data Center Kota Bontang Terbangunnya Pusat Data Center Kota Bontang 100 88,64 100 1.07.1.07.01.11.70 Penyediaan Sistem Informasi Manajemen Lalu Lintas Tersedianya Sistem Informasi Manajemen Lalu Lintas 100 84,06 100 1.07.1.07.01.11.72 Pengadaan GPS, Altimeter, Theodolit, Compas dan Distance Meter Tersedianya GPS, Altimeter, Theodolit, Compas dan Distance Meter 100 69,28 100 1.07.1.07.01.23 PROGRAM PEMBINAAN DAN PENERTIBAN PENGGUNA FREKUENSI RADIO 1.07.1.07.01.23.03 Penyusunan Cell Plan Kota Bontang Tersusunnya Cell Plan Kota Bontang 100 89,63 100 1.07.1.07.01.24 PROGRAM SOSIALISASI KKOP DAN PEMBINAAN BIDANG POSTEL 1.07.1.07.01.24.01 Pelaksanaan Penyuluhan dan Pembinaan Bidang Postel Meningkatnya pemahaman tentang peraturan POSTEL khususnya Jasa Titipan 100 85,90 100 1.07.1.07.01.24.07 Pengawasan dan Pengendalian Menara Telekomunikasi Terselenggaranya Pengawasan dan Pengendalian Menara Telekomunikasi 100 6,13 100 1.25 KOMUNIKASI DAN INFORMATIKA 1.25.1.07.01 DINAS PERHUBUNGAN, KOMUNIKASI DAN INFORMATIKA 1.25.1.07.01.15 PROGRAM PENGEMBANGAN KOMUNIKASI, INFORMASI DAN MEDIA MASA 1.25.1.07.01.15.09 Pengelolaan Informasi dan Dokumentasi Terkelolanya Informasi dan Dokumentasi 100 88,86 100 1.25.1.07.01.15.11 Pameran Pekan Informasi Nasional Keikutsertaan dalam Pameran Pekan Informasi Nasional 100 - 0 1.25.1.07.01.15.12 Pemeliharaan Jaringan Terpeliharanya Jaringan 100 75,81 100
  11. 11. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 8Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang Tabel 2.1.2 Rekapitulasi Hasil Evaluasi Pelaksanaan Renja SKPD Tahun 2016 Nama SKPD : Dinas Perhubungan dan Kominfo Kota Bontang Bidang Kominfo Kode Uraian Urusan, Organisasi, Program dan Kegiatan Indikator Kinerja Program (outcome)/Kegiatan (output) Target program/kegiatan Renja SKPD tahun berjalan (tahun 2016) Prakiraan realisasi capaian target program/kegiatann Renstra SKPD s/d dengan tahun 2016 (tahun berjalan/n-1) Catatan Realisasi Capaian Tingkat Capaian (%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) 1 URUSAN WAJIB 1.07 PERHUBUNGAN 1.07.1.07.01 DINAS PERHUBUNGAN, KOMUNIKASI DAN INFORMATIKA 1.07.1.07.01.11 PROGRAM OPTIMALISASI PEMANFAATAN TEKNOLOGI INFORMASI 1.07.1.07.01.11.10 Penyediaan Jasa Layanan Internet Tersedianya layanan Internet di Pemerintah Kota Bontang 698.797.500 0 0,00 1.07.1.07.01.11.16 Pelaksanaan e-Procurement Terlaksananya Pengadaan Barang/Jasa di Lingkungan Pemeritah Kota Bontang melalui media elektronik 357.633.250 266.833.250 74,61 1.07.1.07.01.11.32 Pembangunan Pusat Data Center Kota Bontang Pengadaan Alat (Server dan kelengkapannya); Pelatihan dan Diklat Staf pendukung; Berlangganan Bandwith Internet 1.525.253.950 1.463.553.950 95,95 1.07.1.07.01.11.66 Pemeliharaan Jaringan Infrastruktur Teknologi Informasi Terpeliharanya Sistem Jaringan Informasi Pemerintah Kota Bontang 72.900.000 23.400.000 32,10 1.07.1.07.01.11.77 Pengelolaan Domain Pemerintah Kota Bontang Terkelolanya Domain bontangkota.go.id 34.404.744 34.404.744 100 1.07.1.07.01.11.83 Penyusunan Rencana Induk Media Center dan Data Center Dokumen Rencana Induk Media Center dan Data Center Kota Bontang 6.063.421 6.063.421 100 1.07.1.07.01.11.85 Sosialisasi dan Penerapan Aplikasi Tata Naskah Dinas Elektronik (SIMAYA) Bimtek Penggunaan Aplikasi Tata Naskah Dinas Elektronik 2.154.000 2.154.000 100 1.07.1.07.01.11.86 Pemeliharaan Website Profile SKPD Updating Data dan Pengembangan Website SKPD 47.926.200 47.626.200 99,37 1.25 KOMUNIKASI DAN INFORMATIKA 1.25.1.07.01 DINAS PERHUBUNGAN, KOMUNIKASI DAN INFORMATIKA 1.25.1.07.01.15 PROGRAM PENGEMBANGAN KOMUNIKASI, INFORMASI DAN MEDIA MASA 1.25.1.07.01.15.09 Pengelolaan Informasi dan Dokumentasi Dokumen Kajian Pelayanan Informasi dan Dokumentasi 48.470.400 48.470.400 100
  12. 12. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 9Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang 2.2. Analisis Kinerja Pelayanan SKPD Penyelenggaraan pelayanan Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang sebagai penyelenggara urusan pemerintahan daerah bidang komunikasi dan informatika, bidang statistik dan bidang persandian, yaitu melaksanakan urusan pemerintahan yang menjadi kewenangan daerah dan tugas pembantuan. Sesuai dengan ketentuan pasal 2 Peraturan Walikota Bontang Nomor 51 Tahun 2016, Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik merupakan unsur pelaksana urusan pemerintahan bidang komunikasi, informatika, statistik dan persandian yang menjadi kewenangan daerah yang dipimpin oleh Kepala Dinas yang berkedudukan di bawah dan bertanggung jawab kepada Walikota melalui Sekretaris Daerah. Berdasarkan Peraturan Walikota Bontang Nomor 51 Tahun 2016 Pasal 3 ayat 1 tentang tugas pokok dan fungsi organisasi, Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik mempunyai tugas membantu Walikota melaksanakan pemerintahan yang menjadi kewenangan daerah dan tugas pembantuan. Berdasarkan pasal 3 ayat (2) Peraturan Peraturan Walikota Bontang Nomor 51 Tahun 2016 dalam menyelanggarakan tugas pokok sebagaimana yang disebut pada ayat (1), Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik mempunyai fungsi: 1. Perumusan kebijakan sesuai dengan lingkup tugasnya; 2. Pelaksanaan kebijakan sesuai dengan lingkup tugasnya; 3. Pelaksanaan evaluasi dan pelaporan sesuai dengan lingkup tugasnya; 4. Pelaksanaan administrasi dinas sesuai dengan lingkup tugasnya; dan 5. Pelaksanaan fungsi lain yang diberikan oleh Walikota terkait dengan tugas dan fungsinya. Sebagaimana diatur dalam pasal 4 Peraturan Walikota Bontang Nomor 51 Tahun 2016 tentang susunan organisasi Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik terdiri dari; a. Kepala Dinas b. Sekretaris, membawahkan dan mengkoordinasikan: 1. Sub Bagian Umum dan Kepegawaian; dan 2. Sub Bagian Perencanaan dan Keuangan c. Bidang Pelayanan Informasi, Data Dan Statistik, membawahkan dan mengoordinasikan: 1. Seksi Penyajian Informasi, Laporan Dan Dokumentasi; dan 2. Seksi Data Dan Statistik.
  13. 13. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 10Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang d. Bidang Pengembangan Teknologi Komunikasi, Informasi Dan Persandian, membawahkan dan mengoordinasikan: 1. Seksi Aplikasi Teknologi Informasi Dan Persandian; dan 2. Seksi Sarana Prasarana Pos Komunikasi Dan Informastika. e. Unit Pelaksanaan Teknis; dan f. Kelompok Jabatan fungsional. Bagan struktur organisasi Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik sebagaimana tercantum dalam Lampiran I. Peraturan Walikota Nomor 51 Tahun 2016. Struktur Organisasi Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik. Keadaan Pegawai Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang berdasarkan jumlah pada bulan Januari 2017: No. Status Jumlah 1 PNS 29 2 Non PNS 19 Jumlah 48 Pencapaian kinerja pelayanan Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang dapat dilihat dari pencapaian Indikator Kinerja yang telah ditetapkan berdasarkan Keputusan Kepala Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Nomor 54 Tahun 2017 tentang Penetapan Indikator Kinerja Utama Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik tahun 2017-2021.
  14. 14. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 11Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang TABEL 2.2.1 INDIKATOR KINERJA UTAMA DINAS KOMUNIKASI, INFORMATIKA DAN STATISTIK KOTA BONTANG 1. INSTANSI : Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang 2. TUGAS : Melaksanakan urusan Pemerintahan Daerah bidang Komunikasi Informatika dan Statistik 3. FUNGSI : a. Perumusan, perencanaan, pembinaan dan pengendalian kebijakan teknis Pelayanan Informasi, Data dan Statistik; b. Perumusan, perencanaan, pembinaan dan pengendalian kebijakan teknis Pengembangan Teknologi Komunikasi, Informasi dan Persandian; c. Penyelenggaraan urusan Kesekretariatan; d. Pelaksanaan tugas lain yang diberikan oleh atasan sesuai dengan bidang tugasnya. NO SASARAN STRATEGIS INDIKATOR KINERJA UTAMA PENJELASAN/ FORMULASI SUMBER DATA (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) 1 Terwujudnya Penyelenggaraan Pemerintahan yang Transparan, Akuntabel dan Partisipatif Nilai Pemeringkatan e-Goverment Indonesia (PeGi) Skor Penilaian Pemeringkatan e-Goverment Indonesia (PeGi) oleh Kemenkominfo dalam rangka untuk melihat peta kondisi pemanfaatan Teknologi Informatika dan Komunikasi (TIK) oleh lembaga – lembaga pemerintah secara nasional. Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik
  15. 15. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 12Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang 2.3. Isu – Isu Penting Penyelenggaraan Tugas dan Fungsi SKPD Pelaksanaan peran Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik sebagai penyelenggara urusan pemerintahan daerah bidang komunikasi dan informatika, bidang statistik dan bidang persandian sesuai dengan tugas pokok dan fungsinya dihadapkan kepada beberapa tantangan dan permasalahan pokok yang bersumber dari internal maupun secara eksternal, antara lain: 1. Terbatasnya tenaga teknis dan tenaga ahli bidang teknologi informasi dan komunikasi, bidang pos dan telekomunikasi serta bidang keamanan dan persandian. 2. Pengembangan dan pemeliharaan sarana dan prasarana TIK belum efektif dan efisien. 3. Data dan informasi yang dimiliki masing – masing PD belum terintegrasi. 4. Pengembangan aplikasi informatika belum optimal. 5. Minimnya produk – produk hukum yang dijadikan sebagai pedoman dalam penyelenggaraan e-Government. Berdasarkan identifikasi terhadap permasalahan yang dihadapin oleh Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik dalam pelaksanaan tugas pokok dan fungsi yang diemban sebagai organisasi yang berperan dalam pelaksanaan perencanaan dan pengendalian pembangunan daerah, maka peningkatan kinerja organisasi melalui kegiatan tahunan yang dilaksanakannya menjadi hal yang mutlak dilakukan secara sistematis dan terstruktur. Untuk menghasilkan capaian kinerja yang sesuai dengan harapan maka strategi pemecahan masalah yang dapat dilakukan antara lain: 1) Meningkatkan Sumber Daya Manusia tenaga teknis dari sisi kualitas dan kuantitas; 2) Meningkatkan kualifikasi tenaga operator di tingkat Kecamatan; 3) Meningkatkan standarisasi bimbingan teknik aparatur di masing masing Perangkat Daerah; 4) Menyebarluaskan informasi tentang Perda No. 29 Tahun 2010 melibatkan semua komponen pemangku kepentingan bidang kominfo secara terstruktur pada tingkat Kecamatan; 5) Melakukan koordinasi dalam menyamakan wewenang Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan statistik dengan segmentasi program lembaga penyiaran; 6) Melakukan koordinasi dalam menyamakan wewenang Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan statistik dengan Perangkat Daerah;
  16. 16. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 13Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang 7) Meningkatkan sarana dan prasarana seperti ruang server, ruang internet publik/media center, ruang workshop, dan ruang kerja pegawai. 2.4. Review Terhadap Rancangan Awal RKPD Semenjak diberlakukannya Peraturan Daerah Kota Bontang Nomor 02 Tahun 2016, maka Bidang Komunikasi dan Informatika yang semula merupakan bidang pada Dinas Perhubungan Komunikasi dan Informatika berubah struktur organisasinya menjadi Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik. Terkait hal tersebut, terdapat sedikit perbedaan antara rencana awal pada RPJMD dengan realisasi kegiatan yang tertuang pada Renja SKPD tahun 2017. Selain itu, nampak pula penganggaran program dan kegiatan kesekretariatan Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik. Namun demikian, sudah ada kesesuaian program dan kegiatan antara Rencana Kerja Perangkat Daerah Perubahan (RKPD-P) 2017 dengan Rencana Kerja SKPD Tahun 2017. Adapun hasil review terhadap RKPD-P Tahun 2017 adalah sebagai berikut :
  17. 17. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 14Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang Tabel 2.4.1 Review Terhadap Rancangan Awal RKPD Nama SKPD : Dinas Perhubungan dan Kominfo Kota Bontang Bidang Kominfo NO PROGRAM/ KEGIATAN RKPD Awal RKPD Akhir Murni Perubahan PROGRAM PELAYANAN ADMINISTRASI PERKANTORAN 10 Penyediaan Alat Tulis Kantor 102.066.075 140.286.735 157.286.735 12 Penyediaan Komponen Instalasi Listrik/Penerangan Bangunan Kantor 7.500.000 - - 17 Penyediaan Makanan dan Minuman 25.500.000 55.000.000 55.000.000 19 Penyediaan Jasa Tenaga Administrasi/Teknis Perkantoran 3.723.304.320 271.600.000 300.100.000 15 Penyediaan Bahan Bacaan dan Peraturan Perundang-undangan 35.148.000 - - 18 Rapat-Rapat Koordinasi dan Konsultasi Ke Luar Daerah 856.422.000 260.000.000 409.000.000 16 Penyediaan Bahan Logistik Kantor 23.997.000 - - 1 Penyediaan Jasa Surat Menyurat 5.530.000 - - 11 Penyediaan Barang Cetakan dan Penggandaan 228.299.500 - - 13 Penyediaan Peralatan dan Perlengkapan Kantor 80.990.000 - 500.000.000 6 Penyediaan Jasa Pemeliharaan Perizinan Kendaraan Dinas/Operasional 34.350.000 34.350.000 11.150.000 2 Penyediaan Jasa Komunikasi, Sumber Daya Air dan Listrik 46.201.105 4.000.000 - 31 Penataan Kearsipan Kantor 50.000.000 - - PROGRAM PENINGKATAN SARANA DAN PRASARANA APARATUR 21 Pemeliharaan Rutin/Berkala Gedung Kantor 15.000.000 - - 27 Pemeliharaan Rutin/Berkala Peralatan Gedung Kantor 31.100.000 - - 23 Pemeliharaan Rutin/Berkala Kendaraan Dinas/Operasional 796.065.000 33.006.105 108.757.355 PROGRAM PENINGKATAN DISIPLIN APARATUR Peningkatan Kinerja Aparatur - 1.380.000.000 1.380.000.000
  18. 18. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 15Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang NO PROGRAM/ KEGIATAN RKPD Awal RKPD Akhir Murni Perubahan PROGRAM PENINGKATAN KAPASITAS SUMBER DAYA APARATUR 1 Pendidikan dan Pelatihan Formal 206.172.000 - - 58 Pendidikan dan Parenting Skill 36.000.000 - - 21 Pendidikan dan Pelatihan Character Building 110.000.000 - - PROGRAM PENYEBARLUASAN INFORMASI PEMBANGUNAN DAERAH 1 Pelaksanaan Pameran Pembangunan 137.540.000 - 75.000.000 2 Publikasi Kegiatan Pembangunan - - 50.000.000 PROGRAM OPTIMALISASI PEMANFAATAN TEKNOLOGI INFORMASI 77 Pengelolaan Domain Pemerintah Kota Bontang 113.360.000 250.000.000 250.000.000 84 Pameran Pekan Informasi Nasional (PIN) 79.790.000 - 85 Sosialisasi dan Penerapan Aplikasi Tata Naskah Dinas Elektronik (SIMAYA) 36.900.000 - 16 Pelaksanaan e-Procurement 241.800.000 685.300.000 685.000.000 92 Penyusunan Tata Kelola Keamanan Informasi - - 86 Pemeliharaan Website Profile SKPD 30.340.000 - 66 Pemeliharaan Jaringan Infrastruktur Teknologi Informasi 191.040.000 - 94 Pengembangan Aplikasi e-Budgeting - - 10 Penyediaan Jasa Layanan Internet 1.050.000.000 2.204.546.440 2.154.546.440 32 Pembangunan Pusat Data Center Kota Bontang 319.325.000 - 0 Pembangunan Sistem Smart City Kota Bontang 1.000.000.000 1.722.658.500 1.514.758.500 0 Launching Sistem Smart City Kota Bontang - - 322.000.000 0 Pengelolaan Layanan Nomor Panggilan Darurat (112) - - 95.550.000 0 Bimtek e-Government - - 50.350.000 0 Pengadaan Sarana dan Prasarana Teknologi Informasi - - 288.000.000
  19. 19. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 16Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang NO PROGRAM/ KEGIATAN RKPD Awal RKPD Akhir Murni Perubahan PROGRAM PEMBINAAN DAN PENERTIBAN PENGGUNA FREKUENSI RADIO 1 Pembinaan dan Penertiban Frekuensi Radio 20.200.000 - - PROGRAM SOSIALISASI KKOP DAN PEMBINAAN BIDANG POSTEL 1 Pelaksanaan Penyuluhan dan Pembinaan Bidang Postel 20.300.000 - - 7 Pengawasan dan Pengendalian Menara Telekomunikasi 43.800.000 - - PROGRAM PENGEMBANGAN KOMUNIKASI, INFORMASI DAN MEDIA MASA 9 Pengelolaan Informasi dan Dokumentasi 150.960.000 - - PROGRAM PENINGKATAN KOMUNIKASI DAN INFORMASI SERTA PENGGUNAAN MEDIA MASSA 3 Pelaksanaan Sosialisasi PPID 27.875.000 - - Total Jumlah 9.876.875.000 7.040.747.780 8.406.799.030
  20. 20. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 17Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang 2.5. Penelaahan Usulan Program dan Kegiatan Masyarakat Perencanaan pembangunan yang baik tidak boleh bersifat top down saja, melainkan harus merupakan paduan yang selaras antara top down dan bottom up. Sejalan dengan amanat RPJMD Kota Bontang untuk melaksanakan pembangunan yang bersifat partisipatif, maka aspirasi masyarakat yang disalurkan melalui berbagai media harus dijadikan bahan pertimbangan dalam penyusunan perencanaan program dan kegiatan PD. Pada Tahun 2016 ini terdapat beberapa usulan masyarakat untuk kegiatan Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Tahun 2017 yang disampaikan melalui Musyawarah Perencanaan Pembangunan (MUSRENBANG) RKPD dan Pokok-Pokok Pikiran DPRD Hasil Reses. Menindaklanjuti berbagai usulan kegiatan tersebut, maka PD akan melakukan verifikasi terhadap kelompok pembuat usulan dan meninjau lokasi kegiatan yang diusulkan. Hasil verifikasi tersebut kemudian menjadi dasar memberikan rekomendasi untuk penentuan dapat atau tidaknya usulan tersebut dimasukkan ke dalam program dan kegiatan Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Tahun 2017, sesuai kriteria yang telah ditentukan. Adapun rincian usulan masyarakat dan tindaklanjut hasil verifikasi dapat dilihat pada Tabel 2.5.1 dibawah ini :
  21. 21. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 17Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang Tabel 2.5.1 USULAN PROGRAM DAN KEGIATAN DARI SKPD, MASYARAKAT DAN PARA PEMANGKU KEPENTINGAN KOTA BONTANG TAHUN 2017 NO. PROGRAM/KEGIATAN LOKASI INDIKATOR VOLUME CATATAN TINDAK LANJUT PROGRAM PELAYANAN ADMINISTRASI PERKANTORAN 1 Penyediaan Peralatan dan Perlengkapan Kantor Bontang Tersedianya Peralatan dan Perlengkapan Kantor 14 Item Usulan Prioritas SKPD Diusulkan penganggaran penambahan kegiatan baru PROGRAM PENYEBARLUASAN INFORMASI PEMBANGUNAN DAERAH 2 Pelaksanaan Pameran Pembangunan Bontang Terselenggaranya Pameran Pembangunan 1 Kegiatan Usulan Prioritas SKPD Diusulkan penganggaran penambahan kegiatan baru 3 Publikasi Kegiatan Pembangunan Bontang Pokok-pokok pikiran DPRD hasil reses Diusulkan penganggaran penambahan kegiatan baru
  22. 22. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 18Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang NO. PROGRAM/KEGIATAN LOKASI INDIKATOR VOLUME CATATAN TINDAK LANJUT PROGRAM OPTIMALISASI PEMANFAATAN TEKNOLOGI INFORMASI 4 Launching Sistem Smart City Kota Bontang Bontang Terlaksananya Kegiatan Launching 1 Kegiatan Usulan Prioritas SKPD Diusulkan penganggaran penambahan kegiatan baru Terlaksananya Talkshow Smart City 1 Kegiatan Terlaksananya Pameran IT 1 Kegiatan Tersedianya Video Launching 1 Kegiatan Tersedianya Backdrop Video Wall 1 Kegiatan 5 Pengelolaan Layanan Nomor Panggilan Darurat (112) Bontang Tersedianya Sarana Nomor Tunggal Panggilan Darurat 112 5 Paket Usulan Prioritas SKPD Diusulkan penganggaran penambahan kegiatan baruTersedianya Partisi Ruangan dan Kelengkapannya 1 Paket 6 Bimtek e-Government Bontang Jumlah Peserta Bimtek 100 Org Usulan Prioritas SKPD Diusulkan penganggaran penambahan kegiatan baru 7 Pengadaan Sarana dan Prasarana Teknologi Informasi Bontang Jumlah aplikasi 4 Aplikasi Usulan Prioritas SKPD dan Pokok- pokok pikiran DPRD hasil reses Diusulkan penganggaran penambahan kegiatan baru
  23. 23. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 19Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang BAB III TUJUAN, SASARAN, PROGRAM DAN KEGIATAN 3.1. Telaahan Terhadap Kebijakan Nasional Arah kebijakan nasional pembangunan Teknologi Informasi dan Komunikasi (TIK) adalah : Penciptaan layanan pos dan telematika yang efisien dan modern untuk mendorong terciptanya masyarakat berbasis informasi (knowledge based society), Pengembangan e-Procurement, Pengembangan dan penerapan Layanan Pengadaan Secara Elektronik, Pengembangan e-government. Sebagai Leading sektor di bidang komunikasi dan informatika, kementerian Komunikasi dan Informatika dalam renstra tahun 2017-2021 mengandung visi, misi, tujuan, sasaran, kebijakan, program dan kegiatan yang realistik dengan mengantisipasi perkembangan masa depan. Penyelenggaraan Pos dan Telekomunikasi, diarahkan pada perwujudan penyelenggaraan komunikasi dan informatika yang efektif dan efisien dengan menggunakan sumber daya seoptimal mungkin, mewujudkan iklim persaingan yang sehat, memenuhi standar kualitas layanan prima, serta mampu memiliki daya saing ditingkat global. Dengan harmonisasi peraturan jaringan telekomunikasi interoperator diharapkan akan terjadi partisipasi aktif dari sektor swasta dalam meningkatkan ketersediaan layanan dasar komunikasi dan informatika di seluruh penjuru Indonesia seperti telepon, siaran televisi, siaran radio, surat kabar/majalah, media tradisional, internet, dan media komunikasi dan informatika yang lain melalui komitmen pembangunan yang melekat pada izin penyelenggaraannya. Program Pemerintah pada Pengadaan barang/jasa secara elektronik (LPSE) yang diterapkan merupakan sistem pengadaan barang/jasa yang proses pelaksanaannya dilakukan secara elektronik dengan memanfaatkan fasilitas teknologi komunikasi dan informasi, dan sistem aplikasi serta layanan pengadaan elektronik yang disediakan oleh Layanan Pengadaan Secara Elektronik (LPSE) Nasional dari LKPP. Metode pemilihan penyedia barang/jasa secara elektronik yang sudah digunakan saat ini adalah e-Lelang umum (e-regular tendering). LPSE menyelenggarakan layanan e- pengadaan menggunakan aplikasi SPSE (Sistem Pengadaan Secara Elektronik). SPSE merupakan aplikasi e-pengadaan yang dikembangkan oleh Direktorat E-Procurement-LKPP untuk digunakan oleh LPSE di
  24. 24. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 20Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang instansi pemerintah seluruh Indonesia. Aplikasi ini dikembangkan dengan semangat efisiensi) nasional sehingga tidak memerlukan biaya lisensi; baik lisensi SPSE itu sendiri maupun perangkat lunak pendukungnya. SPSE dikembangkan oleh LKPP bekerja sama dengan: 1. Lembaga Sandi Negara (Lemsaneg) untuk fungsi enkripsi dokumen 2. Badan Pengawasan Keuangan dan Pembangunan (BPKP) untuk sub sistem audit Adapun arah kebijakan Provinsi Kalimantan Timur tertuang dalam visi Dinas Komunikasi Informartika dan Statistik yaitu: "Terwujudnya Akses Komunikasi dan Informatika yang Berkualitas di Wilayah Kalimantan Timur". Misi yang menjadi tanggung jawab Dinas Komunikasi Informatika dan Statistik dengan mengacu pada misi Pemerintah Provinsi Kalimantan Timur yaitu : “Mengedepankan Aspek Sistem Pelayanan Publik yang Profesional dan Berkualitas Serta Berlandaskan Peraturan Prundang-undangan di Bidang Komunikasi dan Informasi Publik dan Penyediaan Sarana dan Prasarana Komunikasi dan Informatika yang Berkualitas” Selanjutnya untuk melaksanakan wewenang dan tanggung jawabnya dan dalam rangka mendukung program – program Walikota dan Wakil Walikota, maka Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang harus berpedoman pada Visi dan Misi Walikota dan Wakil Walikota terpilih yaitu: “Menguatkan Bontang sebagai Kota Maritim berkebudayaan industri yang bertumpu pada kualitas sumber daya manusia dan lingkungan hidup untuk kesejahteraan masyarakat“. Dalam rangka mencapai Visi tersebut telah ditindak lanjuti dengan menetapkan Misi sebagai berikut : 1. Mewujudkan Kota Bontang sebagai Smart City melalui peningkatan sumber daya manusia; 2. Menjadikan Kota Bontang sebagai Green City melalui peningkatan kualitas lingkungan hidup; 3. Menjadikan Kota Bontang sebagai Creative City melalui kegiatan perekonomian berbasis sektor maritim. Dinas Komunikasi dan Informatika merupakan unsur pelaksana urusan Pemerintahan Daerah dibidang Komunikasi dan Informatika dan urusan Pemerintahan Daerah dibidang Persandian, dan urusan Pemerintah Daerah
  25. 25. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 21Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang dibidang Statistik. Dalam hal ini Dinas komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik berperan dalam pencapaian visi Kepala daerah melalui misi ke satu. 1.1. Tujuan dan Sasaran Renja Untuk mewujudkan Visi Walikota dan Wakil Walikota Bontang terpilih tahun 2017-2021 melalui pelaksanaan misi satu yaitu Mewujudkan Kota Bontang sebagai Smart City melalui peningkatan sumber daya manusia, maka dirumuskan tujuan dan sasaran yang akan dicapai pada setiap misinya. Sesuai dengan tupoksinya Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik mempunyai merupakan unsur pelaksana urusan Pemerintahan Daerah di Bidang Komunikasi dan Informatika dan urusan Pemerintahan Daerah di Bidang Persandian, dan urusan Pemerintahan daerah dibidang Statistik serta tugas pembantuan. Adapun tujuan yang ingin dicapai oleh Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik adalah Mengembangkan Masyarakat Dan Pemerintahan Yang Cerdas Serta Kompetitif, Berbasis Informasi Dan Teknologi, dengan sasaran yakni Terwujudnya Penyelenggaraan Pemerintahan Yang Transparan, Akuntabel dan Partisipatif. 1.2. Program dan Kegiatan Berdasarkan evaluasi RENJA Tahun 2017 dan Perubahan RKPD Tahun 2017 yang mengacu pada penetapan prioritas pembangunan tahun 2017 serta sejumlah kebijakan terkait pencapaian target kinerja pembangunan yang harus dicapai hingga akhir tahun 2017, maka diperlukan perubahan rencana program dan kegiatan prioritas Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik. Perubahan tersebut meliputi: 1. Pergeseran pagu antar kelompok belanja; 2. Penambahan dan penghapusan kegiatan; 3. Penambahan dan pengurangan terget kinerja dan pagu kegiatan; 4. Perubahan kelompok sasaran kegiatan. Adapun Perubahan Program dan Kegiatan Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang pada Tahun 2017 adalah sebagai berikut :
  26. 26. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 22Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang Urusan Komunikasi dan Informatika 1. Program Pelayanan Administrasi Perkantoran 1.1. Penyediaan Jasa Komunikasi, Sumber Daya Air dan Listrik 1.2. Penyediaan Jasa Pemeliharaan Perizinan Kendaraan Dinas/Operasional 1.3. Penyediaan Alat Tulis Kantor 1.4. Penyediaan Peralatan dan Perlengkapan Kantor 1.5. Penyediaan Makanan dan Minuman 1.6. Rapat-Rapat Koordinasi dan Konsultasi Ke Luar Daerah 1.7. Penyediaan Jasa Tenaga Administrasi/ Teknis Perkantoran 2. Program Peningkatan Sarana dan Prasarana Aparatur 2.1. Pemeliharaan Rutin/ Berkala Kendaraan Dinas/ Operasional 3. Program Peningkatan Disiplin Aparatur 3.1. Pengadaan Pakaian Khusus Hari-Hari Tertentu 3.2. Peningkatan Kinerja Aparatur 4. Program Penyerbarluasan Informasi Pembangunan Daerah 4.1. Pelaksanaan Pameran Pembangunan 4.2. Publikasi Kegiatan Pembangunan 5. Program Optimalisasi Pemanfaatan Teknologi Informasi 5.1. Penyediaan Jasa Layanan Internet 5.2. Pelaksanaan e-Procurement 5.3. Pengelolaan Domain Pemerintah Kota Bontang 5.4. Pembangunan Sistem Smart City Kota Bontang 5.5. Launching Sistem Smart City Kota Bontang 5.6. Pengelolaan Layanan Nomor Panggilan Darurat (112) 5.7. Bimtek e-government 5.8. Pengadaan Sarana dan Prasarana Teknologi Informasi Adapun Rumusan Rencana Program dan Kegiatan Dalam Perubahan Renja Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang tahun anggaran 2017 disajikan dalam tabel berikut :
  27. 27. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 23Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang Tabel 3.3.1 RUMUSAN RENCANA PROGRAM DAN KEGIATAN DALAM PERUBAHAN RENJA TAHUN 2017 Nama SKPD : Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang Kode Urusan/Bidang Urusan Pemerintahan Daerah dan Program/Kegiatan Indikator Kinerja Program (outcome)/Kegiatan (Output) Target Capaian Kinerja Pagu Anggaran % Murni Perubahan Murni Perubahan Bertambah/ berkurang (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) 1 Program Pelayanan Administrasi Perkantoran Persentase Pemenuhan Kebutuhan Untuk Administrasi Perkantoran 100% 100% 765.236.735 1.432.536.735 667.300.000 87,20 Penyediaan Jasa Komunikasi, Sumber Daya Air dan Listrik Layanan Komunikasi, Listrik dan Air 12 Bulan 0 4.000.000 0 (4.000.000) 100,00 Penyediaan Jasa Pemeliharaan Perizinan Kendaraan Dinas/Operasional Jasa Pemeliharaan Perizinan Kendaraan Dinas/Operasional 1 Tahun 1 Tahun 34.350.000 11.150.000 (23.200.000) 67,54 Penyediaan Alat Tulis Kantor Tersedianya Alat tulis kantor 12 Bulan 12 Bulan 140.286.735 157.286.735 17.000.000 12,12 Penyediaan Peralatan dan Perlengkapan Kantor Tersedianya Peralatan dan Perlengkapan Kantor 0 14 Item 0 500.000.000 500.000.000 100,00 Penyediaan Makanan dan Minuman Tersedianya Makanan dan Minuman Kantor 12 Bulan 12 Bulan 55.000.000 55.000.000 0 0,00 Rapat-Rapat Koordinasi dan Konsultasi Ke Luar Daerah Koordinasi dan Konsultasi 1 Tahun 1 Tahun 260.000.000 409.000.000 149.000.000 57,31 Penyediaan Jasa Tenaga Administrasi/ Teknis Perkantoran Jasa Administrasi Perkantoran 1 Tahun 1 Tahun 271.600.000 300.100.000 28.500.000 10,49 2 Program Peningkatan Sarana dan Prasarana Aparatur Persentase Sarana dan Prasarana Aparatur yang Layak Fungsi 100% 100% 33.006.105 108.757.355 75.751.250 229,51 Pemeliharaan Rutin/ Berkala Kendaraan Dinas/ Operasional Terpeliharanya Kendaraan Dinas/ Operasional 12 Bulan 12 Bulan 33.006.105 108.757.355 75.751.250 229,51 3 Program Peningkatan Disiplin Aparatur Persentase Peningkatan Disiplin Aparatur 100% 100% 1.380.000.000 1.380.000.000 0 0,00 Pengadaan Pakaian Khusus Hari-Hari Tertentu - - - 0 0 0 100,00 Peningkatan Kinerja Aparatur Tersedianya Uang Kinerja PNS 12 Bulan 12 Bulan 1.380.000.000 1.380.000.000 0 0,00 4 Program Penyerbarluasan Informasi Pembangunan Daerah Terpublikasinya Informasi Pembangunan Daerah 0 125.000.000 125.000.000 100,00 Pelaksanaan Pameran Pembangunan Terselenggaranya Pameran Pembangunan 0 1 Kegiatan 0 75.000.000 75.000.000 100,00 Publikasi Kegiatan Pembangunan Terpublikasinya Kegiatan Pembangunan 0 0 0 50.000.000 50.000.000 100,00
  28. 28. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 24Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang Kode Urusan/Bidang Urusan Pemerintahan Daerah dan Program/Kegiatan Indikator Kinerja Program (outcome)/Kegiatan (Output) Target Capaian Kinerja Pagu Anggaran % Murni Perubahan Murni Perubahan Bertambah/ berkurang (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) 5 Program Optimalisasi Pemanfaatan Teknologi Informasi 1) Persentase Interoperabilitas Sistem Informasi 20% 20% 4.862.504.940 5.360.504.940 498.000.000 10,24 2) Persentase Integrasi Infrastruktur Jaringan 20% 20% 3) Persentase Usaha Bidang Postel yang Berizin 20% 20% 4) Indeks Keamanan Informasi I I Penyediaan Jasa Layanan Internet 1) Tersedianya Peralatan Jaringan 1 Paket 1 Paket 2.204.546.440 2.154.546.440 (50.000.000) 2,27 2) Tersedianya Layanan Internet Data Center 1 paket 1 paket (60 Mbps) (60 Mbps) 3) Tersedianya Rancangan Topologi Infrastruktur Jaringan Wi-Fi di Kota Bontang 1 Dokumen 1 Dokumen 4) Tersedianya Server Data Center 1 Unit 1 Unit 5) Tersedianya Router Cloud Core 4 Unit 4 Unit Pelaksanaan e-Procurement 1) Jumlah peserta sosialisasi LPSE dan Bimtek Jurnalistik 170 orang 170 orang 685.300.000 685.300.000 0 0,00 2) Tersedianya Alat - Alat Multimedia (Fotografi) 9 Unit 9 Unit 3) Tersedianya Dokumen DED Media Center Kota Bontang 6 Dokumen 6 Dokumen 4) Tersedianya Dokumen Kajian Akademis Kelompok Informasi Masyarakat (KIM) 6 Dokumen 0 5) Tersedianya Website Kelompok Informasi Masyarakat (KIM) di Kecamatan 0 3 Kecamatan
  29. 29. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 25Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang Kode Urusan/Bidang Urusan Pemerintahan Daerah dan Program/Kegiatan Indikator Kinerja Program (outcome)/Kegiatan (Output) Target Capaian Kinerja Pagu Anggaran % Murni Perubahan Murni Perubahan Bertambah/ berkurang (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) Pengelolaan Domain Pemerintah Kota Bontang 1) Jumlah peserta Sosialisasi Admin Aplikasi 30 orang 30 orang 250.000.000 250.000.000 0 0,00 2) Terkelolanya Website bontangkota.go.id 1 Tahun 1 Tahun 3) Tersedianya Profil Kota Bontang Berbasis Web 1 Profil Kota 1 Profil Kota 4) Tersedianya domain bontangkota go.id di PANDI 1 tahun 1 tahun 5) Tersedianya SSL yang berlisensi 1 paket 1 paket 6) Tersedianya Aplikasi Dashboard 1 paket 1 paket 7) Tersedianya Aplikasi e-RT 1 paket 1 paket 8) Tersedianya Sistem Webservices 1 paket 1 paket Pembangunan Sistem Smart City Kota Bontang 1) Jumlah Orang yang paham tentang TIK 300 orang 100 orang 1.722.658.500 1.514.758.500 (207.900.000) 12,07 2) Tersedianya SMS Gateway 12 bulan 12 bulan 3) Tersedianya Peralatan Jaringan Komunikasi dan Persandian 1 paket 1 paket 4) Tersedianya Pengembangan Website/Aplikasi (Pengkodean) 1 tahun 1 tahun 5) Terpeliharanya Jaringan Komunikasi PABX 1 tahun 1 tahun 6) Tersedianya Aplikasi Perkantoran 10 Aplikasi 10 Aplikasi 7) Tersedianya Peralatan dan Kelengkapan Papan Informasi Elektronik 1 paket 1 paket 8) Terbuatnya interior Ruangan Command Center 1 paket 1 paket 9) Jumlah Peralatan Video Conference 1 paket 1 paket 10) Tersedianya Aplikasi dan Software Multimedia 1 paket 1 paket 11) Tersedianya Dokumen Masterplan Pengelolaan TIK 1 Dokumen 1 Dokumen
  30. 30. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 26Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang Kode Urusan/Bidang Urusan Pemerintahan Daerah dan Program/Kegiatan Indikator Kinerja Program (outcome)/Kegiatan (Output) Target Capaian Kinerja Pagu Anggaran % Murni Perubahan Murni Perubahan Bertambah/ berkurang (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) Launching Sistem Smart City Kota Bontang 1) Terlaksananya Kegiatan Launching 0 1 Kegiatan 0 322.000.000 322.000.000 100,00 2) Terlaksananya Talkshow Smart City 0 1 Kegiatan 3) Terlaksananya Pameran IT 0 1 Kegiatan 4) Tersedianya Video Launching 0 1 Kegiatan 5) Tersedianya Backdrop Video Wall 0 1 Kegiatan Pengelolaan Layanan Nomor Panggilan Darurat (112) 1) Tersedianya Sarana Nomor Tunggal Panggilan Darurat 112 0 5 Paket 0 95.550.000 95.550.000 100,00 2) Tersedianya Partisi Ruangan dan Kelengkapannya 0 1 Paket Bimtek e-government Jumlah Peserta Bimtek 0 100 Orang 0 50.350.000 50.350.000 100,00 Pengadaan Sarana dan Prasarana Teknologi Informasi Jumlah Aplikasi 0 4 Aplikasi 0 288.000.000 288.000.000 100,00
  31. 31. Perubahan Rencana Kerja Tahun 2017 27Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang BAB IV PENUTUP Rencana Program dan Kegiatan yang akan dilaksanakan oleh Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang pada Tahun 2017 telah disusun dalam dokumen RENJA PERUBAHAN SKPD ini berdasarkan acuan dokumen-dokumen perencanaan di tingkat vertikal sekaligus mempertimbangkan berbagai hasil analisis terhadap perkembangan terbaru kondisi masyarakat maupun kebutuhan organisasi. Pada tahun 2017 Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang telah menetapkan Program dan Kegiatan yang akan dilaksanakan sebanyak 5 program dan 20 kegiatan. Rencana Kerja tahun 2017 ini selanjutnya digunakan sebagai dasar dalam penyusunan dokumen Rencana Kerja Anggaran dan Dokumen Pelaksanaan Anggaran tahun 2017 pada Dinas Komunikasi, Informatika dan Statistik Kota Bontang. Apabila terjadi perubahan Struktur Organisasi dan Tata Kerja (SOTK), maka akan dilakukan Perubahan Rencana Kerja dengan berpedoman pada kewenangan urusan sesuai peraturan perundang-undangan yang berlaku. Bontang, Agustus 2017 KEPALA DINAS KOMUNIKASI, INFORMATIKA DAN STATISTIK KOTA BONTANG Drs. DASUKI, M.Si Pembina Utama Muda NIP. 19670608 199203 1 016

