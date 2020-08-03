Successfully reported this slideshow.
Six Common Skin Issues And Their Solutions Unleashed

Every day, our skin faces a lot. Pollution, stress and chemical-based skin products are enough to make our skin full of flaws.

Six Common Skin Issues And Their Solutions Unleashed

  1. 1. Common Skin Issues And Their Solutions Unleashed 6
  2. 2. Every day, our skin faces a lot. Pollution, stress and chemical- based skin products are enough to make our skin full of flaws.
  3. 3. 1 Acne Acne is one of the most common issues in women that most women face. Women in their teenage, mid-age and even old age face this issue. This happens when dirt and oil accumulated in the clogged pores are infected by bacteria which leads to the formation of pimples. Many have a habit of squeezing them out and this leads to a larger spread of these spots that make the face losing out on charm. You can use a comedone extractor to massage all over your face and get rid of them. Meanwhile, make sure you have good water intake and do face detoxifying sessions.
  4. 4. Blackheads are solidified in the pores that are left unattended. This makes the face look as if it is filled with pores. Blackheads do not only appear in the facial areas but also on the back and shoulders. Do not squeeze and remove them as this would cause acne issues. Use a pore vacuum blackhead removal tool and make your skin free from blackheads. 2 Blackheads
  5. 5. Everyone has skin pores on the face. Some of them have oily skin that makes the pores widen up by losing elastic. Apart from this, there are some other factors that make the skin pores wide. This would make your skin have crater-hit dents on your skin. You can shrink pores by having a facial massage with a comedone suction tool that unclogs and shrinks pores. 3 Wide skin pores
  6. 6. There is nothing called as normal skin. People either have a dry or an oily one or a combination of both. You need to first be aware of what kind of skin you have. The pores in your skin need to be hydrated with a good moisturizer. Use a good oil-based moisturizer on your face and massage well to keep your skin hydrated. Use a good face wash and make sure that you do not use soap bars on the facial skin to make it drier. 4 Dry skin
  7. 7. 5 The other kind of skin that one gets tired of dealing with is oily skin. Oily skin makes room for acne issues, wide skin pores, blackheads, and other such skin issues. You need to keep your skin clean moisturized with a water- based moisturizer. Also keep a set of skincare tools like the pore cleaner, blackhead extractor tool and other such tools at home and use it when needed. Oily skin
  8. 8. 6 The other common issue men, women and children deal with is the suntans. You can deal with them in a healthy way. Make sure you carry a good sunscreen with you and apply it once in every two hours to screen your skin from the sun effectively. You can also get a good facial massage with a comedone tool as it sucks out and removes all the tanned dead skin cells to remove all the tan and make you get out your hidden inner glow from the inside. Sun Tans
  9. 9. Choose from our wide range of products and give your skin the lost touch, feel and look that you have been craving for. https://myacetex.com/

