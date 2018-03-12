Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The�Lying�Game�Audiobook�Free�|�Fiction�&�Literature The�Lying�Game�Audiobook�Free�|�Fiction�&�Literature LINK�IN�PAGE�4�T...
The�Lying�Game Random�House�presents�the�unabridged,�downloadable�audiobook�edition�of�The�Lying�Game�by�Ruth�Ware,�read b...
The�Lying�Game
The�Lying�Game
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Lying Game Audiobook Free | Fiction & Literature

8 views

Published on

The Lying Game Audiobook Free | Fiction & Literature

Published in: Sales
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Lying Game Audiobook Free | Fiction & Literature

  1. 1. The�Lying�Game�Audiobook�Free�|�Fiction�&�Literature The�Lying�Game�Audiobook�Free�|�Fiction�&�Literature LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. The�Lying�Game Random�House�presents�the�unabridged,�downloadable�audiobook�edition�of�The�Lying�Game�by�Ruth�Ware,�read by�Imogen�Church.How�much�can�you�trust�your�friends....The�text�message�is�just�3�words:�I�need�you.Isa�Leigh drops��everything,�packs�up�her�baby�daughter�and�heads�straight�to�Salten�where�she�and�her�3�best�friends attended�prestigious�boarding�school,�Salten�House. Only�Kate�still�lives�in�the�area,�at�the�crumbling�Tide�Mill�she�inherited�when�her�disgraced�art�tutor�father�vanished when�she�was��just�17.�Each�of�the��women�is�running�from�something,�from�an�act�that�has�haunted�them�for�many years�but�which�they�have�tried�their�best�to�bury:�in�work,�in�alcohol,�in��family,�faith�and�routine. At�school�together,�the�girls�used�to�play�a�game��the�lying�game�in�which�they�competed�to�tell�the�most�outrageous stories�to��fool�tourists.�But�for�some,�did�the�boundaries�between�fact�and�fantasy�become��too�blurred?�....and�how much�can�you�trust�one��another?
  3. 3. The�Lying�Game
  4. 4. The�Lying�Game

×