Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
A Lenten Examination of Conscience for Vincentians
–Paraphrasing a remark from St. Oscar Romero Personal prayer is the process by which God takes us into the deepest part of...
–Hosea 2:14 “So I will allure her, I will lead her into the desert and speak to her heart.”
–Fr. G. Gregory Gay, C.M. This time of Lent is a time to open ourselves up to God’s mercy, but at the same time to be awar...
PRAYER
Our time for private prayer and meditation is a time in the desert. Do I see these 40 days of Lent as an opportunity to de...
Am I sensitive to God’s presence in that moment of prayer?
Do I let God speak to my heart?
Do I understand that private prayer is a privileged place, a space to discern the movement of God in my life?
In my prayer, am I humble before God?
Do I let go and trust in God?
Do I allow God’s mercy to purify my heart?
ACTION
Do I see my apostolic works and mission as part of the great whole of bringing about the Kingdom of God, which is a Kingdo...
Am I faithful in the commitments that I have made in my mission?
Do I follow through on these commitments or are they only lived out halfheartedly?
Do I see evangelization and service of persons who are living in poverty at the heart of my life?
Do I nourish my apostolic life with contemplation of the experiences I have with those I serve?
Do those I encounter really reﬂect to me the face and love of Christ? Do I have a true passion for Christ and at the same ...
Source: Based on "Lent 2005,” by Gregory Gay, C.M. Vincentiana: Vol. 49 : No. 1, Article 7.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lenten Examination of Conscience for Vincentians

50 views

Published on

From 2005 Lenten Letter of Superior General G. Gregory Gay, C.M.

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lenten Examination of Conscience for Vincentians

  1. 1. A Lenten Examination of Conscience for Vincentians
  2. 2. –Paraphrasing a remark from St. Oscar Romero Personal prayer is the process by which God takes us into the deepest part of our being, deep down into our hearts and there God speaks to us of his love for us.
  3. 3. –Hosea 2:14 “So I will allure her, I will lead her into the desert and speak to her heart.”
  4. 4. –Fr. G. Gregory Gay, C.M. This time of Lent is a time to open ourselves up to God’s mercy, but at the same time to be aware of our own limitations and our own sinfulness… The season of Lent is a time when God, in his mercy, forgives us his children for having strayed from our own identity as Vincentians. Let us be willing to share with the Lord our failings and sins and at the same time acknowledge God’s mercy.
  5. 5. PRAYER
  6. 6. Our time for private prayer and meditation is a time in the desert. Do I see these 40 days of Lent as an opportunity to deepen my communion with God?
  7. 7. Am I sensitive to God’s presence in that moment of prayer?
  8. 8. Do I let God speak to my heart?
  9. 9. Do I understand that private prayer is a privileged place, a space to discern the movement of God in my life?
  10. 10. In my prayer, am I humble before God?
  11. 11. Do I let go and trust in God?
  12. 12. Do I allow God’s mercy to purify my heart?
  13. 13. ACTION
  14. 14. Do I see my apostolic works and mission as part of the great whole of bringing about the Kingdom of God, which is a Kingdom of justice, peace, love and reconciliation?
  15. 15. Am I faithful in the commitments that I have made in my mission?
  16. 16. Do I follow through on these commitments or are they only lived out halfheartedly?
  17. 17. Do I see evangelization and service of persons who are living in poverty at the heart of my life?
  18. 18. Do I nourish my apostolic life with contemplation of the experiences I have with those I serve?
  19. 19. Do those I encounter really reﬂect to me the face and love of Christ? Do I have a true passion for Christ and at the same time a passion for humanity, especially persons who are poor?
  20. 20. Source: Based on "Lent 2005,” by Gregory Gay, C.M. Vincentiana: Vol. 49 : No. 1, Article 7.

×