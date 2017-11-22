LA ASOCIACIÓN DE LA MEDALLA MILAGROSA Y LA FAMILIA VICENCIANA porAlfredo Becerra Vázquez, CM
La Virgen estaba de pie, vestida de blanco, estatura mediana, el rostro tan bello que me sería imposible decir su belleza....
EL MENSAJEEL MENSAJE DE LA VIRGENDE LA VIRGEN MARÍA “Estos rayos son el símbolo de las gracias que distribuyo a las person...
Comparte con tu grupo: 1. Algún momento en que haz vivido la intercesión de la Virgen María. 2. Lo que nos pide el mensaje...
SANTA CATALINA SOBRE EL APARICIÓN DE LA VIRGEN MARÍA DE 18 - 19 DE JULIO DE 1830. Yo llegué (al seminario) el 21 de abril ...
[El corazón de San Vicente] se me aparecía todas las veces que regresaba a San Lázaro. Tenía el dulce consuelo de verlo en...
Mirando a la Santísima Virgen me puse de un salto a su lado, arrodillada sobre las gradas del altar, con las manos apoyada...
1. ¿Qué relación existe entre la aparición del 18 y 19 de julio de 1830 con la fiesta del traslado de las reliquias de San...
Se formó un cuadro alrededor de la Santísima Virgen, un poco ovalado, donde había en torno estas palabras escritas en letr...
1. ¿Cómo promovemos la devoción a la Santísima Virgen María? 2. ¿Cuál es el mensaje de la Medalla Milagrosa para los crist...
El futuro de la Familia Vicentina depende de su formación integral. Es urgente formar integralmente al laicado Vicentino. ...
1. ¿Puedes enumerar los signos de renovación de la Familia Vicentina en tu patria? 2. ¿Existe unidad, colaboración, corres...
1. ¿Cómo vivir nuestro servicio y nuestra evangelización al pobre como seguidor de María? 2. ¿Cuál es el sentido de una au...
CONCLUSIÓN Podemos llegar a una doble conclusión: 1. La presencia de María en la historia de la Familia Vicentina La Santí...
2. La presencia de María en la evangelización y su imagen como una mujer más cercana. María es Madre de la Evangelización ...
Fuente: LA ASOCIACIÓN DE LA MEDALLA MILAGROSA Y LA FAMILIA VICENCIANA por Alfredo Becerra Vázquez, CM
  1. 1. LA ASOCIACIÓN DE LA MEDALLA MILAGROSA Y LA FAMILIA VICENCIANA porAlfredo Becerra Vázquez, CM
  2. 2. La Virgen estaba de pie, vestida de blanco, estatura mediana, el rostro tan bello que me sería imposible decir su belleza...Las manos elevadas a la altura del estómago de una manera muy natural, sosteniendo en ellas una esfera que representaba al mundo. Su rostro era bellísimo, no podría describirlo. De pronto vi en sus dedos anillos revestidos de piedras preciosas, más bellas unas que otras, unas grandes y otras más pequeñas, que despedían rayos, unos más bellos que otros. EL MENSAJEEL MENSAJE DE LA VIRGENDE LA VIRGEN MARÍA
  3. 3. EL MENSAJEEL MENSAJE DE LA VIRGENDE LA VIRGEN MARÍA “Estos rayos son el símbolo de las gracias que distribuyo a las personas que me las piden”piden”, haciéndome comprender cuán agradable es la oración a la Santísima Virgen y cuán generosa es ella con quienes la rezan, cuántas gracias dispensa a las personas que se las piden, qué felicidad experimenta otorgándolas...
  4. 4. Comparte con tu grupo: 1. Algún momento en que haz vivido la intercesión de la Virgen María. 2. Lo que nos pide el mensaje de la Virgen María a favor de los pobres.
  5. 5. SANTA CATALINA SOBRE EL APARICIÓN DE LA VIRGEN MARÍA DE 18 - 19 DE JULIO DE 1830. Yo llegué (al seminario) el 21 de abril de 1830, que era el miércoles antes de la traslación de las reliquias de San Vicente de Paúl, feliz y contenta por haber llegado para este gran día de fiesta, me parecía que no tocaba la tierra. Pedía a San Vicente todas las gracias que me eran necesarias, también para las dos familias y para Francia entera. Me parecía que ellas tenían mucha necesidad de esas gracias. En fin, pedía a San Vicente que me enseñara lo que era necesario que yo pidiera con una fe viva.
  6. 6. [El corazón de San Vicente] se me aparecía todas las veces que regresaba a San Lázaro. Tenía el dulce consuelo de verlo encima del relicario donde estaban expuestas algunas reliquias de San Vicente. Se me apareció tres veces distintas, tres días seguidos: blanco color carne, que anunciaba la paz, la calma, la inocencia, la unión. Después lo vi rojo de fuego, que debe encender la caridad en los corazones; me parecía que toda la Comunidad debía renovarse y extenderse hasta los confines del mundo. Y luego lo vi rojo oscuro, lo que llenó de tristeza mi corazón; sentía una tristeza que me constaba mucho superar; no sabía ni por qué ni cómo, esta tristeza se relacionaba con el cambio de gobierno… (LAURENTIN René–ROCHE Philippe, o.c. pp. 334-335). SANTA CATALINA SOBRE EL APARICIÓN DE LA VIRGEN MARÍA DE 18 - 19 DE JULIO DE 1830.
  7. 7. Mirando a la Santísima Virgen me puse de un salto a su lado, arrodillada sobre las gradas del altar, con las manos apoyadas en sus rodillas. Allí pasé el momento más dulce de mi vida, me sería imposible decir todo lo que sentí…” “Hija mía, gusto particularmente de derramar gracias sobre toda la Comunidad: la amo mucho. Siento dolor, pues hay grandes abusos: no se observa la Regla, la regularidad deja que desear, hay gran relajación en ambas Comunidades”. SANTA CATALINA SOBRE ELSOBRE EL APARICIÓN DE LAAPARICIÓN DE LA VIRGEN MARÍA DE 18 - 19 DE JULIO DE 1830. (LAURENTIN René–ROCHE Philippe, o.c. pp. 337, 353(LAURENTIN René–ROCHE Philippe, o.c. pp. 337, 353).
  8. 8. 1. ¿Qué relación existe entre la aparición del 18 y 19 de julio de 1830 con la fiesta del traslado de las reliquias de San Vicente? 2. ¿Qué gracias pedimos a Dios por intercesión de San Vicente toda la Familia Vicentina en el mundo? 3. La visión de Santa Catalina sobre los colores del corazón, ¿no son una invitación a toda la Familia Vicentina a ser constructores de paz, ejercitarnos más en la caridad, comprometernos por renovarnos, comprometernos por promover un auténtico sentido de gobierno en nuestros pueblos? 4. ¿Somos conscientes, como Familia Vicentina, de las gracias que la Virgen María otorga a todos los miembros de la Familia Vicentina? Hijas de la Caridad Congregación de la Misión Sociedad San Vicente de Paul AIC
  9. 9. Se formó un cuadro alrededor de la Santísima Virgen, un poco ovalado, donde había en torno estas palabras escritas en letras de oro: “Oh María, sin pecado concebida, ruega por nosotros que recurrimos a ti”. Entonces se hizo escuchar una voz que me dijo: “Haz, has acuñar una medalla según este modelo; todas las personas que la lleven recibirán grandes gracias... esas gracias serán abundantes para quienes la lleven con confianza.” (LAURENTIN René–ROCHE Philippe, o.c. pp. 290-295).
  10. 10. 1. ¿Cómo promovemos la devoción a la Santísima Virgen María? 2. ¿Cuál es el mensaje de la Medalla Milagrosa para los cristianos de nuestro tiempo actual? 3. ¿Qué gracias y bendiciones hemos recibido los miembros de las ramas da la Familia Vicentina por intercesión de la Virgen Milagrosa? 4. ¿Cómo difundimos el mensaje de la Medalla Milagrosa entre el pueblo de Dios? 5. ¿Cómo vivimos hoy el mensaje de la Medalla Milagrosa?
  11. 11. El futuro de la Familia Vicentina depende de su formación integral. Es urgente formar integralmente al laicado Vicentino. Necesitamos recurrir a las fuentes de nuestra formación Vicentina y Mariana. De ello depende nuestra identidad Mariana y Videntidad Mariana y Vicentina. Necesitamos renovarnos constantemente. P. Alfredo Becerra Vázquez, CM
  12. 12. 1. ¿Puedes enumerar los signos de renovación de la Familia Vicentina en tu patria? 2. ¿Existe unidad, colaboración, corresponsabilidad entre las ramas de la Familia Vicentina en tu país? 3. ¿Estamos convencidos de que esta renovación de la Familia Vicentina en el mundo es una gracia que Dios nos da por intercesión de la Virgen Milagrosa? 4. Para una auténtica renovación, ¿dedicamos suficiente tiempo de diálogo con la Virgen Milagrosa?
  13. 13. 1. ¿Cómo vivir nuestro servicio y nuestra evangelización al pobre como seguidor de María? 2. ¿Cuál es el sentido de una auténtica devoción mariana? 3. ¿Qué caminos tenemos para imitar a María como Familia Vicentina? 4. ¿Cuáles son las virtudes cristianas, como miembros de la Familia Vicentina, que la Virgen María nos enseña para vivir con los demás?
  14. 14. CONCLUSIÓN Podemos llegar a una doble conclusión: 1. La presencia de María en la historia de la Familia Vicentina La Santísima Virgen María de la Inmaculada Medalla Milagrosa siempre ha estado cerca de toda la Familia Vicentina, en diversos momentos: crisis, prueba, purificación, renovación, compromiso, entrega, etc. No podemos negar su intercesión como verdadera madre de toda la Familia Vicentina, Madre de la Iglesia, Madre de los Pobres. El mensaje de la Medalla Milagrosa nos invita a renovar la confianza, al compromiso por vivir nuestros compromisos bautismales, a vivir nuestra consagración. Esta cercanía maternal nos lleva al mundo de los pobres, de los marginados. Amar a María es amar a los pobres y llevar el mensaje de esperanza de su Hijo Jesús.
  15. 15. 2. La presencia de María en la evangelización y su imagen como una mujer más cercana. María es Madre de la Evangelización de los pobres, ella es la “estrella de la evangelización” en nuestro mundo tan necesitado de amor, esperanza y paz. Tengamos a la Medalla Milagrosa como nuestro modelo de evangelización a favor de los pobres. Hoy la Iglesia nos ofrece una imagen de María como una mujer más real, más cercana, más humana... que sufrió y trabajo, que vivió la condición del pobres, que conoció la huida y el exilio, que sabe lo que nos cuesta la vida de cada día, que fue avanzando por el camino de la fe como cualquiera de nosotros, entre luchas y sombras y en medio de las dificultades de la vida. María, mujer fiel a la Palabra, comprometida con el proyecto de liberación de Dios, no es nuestra meta, sino es el camino que nos lleva a su Hijo Jesús.
  16. 16. Fuente: LA ASOCIACIÓN DE LA MEDALLA MILAGROSA Y LA FAMILIA VICENCIANA por Alfredo Becerra Vázquez, CM

