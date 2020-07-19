Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
E l i z a b e t h S e t o n ’ s F o u n d i n g C o m m u n i t y
In 1808 Elizabeth Ann Bayley Seton, 34, was newly widowed with ﬁve children, newly poor, and newly Catholic in anti- Catho...
Photo: Mother Seton habit (stmaryspacast.org) The ﬁrst newcomer, highly educated Cecilia O’Conway, was followed by Maria M...
With the Paca Street house now too small, a generous donation made property in Emmitsburg, forty miles west, their new des...
“At the expiration of the term of probation, about one year and a half, eighteen members were admitted to the vows of Pove...
These ﬁrst Sisters were characterized by maturity and independence. Some had never seen a religious sister, but the Americ...
But fervor and vision inspired these women who followed Elizabeth, a charismatic leader who built a deep spiritual foundat...
Invoking the spirituality of St. Vincent de Paul, they sought to ﬁnd God in every part of life and persons, especially in ...
By mid-century only three of the original vow group remained, Fanny Jordan in Emmitsburg, Elizabeth Boyle in New York, and...
Sisters Who Professed Vows  as First American Sisters of Charity   July 19, 1813 Elizabeth Bayley Seton  Cecilia O’Conway ...
Sources “Elizabeth Seton’s Founding Community” on the website of the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati https://www.srcharit...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Elizabeth Seton’s Founding Community

35 views

Published on

Vows pronounced July 19, 1813. First Sisters of Charity in North America.

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Elizabeth Seton’s Founding Community

  1. 1. E l i z a b e t h S e t o n ’ s F o u n d i n g C o m m u n i t y
  2. 2. In 1808 Elizabeth Ann Bayley Seton, 34, was newly widowed with ﬁve children, newly poor, and newly Catholic in anti- Catholic New York. So when Rev. William Dubourg, a Sulpician and president of St. Mary’s College, invited her to open a girls’ school in Catholic Baltimore, Maryland, she welcomed the opportunity. Besides increasing numbers of students, others began joining her in what would be the beginnings of the American Sisters of Charity.
  3. 3. Photo: Mother Seton habit (stmaryspacast.org) The ﬁrst newcomer, highly educated Cecilia O’Conway, was followed by Maria Murphy, and by early June 1809 Susan Clossy and Mary Ann Butler. At Mass on the feast of Corpus Christi, 1809, these ﬁrst Sisters of Charity appeared in simple black habits with white caps. Not long after, Rose White, a widow with a small son; and Kitty Mullen arrived. Watercolor, House of the Daughters of Charity, Albany, NY, USA
  4. 4. With the Paca Street house now too small, a generous donation made property in Emmitsburg, forty miles west, their new destination where Sarah and Ellen Thompson awaited them. By winter 1810 the house was once more too small to allow new members, but soon in the completed “White House,” they were welcomed again. Between March 1810 and February 1812, ten more were added. Under an adapted Rule of the French Daughters of Charity approved by Archbishop Carroll, a novitiate was completed, and seventeen women became the ﬁrst vowed American Sisters of Charity July 19, 1813. Paca Street House, site of her first school White House, Emmitsburg (setonshrine.org)
  5. 5. “At the expiration of the term of probation, about one year and a half, eighteen members were admitted to the vows of Poverty, Chastity, and Obedience… The most impressive and joyful ceremony took place on the 19th of July, Feast of St. Vincent de Paul, 1813. Without interrupting the celebrant of the Mass, the Sisters repeated aloud, between the Elevation of the Sacred Host and the Elevation of the Chalice, the words of their consecration, vowing to God and the whole Heavenly court to spend their lives for the little ones of Jesus Christ.” - from The History of Mother Seton's Daughters: The Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati, Ohio, Volume 1 by Sr. Mary Agnes McCann Stone House, Emmitsburg (setonshrine.org)
  6. 6. These ﬁrst Sisters were characterized by maturity and independence. Some had never seen a religious sister, but the American pioneer spirit energized them. Whatever their expectations, they brought a wealth of good will and talents. Forewarned, the community found rudimentary conditions, including shoveling snow from the garret, the bedroom with sleeping mats and only two cots for the inﬁrm. Five preceded Elizabeth in death by 1821. For ﬁnancial help sisters took in sewing from priests and students at nearby Mt. St. Mary’s until the boarding school stabilized income in 1810.
  7. 7. But fervor and vision inspired these women who followed Elizabeth, a charismatic leader who built a deep spiritual foundation on Mass and the sacraments, common prayer, and instructions. She cherished each individual as letters testify: “[she] has taken my soul in hand,” “one of the sweetest souls,” “lived in my very heart.” Stone House, Emmitsburg (setonshrine.org)
  8. 8. Invoking the spirituality of St. Vincent de Paul, they sought to ﬁnd God in every part of life and persons, especially in the poor, their ﬁrst priority. Besides boarders in an academy, day students attended the Free School, and St. Joseph’s Class received orphans, with advanced instructions for the more talented. Sisters taught catechism and visited the poor and sick, helping from their slender supplies. White House, Emmitsburg (setonshrine.org)
  9. 9. By mid-century only three of the original vow group remained, Fanny Jordan in Emmitsburg, Elizabeth Boyle in New York, and Margaret George in Cincinnati. Exemplifying the original diversity, each had oﬀered a lifetime of dedicated service to God’s poor. Each had passed on to future generations her special gifts as part of Elizabeth Seton’s founding circle. Photo: William Seton had the Mortuary Chapel built to honor his mother. (setonshrine.org)
  10. 10. Sisters Who Professed Vows  as First American Sisters of Charity   July 19, 1813 Elizabeth Bayley Seton  Cecilia O’Conway  Mary Ann Butler  Susan Clossey  Catherine Mullen  Rose Landry White  Sarah Thompson  Ellen Thompson  Martina Quinn  Elizabeth Boyle  Ann Gruber  Angela Brady  Fanny Jordan  Julia Shirk  Louise Roger  Adele Salva  Margaret Farrell George  Teresa Conroy
  11. 11. Sources “Elizabeth Seton’s Founding Community” on the website of the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati https://www.srcharitycinti.org/ who-we-are/archives/historical- resources/saint-elizabeth-ann- seton/elizabeth-setons-founding- community/ The History of Mother Seton's Daughters:The Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati, Ohio,Volume 1 by Sr. Mary Agnes McCann Images: Depaul Image Archive setonshrine.org stmaryspacast.org docarchivesblog.org

×