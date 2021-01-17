El establecimiento de la Congregación de la Misión

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cooperando con el plan de Dios Los eventos que llevaron al establecimiento de la Congregación de la Misión
Padre Vicente En 1608, Vincent de Paul tenía 27 años. Llevaba 8 siendo sacerdote.
Cadena Providencial de Eventos Observa lo que sucede a continuación: una cadena de eventos que a través de la providencia ...
Se encuentra con De Bérulle El P. Vicente acababa de mudarse a París. Pronto conoció a un famoso sacerdote, el padre (más ...
Vicente conoce a la familia De Gondi Más tarde, también por influencia de Bérulle, el padre Vicente se convirtió en tutor ...
Une fuerzas con las de una noble La condesa, Madame de Gondi, quedó tan impresionada por el padre Vicente que lo eligió co...
Lee los signos de los tiempos El P. Vicente tuvo la oportunidad de observar la ignorancia religiosa de los campesinos de l...
Deciden llevar a cabo misiones La mayoría de las mujeres nobles de este período probablemente no se sentían responsables d...
Descubren una gran necesidad. Tan gran multitud se acercó a confesarse que tuvo que llamar a los jesuitas de Amiens para q...
No se queda satisfecho, sino que se compromete más Vicente dejó la casa de Gondi ese mismo año para convertirse en pastor ...
Construir un modelo replicable Al restaurar la iglesia y el hábito del culto regular, el padre Vicente creó un nuevo espír...
Trabajando juntos para formalizar las misiones La Sra. de Gondi quería crear una fundación que estableciera una misión per...
Contacto con el Arzobispo de París, que aprueba y concede bienes inmuebles El hermano de Philippe de Gondi era Juan Franci...
Primer establecimiento de la Congrega-ción de la Misión, Bons Enfants, París Se firmó un contrato por la familia de Gondi ...
Avanzando; nuevos comienzos La condesa (Sra. de Gondi) había hecho prometer a Vicente que continuaría como su director esp...
Aún en pie, hoy en día La pequeña comunidad de "cohermanos" se instaló en el Collège des Bons Enfants. Se encontraba en Pa...
Adquieren el priorato de San Lázaro Después de eso, un grupo llamado los “canónigos regulares de San Víctor” entregaron al...
Vicente redacta las reglas y constituciones La institución de la Congregación de la Misión fue aprobada por el Papa Urbano...
Para reflexionar Vicente detectó las oportunidades que se le presentaban, y actuó. Mientras lo hacía, Vicente confiaba en ...
Texto: adaptado de “Vidas de los santos", publicado por John J. Crawley & Co., Inc. Imágenes: Depaul Image Archive, famvin...
