Advent Prayers and Spiritual Exercises

- BY FATHER JEAN SUFFREN - AN AUTHOR RECOMMENDED BY ST. VINCENT TO ST. LOUISE
In accordance with the intention of the Church, which instituted Advent to recall and draw attention to the incomparable b...
Often remember and give thanks for the incomparable benefit of the Incarnation, mainly in Mass, and when the bell is rung ...
On Sunday, consider that the whole of the Holy Trinity did this admirable work: for if the whole of the Trinity contribute...
Consider it as the masterpiece of the omnipotence of God, that God could not make a nobler creature than this: see also th...
Consider Him as the King of the Angels, surrounded on all sides by all these blessed spirits, and see there among the othe...
Consider that, free from all sin & all power to sin; coming into this world mainly to take away sin, which He sovereignly ...
Contemplate it: sacrificing Himself since the moment of His Conception to his Father in mind and will, as He actually stil...
Consider the sorrows He had, remaining nine months in the womb of the Virgin: He who was then as full of grace, glory and ...
Contemplate Him as being of the substance of the Virgin: and the Virgin as the Mother of this Child, and the instrument wh...
At every hour of the day and night, add to your ordinary prayers, Christe qui venturus es in mundum; miserere nobis (Chris...
Your vocal prayers, sighs, and other outbursts of prayer, which should become more frequent at this time, will sometimes b...
Your penances and other good works, which per the advice of your Director you can increase at this time, will be done in h...
Renouncing unnecessary pleasures, keeping solitude, interior retreat: the careful guard of the purity of your heart: praye...
Practice five main “affections” towards Christ's holy humanity:
Of deference: assume He is present, and has His eyes fixed on you, seeing all that is happening in your interior and exter...
Of trust and in recourse to Him: who can, who wants, and who knows how to help you better than anyone else does. Always ha...
Of love: for if likeness with God is a reason for love; God made Himself become like you, and did you the honor to call Hi...
Of imitation: taking it as the rule and model of your actions: So when you do something, imagine an action of His humanity...
Of utilization: rewarding you with his riches, applying his merits to you, which were not so much for him, as for you: and...
Pray to the Eternal Father, who through His eternal understanding begets His Word, that the merit of so many holy thoughts...
Pray to the Son who is the Word of the Father, that the merit of so many holy words which have come from the mouth of this...
Pray to the Holy Spirit, who is the love of the Father and of the Son, that the merit of so many holy actions, whether of ...
THESE ACTS CAN BE PRACTICED AT ANY TIME: Specifically apply each of His actions to each of yours. Do this often, to teach ...
Advis et exercices spirituels, by Fr. Jean Suffren, S.J. 1642
Advent Prayers and Spiritual Exercises

text by Jean Suffren, S.J., recommended by St. Vincent de Paul to St. Louise de Marillac. "To spend Advent well"

