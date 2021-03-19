Successfully reported this slideshow.
2050 Long Range Transportation Plan Virtual Participation Meeting April 14, 2021 5‐6 pm
Overview – 2021 Update • Major Update (every 5 years per FAST Act) – Reaffirm the current LRTP Transportation  Goals and O...
Update Overview
2050 Long Range Transportation Plan • Updated every five years • Has a 20+ year horizon  • Includes multi‐modal strategies...
New Initiatives • Connected/Autonomous Vehicles Scenarios – Chapter 4 • Pedestrian Crash Risk Assessment – Chapter 4 • Upd...
CAV  Scenarios Legend O neutral + impact − impact
Project Evaluation System Update
Performance Management
Congestion Management Projects‐Overview
Roadway Projects • Total Projects – 212  – Studies – 1  – Road or Bridge Widening – 28  – Interchange, Intersection, Turn ...
Transit and Alternative Modes Strategies • Transit – Greater Dayton Regional Transit  Authority (GDRTA) – Greene CATS – Mi...
Transit and Alternative Modes–Summary Cost/Revenue  (millions) Transit Projects Greater Dayton RTA $3,588 Greene CATS $128...
Air Quality‐Transportation Conformity • Meet all AQ Standards • Qualitative Analysis – The Plan contains no  goals, strate...
More Information plan2050.mvrpc.org • Contacts – Ana Ramirez – aramirez@mvrpc.org
2050 Long Range Transportation Plan Update April 2021 public meeting
2050 Long Range Transportation Plan Update April 2021 public meeting

Virtual Public meeting for Plan2050 MVRPC Long Range Transportation Plan.

2050 Long Range Transportation Plan Update April 2021 public meeting

