  1. 1. Finance is the art and science of managing money. The discipline of finance is concerned with the procurement, allocation, application and disbursement of money by a business entity in order to maximize its return on invested capital. It includes financial services and financial instruments. The subject of finance is divided into two broad categories:  Public Finance  Private Finance While public finance deals with the procurement, allocation and disbursement of funds in the public sector institutions (Central, State and Local government institutions), Private Finance is concerned with the procurement, allocation and disbursement of funds in the private sector firms (Individual firms, profit making businesses and non-profit organizations. Private Finance can be further divided into Personal Finance, Business Finance and Finance of Non-profit organizations. Concept of Finance: As every business needs finance to carry on its operations and to achieve its objectives Finance may also be simply defined as provision of money at the time of need. However there are three main approaches to finance:  The first approach views finance as an activity of providing funds to a business entity at the time of need and on favourable terms keeping in mind the firm`s objectives.  The second approach relates finance to cash. It views finance as broad- based function and relates it to all activities taking place in a business  According to the third approach Finance is concerned with raising of funds and their effective utilization in a business. Finance Function: Every firm secures the capital it needs and employs it in activities which generate return on invested capital. Finance Function
  2. 2. refers to the procurement of funds and their effectiveutilization in the business concern. Nature of Finance Function:  It is an integral and central function to all business organizations  It plays a significant role in long-term growth and survival of a business  It helps in managerial decision making through analysis and interpretation of financial data  It is interrelated to other primary business functions like marketing, human resource planning, production planning etc.  It helps in valuation of a business Scope of Finance Function: Its scope lies in the following activities-  Estimating Financial Requirements of a business  Selecting a source of Finance  Making good investment decisions  Determining the Capital structure of a firm  Management of Cash Flows  Implementing Financial Control Meaning of Financial Management: Financial management is that managerial activity which is concerned with the planning and controlling of a firm’s financial resources. It is a permanent and continuous process for every business concern. According to Solomon: “Financial Management is concerned with the efficient use of an important economic resource, namely, Capital Funds” According to Howard and Upton: “Financial Management is an application of general managerial principles is to the area of financial decision making”
  3. 3. Financial Management Process: Factors influencing Financial Management decisions-
  4. 4. External Factors-  State of Economy  Structure of Capital and Money markets  Requirements of Investors  Government Policy  Taxation Policy  Lending policy of financial institutions Internal Factors-  Nature and Size of business  Expected Return, Cost and Risk Involved  Composition of Assets  Structure of Ownership  Trend of Earnings  Age of the Firm  Liquidity position  Working capital requirements  Conditions of debt agreements
  5. 5. Goals/Objectives of Financial Management – 1. Profit Maximization [Traditional] 2. Shareholders wealth Maximization [Modern] Profit Maximization – It is a traditional and narrow approach which aims at maximization of returns by the firm in terms of monetary resources and increasing the earning per share of the shareholders.Under such approach maximization of profit is the sole objective of a business and the behavior of a firm is analyzed in terms of its profit maximization ability. Shareholders Wealth Maximization – It refers to maximization of the net present value of a course of action for increasing shareholders wealth. Functions of a Financial Manager:- A Financial Manager is a person with a key position in a company, who is solely responsible for carrying out the finance functions of the company. 1. Financial Forecasting and Planning 2. Acquisition of Funds 3. Analysis of investment activities 4. Evaluation of Investment Opportunities 5. Cash management and Profit planning 6. Understanding Capital/Financial markets 7. Financial DecisionMaking 8. Management of Risk 9. Performance Measurement 10. Coordination and Control
  6. 6. Functions of Financial Management: Executive Functions-  Financial forecasting  Financial Planning  Financial Decision Making  Financial Negotiation  Investment Decision  Profit allocation/Dividend Decision  Management of cash flows  Appraisal of financial performance Routine Functions-  Record keeping  Preparation of various financial statements  Arrangement of cash balances as per requirement  Management of credit  Safety of significant financial documents
  7. 7. Various Decisions under Financial Management – (1) InvestmentDecision: The investment decisions are concerned with identification of investment opportunities and efficientallocation and utilization of funds to maximize a company`s profitability in the long run. (2) Financingdecisions: These are Concerned with when, where from and how to acquire funds to meet a firm’s investment needs.It involves determining the properasset mix for a business. (3) Profit allocation or Dividend decision: It is concerned with disbursementof profits back to the shareholders and investors of the business. (4) Liquidity Decision: It is concerned with propermanagement of a firm`s current assets.These decisions have time horizon of less than a year and involves management of day to day fund requirements of a firm. Time Value of Money The actual worth of money available at presenttime is more than its worth in the future due to potential earning capacity of money. Therefore,given a choice of receiving a certain sum of money today or in the future, a rational person will always choose to receive the money now as it has more value today than in the future. This phenomenonis known as time preference of money.

