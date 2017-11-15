TRABAJO PR�CTICO N�4 Auditor�a de una P�gina Web Materia: Taller de Inform�tica Establecimiento: IFTS N� 1 Profesor: Eduar...
Trabajo práctico n°4 4.pptx d2

28 views

Trabajo Práctico N° 4 - Turno Noche

Trabajo práctico n°4 4.pptx d2

  1. 1. TRABAJO PR�CTICO N�4 Auditor�a de una P�gina Web Materia: Taller de Inform�tica Establecimiento: IFTS N� 1 Profesor: Eduardo Gesualdi Alumna: Daniela G�mez Fecha de entrega: 10/11/17
  2. 2. Error de dise�o.
  3. 3. Faltan puntos al final de cada p�rrafo.
  4. 4. Falta punto.
  5. 5. Falta texto despu�s de los dos puntos.
  6. 6. Imagen incorrecta.
  7. 7. Imagen incorrecta.
  8. 8. Imagen ilegible.
  9. 9. Exceso de color en tipograf�a.
  10. 10. Distinto tama�o de letra para un mismo tema.
  11. 11. Falta coma.
  12. 12. Conclusi�n Es f�cil encontrar errores en p�ginas q habitualmente vemos, aunque esto no deber�a ocurrir, ya que son profesionales quienes las realizan.

