Govt. Funded Qualifications in Telecom, Technical Security & Business

Are you looking for a certification to make your career in Telecommunications or Technical Security Industry, then must visit MILCOM Institute. MILCOM offers a wide range of NBN Approved Govt. Funded certifications and qualifications in Telecommunications, Technical Security, Spoken & Written English, Business, and Voice & Data at the states of Queensland, Victoria, and NSW. Interested candidates can call us at 1300 369 320 or visit MILCOM website.

Govt. Funded Qualifications in Telecom, Technical Security & Business

  1. 1. Govt. Funded Qualifications in Telecom, Technical Security, Business, English, Voice & Data 1300 369 320
  2. 2. Technical Security 1300 369 320
  3. 3. CODE QUALIFICATION NAME ❖ CPP20307 - Certificate II in Technical Security ❖ CPP30507 - Certificate III in Technical Security 1300 369 320
  4. 4. Telecommunications Qualifications 1300 369 320
  5. 5. CODE QUALIFICATION NAME ❖ ICT41215 & BSB41515 - ICT41215 Certificate IV in Telecommunications Engineering Technology and BSB41515 Certificate IV in Project Management Practices ❖ ICT20215 - Certificate II in Telecommunications Network Build and Operate ❖ ICT20315 - Certificate II in Telecommunications Technology 1300 369 320
  6. 6. CODE QUALIFICATION NAME ❖ ICT30415 - Certificate II in Telecommunications Network Build and Operate ❖ ICT20315 - Certificate II in Telecommunications Technology ❖ ICT30415 - Certificate III in Telecommunications Network Build and Operate 1300 369 320
  7. 7. Business Qualifications 1300 369 320
  8. 8. CODE QUALIFICATION NAME ❖ BSB30115 - Certificate III in Business ❖ BSB41515 - Certificate IV in Project Management Practice ❖ BSB42015 - Certificate IV in Leadership and Management ❖ BSB50215 - Diploma of Business 1300 369 320
  9. 9. CODE QUALIFICATION NAME ❖ BSB51415 - Diploma of Project Management ❖ BSB60215 - Advanced Diploma of Business ❖ BSB61015 - Advanced Diploma of Leadership and Management 1300 369 320
  10. 10. English Qualifications 1300 369 320
  11. 11. CODE QUALIFICATION NAME ❖ 10362NAT - Certificate I in Spoken and Written English ❖ 10363NAT - Certificate II in Spoken and Written English ❖ 10364NAT - Certificate III in Spoken and Written English 1300 369 320
  12. 12. Voice & Data Qualifications 1300 369 320
  13. 13. CODE QUALIFICATION NAME ❖ UEE30411 - Certificate III in Data and Voice Communications 1300 369 320
  14. 14. For More Details Visit @ www.Milcom.edu.au 1300 369 320

