Prepare to succeed on your physician coding certification exam with Physician Coding Exam Review 2018: The Certification Step! From leading coding author and educator Carol J. Buck, this exam review provides complete coverage of all topics included on the physician coding certification exam - including anatomy, terminology, and pathophysiology for each body system; reimbursement issues; CPT, HCPCS, and ICD-10-CM coding; and more. Four full practice exams (answers and rationales included) simulate the testing experience and provide enough practice to reassure even the most insecure exam-taker. It s the only physician coding exam review you need!



